It Might Be Too Early For A Significant Rise In Natural Gas

The price of natural gas was at over the $2.45 level at the end of last week, as it recovered from recent lows at below the $2.20 per MMBtu level. The peak of the summer season began following the recent July 4th holiday and will run through Labor Day at the beginning of September. Hotter than average temperatures over the coming weeks will increase demand for cooling power, which would cause the amount of natural gas flowing into storage to decline. However, output remains at record levels given the massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US and the technological advances that lowered the cost of production. At the same time, investments in production efficiency and the expansion of pipelines and storage have expanded the US natural gas business. Additionally, regulatory reforms have served to increase production in the US. As natural gas can now flow beyond the pipelines and travel around the globe in liquid form, the addressable market for the energy commodity from the US continues to expand.

The growth of both the supply and demand side of the fundamental equation for natural gas has caused the market to mature. Meanwhile, the price remains below the level it broke down from in May and June at just above the $2.50 per MMBtu level. Even though the price recovered from the recent lows, it has yet to challenge the support level that has transformed into technical resistance in the natural gas futures market. The first attempt to move above that level will likely attract selling. The Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ) is a short-term tool for those looking for the price of the energy commodity to move lower.

The rise to a new multiyear high in late 2018 led to a decline to a new multiyear low in 2019

We have witnessed lots of volatility in the natural gas futures market since late last year.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price rose to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in November as the amount of natural gas in storage going into the peak season of demand was at the lowest level in years at 3.247 trillion cubic feet late last year. The price moved to the highest level since 2014 when natural gas traded to just under $6.50 per MMBtu. While stocks fell to a low at 1.107 tcf at the end of the winter withdrawal season, the price continued to drop from the late 2018 high. In April, natural gas futures fell below the 2017 and 2018 lows at just over the $2.50 level reaching a bottom at $2.159 on the continuous contract, and $2.134 on the active month August futures contract.

The monthly chart shows that price momentum fell into oversold territory while relative strength remained in the lower region of a neutral condition. Monthly historical price volatility gas sat around the 65% level throughout 2019, given the wide price range over the past nine months.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that open interest or the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market remains well below the peak at just under 1.7 million contracts in October 2018 and was at 1.290 million at the end of last week. The decline in open interest was likely caused by the extreme price variance, which caused losses for those caught on the wrong side of significant price moves since last November.

The natural gas market has grown on the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation

The natural gas market experienced substantial growth on both the supply and demand side. As the market has expanded, the open interest metric has trended higher.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart displays the trajectory of the number of open long and short positions in the futures market over the past three decades. Increasing volume and open interest typically temper price volatility in a futures market. Growing participation means that more consumers, producers, speculators, and others are buying and selling at all price levels, which narrows both bid-offer spreads and causes fewer price spikes. While the $2.77 per MMBtu trading range since last November is wide considering the price ranges in 2017 and 2018, it is nothing compared to the range since 1990 which took the price for $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu. The price spikes to the upside above the $10 per MMBtu level were related to the weather and occurred at times when volume and open interest were at significantly lower levels. The highest price for natural gas with open interest above one million contracts occurred in 2014 at $6.493 per MMBtu.

Inventory injections slow, but stocks will rise above the late 2018 peak in 2019

One of the reasons why natural gas fell to its lowest price since 2016 in April and May and remained below the $2.50 per MMBtu level last week even after recovering from the recent low is that inventories had moved significantly higher from early May. Record production led to six consecutive weeks of injections over 100 billion cubic feet from the week ending on May 10 through the week ending on June 14. As we moved into the hot summer months when cooling demand increases, injections into storage have been declining, which caused the price of natural gas futures to begin to climb. Injections ended the streak of triple-digit injections at the end of the week of June 21 as they rose by 98 bcf. The following week they moved 89 bcf higher, and the most recent report from the Energy Information Administration told the market that stockpiles increased by 81 bcf for the week ending on July 5.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that the increase took the total amount of natural gas in storage around the United States to 2.471 trillion cubic feet which was 12.5% above last year's level and only 5.4% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

With approximately 18 weeks to go before the start of the 2019/2020 peak season of demand starting in November, stocks need to rise by an average of 43.2 bcf each week to reach last year's peak at 3.247 tcf. To reach the four trillion level, the average injection would need to be 85 bcf. There will be more natural gas in storage going into the 2019/2020 winter season than last year, but the jury is still out if the stockpiles will reach the four trillion level.

