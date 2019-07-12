EQT: 10-Q Leaves Me With Unanswered Questions

EQT's management change has led to some new bullishness. However, there are bearish factors which I think balance out, and I am not recommending short or long.

While I was working on some research with regards to EQT Corporation (EQT) another Contributor, Aurelien Windenberger, put together a terrific article of his own. Some of his conclusions match my own, but overall, I am less bullish on the company than he is. So, I have decided to publish this article anyway, to explain why. My own conclusion is that EQT is not a company I am interested in buying or shorting at this time.

Bullishness After Breaking News

This will be a slightly different article than I had planned. Mr. Windenberger already did a good job of covering EQT's breaking news, so I won't be overlong with those. Instead, I will briefly summarize recent events, and then explain the other, bearish factors that are present alongside the bullish ones Mr. Windenberger identified.

As you probably already know, the Rice brothers put forward their own slate of directors to replace current management, which was voted on at the Annual Shareholders Meetings which took place on July 10th. Rice won and will soon be installed as the new CEO when the new board meets.

This is primarily the grounds for Mr. Windenberger's optimism, as he sees Rice's more capital-disciplined approach as providing the foundation for a more profitable company.

I won't dispute that issue, certainly capital discipline is something that any company should have. He provided a good overview of the bullish factors on the company, and most of them I agree with. But I wonder if they really trump other, less buoyant factors. I have three concerns about the short-, medium- and long-term that balance out my bullishness and leave me with a certain wariness about the stock.

Short-Term Turmoil

In the short term, there's the ongoing management turmoil. After the Rice campaign started, EQT decided to replace three of the members of its board on its own. The Rice brothers found two of the three acceptable and reduced their own board slate to seven nominees. Even so, with seven of the twelve seats under their direct control, and the other five presumably at least not implacably opposed to them, the Rice family seems to have wrestled clear control for now.

But does that mean the end of all turmoil? Presumably, the losing side is still capable of agitating, much as the Rice brothers were up until a few days ago, and the outgoing management team was very vocal in their belief that Rice was not the right candidate, and not only because his cost-savings claims were based on numbers that just didn't add up. They called him unprofessional and alleged potential conflicts of interest. If even a fraction of those allegations proves to be true, there may well be another campaign underway in 12 months.

It seems Rice has a relatively narrow window in which to "deliver the goods," and anything less than total success might well be considered failure. I cannot say whether any of the arguments made against Rice are true, and he hasn't even been accused of anything criminal. But what concerns me as a potential investor is that others seem to feel he's unfit and is prepared to perhaps raise an ongoing ruckus for the foreseeable future. That seems to me a headwind for the company, regardless of whether the ruckus ultimately proves justified or not.

Medium-Term Confusion

In the medium term, two to four years, I have some concerns also about the hedging strategy EQT is using. In its most recent 10-Q, EQT reported a loss of $132 million from its derivatives position, though it states that these are derivatives "not designated as hedges." It's not clear to me what other use for derivatives besides hedging EQT would have that would allow a loss of over 10% of sales in a quarter, and I remain unenlightened by their statement in the 10-Q's management discussion section that physical settlement hedges "are not subject to derivative accounting."

The company also disclosed that it "may engage in interest-rate swaps" but doesn't give any indication of how large they are relative to their standard price-hedging instruments or even if it actually has engaged in such swaps or if they were the cause of the outsized loss, assuming they exist.

There is a bit more detail in the Earnings Release summary for investors, but that actually raised some concerns for me as well. Like most producers, EQT combines a series of swaps with collar option strategies to minimize its risk from price fluctuations. Collars, of course, combine a long put option with a short call option to contain price fluctuations. But some companies have engaged in so-called "three-way collars" that tack on another short put option, thereby earning some additional revenue in exchange for essentially re-subjecting the company to downside risk from price declines.

In its most recent disclosure, EQT reported that its net position was a net short in both its call options (which one would expect) and in its put options (which one would not).

This suggests to me that EQT may indeed have a considerable number of three-way collars on its books - and that, with the recent plunge in prices back below $2.50, some of those collars may have been broken. What's more, EQT disclosed the average strike price of the long put positions in the report but did not disclose the strike price of the short put positions - even though its net short position in puts is proof positive that it has more of the latter than the former, at least for 2019. So EQT is refusing to disclose exactly what price will cause its downside risk exposure to re-emerge.

I cannot be sure that this is what is going on, that EQT has a substantial number of broken three-way collars on its books. But it definitely reported a large derivative loss last quarter, and I haven't yet seen management give a satisfactory explanation for how it happened or what will prevent it from recurring.

Long-Term Challenge

These are both arguably transitory factors. Hedges run out eventually and management will presumably eventually settle in, either under Rice or under a returned former management team. But even in the long term, I am wary.

The Rice brothers criticisms about profit before production are hardly limited to their own campaign to become boss. The same concerns recently led EQT's former CEO, Steve Schlotterbeck, to rail publicly against a fracking revolution he insisted had been "an unmitigated disaster" for natural gas drillers. Indeed, as recently as two weeks ago when it was at $2.30, natural gas was back near where Contributor Elephant Analytics estimated EQT's break-even level was in his article back in January.

On the one hand, this reaction is understandable. There has indeed been significant shareholder loss over the past few years. EQT flirted with $60 per share as recently as 2014. While natural gas was already well off its $15 pre-GFC high at that point, it was still trading for around $5 per million BTUs, well above current prices. Since then, a 50% crash in prices has produced a 75% fall in share value, which sounds about right, at least in terms of relativity.

It is correct that this stems primarily from an abundance of supply, created by the frackers themselves. US natural gas production posted another year of outstanding growth in 2018 and gross withdrawals exceeded 100 billion cubic feet per day for the first time. With net growth up near 10 billion cubic feet per day, Schlotterbeck's point that frackers are driving themselves into the ground would seem to have merit.

Gas Is Not Oil

But I wonder about his prescription for change. Essentially, what he and the Rice brothers argue for is a return to "better" pricing, brought about perhaps by throttling back production. But that presupposes that natural gas is, like oil, a good which people will largely buy no matter the price. In actuality, natural gas faces far more competition, with increasing numbers of electricity producers receiving ever-lower bids for power generation from wind and solar producers. In fact, solar is now regularly bidding below 2¢ and some solar-battery bids are coming in combined not too far from that threshold as well.

Even worse, the consensus is that solar costs and battery costs are not through falling yet. Under these conditions, it is hard for me to see how EQT can hope to realize substantially higher pricing per unit for its product. Less production is likely to simply mean less production, as higher prices will simply enlarge the substitution effect. If EQT cannot make profits at $2.40 per mmBTU with economies of scale, it might be even harder to make profits at that same price with a smaller, less scaled operation.

Conclusion

I do not write this as a permabear, and it isn't meant to be a gloom and doom piece. EQT is a major producer of natural gas at a time when natural gas is booming in America, and I think my fellow Contributor's article already identified some key bullish factors investors should be aware of. I agree with most of them, but I also had questions after reading it, and nothing I have found so far has fully answered my questions and concerns. I don't claim to know exactly where EQT is heading, or even where it is right now. But I am sufficiently concerned that I am going to stay away, even with the company's new direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.