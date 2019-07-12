Copper: Rally Likely To Be Supported By Even Tighter China's Refined Market Conditions

As China constitutes 50% of the global refined copper market, we expect the tightening of its refined market to have a notable impact on copper prices.

While refined output growth in China is set to remain constrained in H2, demand could rebound markedly, which would in turn intensify the drawdown of Chinese copper inventories.

After a loose refined copper market in China in Q1, a refined supply response has ensued, which has tightened anew domestic refined market conditions.

Copper seems to have bottomed out in June, although the rebound remains embryonic for now.

Investment case

The recovery in copper prices should be underpinned by increasingly tight refined market conditions in China. While the Chinese refined copper market loosened somewhat in Q1 on the back of weak demand conditions, it has tightened since Q2 thanks to a refined supply domestic response. While refined copper production growth should remain constrained in H2 due to an increasingly tight raw material market, domestic demand conditions are due to improve, which on net, will tighten even more the Chinese refined copper market. Since China represents 50% of the global refined copper market, we expect a strong upside reaction in the copper price.

Against this backdrop, we reiterate our constructive view on the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:OTCPK:JJCTF), which replicates the performance of copper prices.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN JJCTF is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Source: iPath

China's refined copper market conditions: loose in Q1, tighter since then

While Chinese refined market conditions loosened in Q1, they appear to have tightened meaningfully since then, principally because weak demand was balanced by a refined supply response. This is evident in the steepening drawdown of Chinese refined copper inventories since April.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As our friends from Deutsche Bank noted in a recent note:

China refined output fell 5% y/y in May, the first y/y decline in refined output since the end of 2016. The deceleration in China’s refined supply reflects a combination of tightness in blister (weighing on RC’s) and scrap (lower import volumes). The weakness is global mine supply (-3% year-to-May) is set to continue into H2, which should keep processing margins for smelters compressed and restrain China refined supply.

We would also point out that China’s refined production growth in May marked its weakest pace since August 2018, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While China’s refined output growth should remain constrained in H2, we believe that demand conditions are set to improve, especially after the slow season summer, for at least two reasons.

1. The property cycle should enter a more intensive usage phase for copper

The growth in property starts has been strong so far this year while that in property sold has been flat to negative, which corresponds to a relatively low intensive copper usage phase.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Property development activity has been fueled by the loosening of China’s monetary policy stance at the end of 2018. As the property cycle should move into a relatively more intensive copper usage phase due to the 6-month lag between property starts and property sold (thereby actual copper demand), copper demand from the property sector should firm later this year.

2. Power grid investment is heavily weighted toward the end of the year

Power grid investment, a proxy for refined copper demand from the power sector (50% of Chinese copper demand) surprised to the downside so far this year. It contracted by 18.2% YoY in the first four months of the year and undermined meaningfully Chinese copper consumption, in our view.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Looking ahead, we think that power grid investment could rebound notably in H2 because the budget announced by the State Grid at the start of the year is about 5% higher from 2018, suggesting a lot of catch-up to meet this target. This would not be surprising considering that grid investment tends to be heavily skewed in the late phase of the year, with the exception of 2016, illustrated by a dotted line in our chart below.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

We therefore expect a rebound in power grid investment in the rest of the year, which should boost refined copper demand from the power sector.

Closing thoughts

After looser refined market conditions in China in Q1 caused by a seasonally weak demand environment, the refined copper market has begun to tighten again since Q2 due to a refined supply response from Chinese smelters. As production growth should remain constrained, a likely rebound in Chinese copper consumption, driven by 1)a property cycle entering a more intensive copper usage phase and 2)a rebound in power grid investment after a weak H1, should tighten even more domestic refined copper market conditions, thereby resulting in an even stronger drawdown of domestic copper inventories.

This fundamental tightness out of China should trigger a sharp rally in the copper price, pushing JJCTF higher.

We reiterate our target of $32.2/share over the next month or so, marking a 9% appreciation from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.