Stops building above $2.50 per MMBtu during hurricane season

Meanwhile, increasing US production has caused many speculators to favor the short side of the natural gas market over the past years. The move to almost $5 per MMBtu was helped along the way by shorts scrambling for the exits to risk positions last November. However, the breakdown below the $2.50 level over the past months likely encouraged those who believe that record output will keep a lid on the price of the energy commodity. This past week, August futures traded to a high at $2.489 per MMBtu, while the breakdown level was at the low from 2018 at $2.53 and 2017 at $2.522 per MMBtu. Many shorts are hoping that the price will move towards a test of the $2 level and perhaps to the 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu. So far, the price of the energy commodity has yet to challenge the 2017 and 2018 lows, which now stand as technical resistance levels. The number of buy stops above those level is likely rising, but as of the end of last week, the shorts have no technical reason to exit risk positions.

Meanwhile, as Hurricane Barry prepared to bear down on Louisiana, the price of natural gas rose. Hurricanes Katrina and Rita caused devastation in Louisiana in 2005 and 2008. Since the delivery point for natural gas futures is at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, it is likely that last week's buying that took the price to just under the $2.50 level was related to the coming storm. Hurricane Barry is expected to drop more than 20 inches of rain on the region and cause widespread flooding. However, the price could not make it over the $2.50 per MMBtu level, and on Thursday, following the lowest injection into inventories since early April at 81 bcf, the price of the energy commodity dropped

Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart shows, the price dropped from just under $2.50 to under $2.40 per MMBtu last Thursday after the release of the EIA data and in the midst of a hurricane that was bearing down on the Louisiana coast. In the past, weather events lifted the price of natural gas futures over the $10 per MMBtu level. In 2005, the price rose to a high at $15.65, and in 2008 the peak was at $13.694 per MMBtu. However, since 2008, the price of the energy commodity has not traded at over the $6.493 level. The market has not only become more liquid, but the growth of production and infrastructure have tempered the rallies even when they have been related to the weather. At the end of last week, it looked like those holding short positions with stops over the technical resistance levels above $2.50 were getting a bit nervous as the price rose to close to the recent high and was trading at the $2.465 per MMBtu level on the August contract.

I continue to favor DGAZ with a tight stop for the coming week

I continue to believe that natural gas is not done testing the downside as we are in the heart of the summer season. The latest hurricane scare could hasten a move to the downside as it may have attracted new longs who will scramble for the exits as the price does not break above the $2.50 level over the coming weeks. The Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product is a short-term trading instrument that operates on leverage. The gearing comes at a price, which is time decay. If the price of natural gas futures moves higher or sideways, DGAZ will rapidly decline in value, so it is only appropriate for short-term trades on the short side of the natural gas market. The fund summary for DGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the opposite (inverse) of this GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

The price of natural gas futures fell from $2.489 on July 10 to a low at $2.393 on July 11, a drop of 3.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ moved from $124.21 to $139.88 or 12.6%. DGAZ has net assets of $164.09 million, trades over 545,000 shares on average each day, and has an expense ratio of 1.65%.

It could be too early for natural gas to rise above the resistance level at above $2.50 per MMBtu. DGAZ has been a useful short-term tool on price recoveries, and that could continue over the coming weeks. I would use a tight stop on any long positions in DGAZ, and a trailing stop if the price moves to the downside when it comes to the risk-reward profile for this short-term instrument.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.