The Fed - A Corrective Rather Than Preemptive Move To Cut Rates

Alan Greenspan, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve from 1987 through 2006 once said that the ideal position for the central bank is when the market does not know if they would raise or lower rates at the next meeting of the FOMC. Greenspan was a master at providing confusing messages to markets which became "Fed Speak." Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, who followed Greenspan to lead the central bank both adopted some degree of "Fed Speak" when delivering their messages.

Chairman Jerome Powell who followed Janet Yellen and now sits at the head of the table at the Fed is a controversial figure. However, the controversy is not coming from markets, but from the President who put him in his position. President Donald Trump has made no secret of his displeasure with the central bank. Under Chairman Powell, the Fed took an aggressive approach to monetary policy by tightening credit as the US economy grew at a pace faster than the rest of the world. The President has complained that the actions of the central bank have been "crazy" as higher rates have reversed some of the fiscal stimulus impacts of tax and regulatory reforms. At the same time, the President has accused the central bank of an unpatriotic approach to interest rates higher levels have caused the dollar to rally undermining initiatives when it comes to trade negotiations, particularly with China.

At the most recent meeting in June, the FOMC seemed to come around to the President's way of thinking as they signaled that the Fed Funds rate would drop by the end of 2019. However, recent economic data has put the central bank in what former-Chairman Greenspan would say is the perfect position as the market is not sure if they will follow through on their promise or backtrack at the next meeting. Chairman Powell's testimony before the US Congress last week made a rate cut in July appear to be a done deal. However, the question for the second half of 2019 will be if the Fed becomes as dovish over the coming months as they were hawkish in 2018. Lower interest rates in the US would likely weigh on the value of the dollar. The Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish Fund (UDN) is a product that market participants can use to position for a decline in the US dollar index.

The Fed got very dovish in June

In 2018, the Fed under Chairman Jerome Powell increased the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points four times for a total of one full percentage point. Even though the Fed had guided that rates would rise three times, robust economic data caused the central bank to add a hike to its agenda, sending the Fed Funds rate to 2.25-2.50%. At the same time, the central bank continued its program of balance sheet normalization that reduced the debt securities and put upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve. With European and Japanese interest rates in negative territory, the yield differentials between the dollar and other leading world currencies led to a rally in the dollar index.

In the first sign that the Fed had gone too far in 2018, the central bank canceled all rate hikes for 2019 and cut the number of projected increases for 2020 in half to only one 25 basis point increase. The Fed also said that balance sheet normalization would end in September. At its June meeting, the members of the FOMC went even further as they told the market to expect interest cuts over the second half of 2019. The Fed cited inflation below its 2% target rate and "crosscurrents" from the Chinese and European economies as reasons for rate cuts. Uncertainty over the futures of global economic conditions has caused the US central bank to transform from hawks in 2018 to doves in 2019.

The employment report for June gave a reason to pause

While the Fed is concerned about the impact of the slowdown in Europe and China on the US economy, the most recent economic data has run contrary to their latest policy shift. On Friday, July 5, the report that the US economy created 224,000 jobs in June is a sign of robust conditions. The most recent employment data does not provide the Fed with a strong case for cutting the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at its July meeting, and many analysts continue to believe that they will cut by 50 basis points. Chairman Powell did nothing to dispel even the most aggressive dovish projections when it comes to the July meeting.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the "crosscurrents," the Fed pointed to at the June meeting, the G20 meeting that resulted in a moratorium on any new protectionist policies by the US or China and a return to the negotiating table calmed at least some of the market's concerns over slowing economic growth. Chairman Powell's testimony on July 10 and 11 did not change as a result of the decline in "crosscurrents" or the robust employment report.

The Fed will be watching inflation

While the Fed has transformed into doves, the members of the FOMC continue to view economic data like hawks. On July 11, the CPI data was more inflationary than expected. The Labor Department said its consumer price index excluding volatile food and energy prices rose 0.3% in June, which was the most significant increase since January 2018. Over the past four months, CPI gained 0.1%. Over the past 12 months since June, core CPI rose by 2.1% after rising 2.0% in May. The rise in core CPI is close to the Fed's inflation target which is a change from the comments at its June meeting and could give the members of the FOMC a reason to pause when it comes to becoming too dovish at the July meeting. However, the PPI data came in at the expected level of a rise of -0.1% on Friday, July 12, which could mean that all systems are now go for a rate cut later this month.

Given some of the most recent data which runs contrary to the Fed Chairman's statements last week, it is starting to look like the central bank is about to make up for going too far in 2018 when they pushed the Fed Funds rate up by 100 basis points. Some are calling the potential rate cuts a preemptive move, but it is more likely that lower rates would be a corrective move by the central bank.

The dollar is sitting and waiting

The dollar is listening to the Fed Chairman, but at the same time, it is watching the robust economic data from the US. The dollar index has not moved much over the past weeks.

As the weekly chart highlights, the bullish trend in the dollar index that began in February 2018 at a low at 88.15 remains intact. The most recent correction in the index that followed the June meeting took it to a low at 95.365 in late June which was above the mid-March bottom at 95.17. The pattern of higher lows in the dollar index remains intact as we head into the July Fed meeting as the dollar is taking a wait-and-see approach to the next move by the US central bank when it comes to interest rates.

A rate cut would weigh on the dollar - UDN for the downside in the dollar index

After listening to Chairman Powell and watching the latest US economic data, it is becoming clear that the Fed is preparing to make a corrective move in the Fed Funds rate which is an admission that they went too far in 2018. The dollar index is likely to move lower in the aftermath of a rate cut later this month. However, while a 25 basis point move could cause a minor correction and even leave the pattern of higher lows intact, a 50 basis point decline would be a different story. It is possible that an aggressive dovish move by the Fed would end the pattern of higher lows in the dollar index and cause the greenback to suffer a significant decline.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish Fund is a tool that would appreciate if the dollar index breaks down through the support level at the mid-March 95.17 low on the dollar index. The fund summary for UDN states:

The investment seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. The index reflects the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of a short position in the DX Contract which expires during the months of March, June, September and December. The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts. DX Contracts are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar index (USDX®), or the USDX®. The index currencies are Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

The active month September dollar index futures contract declined from 97.715 on May 23 to a low at 95.365 on June 25, a drop of 2.4%.

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.46 to $21.03 per share or 2.79%. UDN has net assets of $37.69 million, charges an expense ratio of 0.75% and trades an average of 34,293 shares each day. It may not be a question of if the Fed will cut rates at the July meeting at this point, but how aggressive they will be when it comes to correcting their hawkish behavior from 2018. A 50-basis point rate cut later this month could hit the dollar index like a ton of bearish bricks and end the bullish trading pattern that has been in place since February 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.