Esco Technologies: On Track To Become A Billion-Dollar Conglomerate

I like the strategy and progress, yet recognise that despite another deal being announced that expectations have risen quite a bit.

Esco Technologies (ESE) is an interesting business, one which does not get much coverage on this platform. With the announcement of a bolt-on deal, it is time to shine some light on this interesting conglomerate, although I recognise that valuations have risen quite a bit at this point in time, too much for me to actively consider shares at this price level.

A Look At The Business

Esco has been spun off from Emerson (EMR) back in 1990 and ever since has transformed into a business which is active across four separate divisions and/or activities, each known for their engineered products and solutions. The company generated little over three quarters of a billion in sales last year with filtration being the largest segment, responsible for nearly 40% of sales. Of these sales, about two-thirds are generated from aerospace and space applications. Utility solutions and test each make up about a quarter of sales with technical packaging responsible for roughly 10% of revenues.

The long-term trajectory of the business has been quite a success as shares have risen from just $3 in 1990 to $50 in 2005. This was followed by a decade of stagnation, at least in the share price, but as revenues and earnings have started to grow again, shares now trade at an all-time high in the low eighties.

The company is split roughly 50-50 in terms of recurring and other revenues and relies slightly more on competitive products over proprietary production in terms of its sales distribution. The company endorses the conglomerate strategy given the shared services and technologies and lower risks, of course, while it relentlessly focuses on capital efficiency in order to avoid a conglomerate discount through large corporate cost overhead.

The Current Valuation

Esco delivered on a solid 12% increase in sales in 2018 with revenues approaching $772 million. The company managed to report a decent $95 million in operating earnings on this revenue base, as that already includes $18 million in amortisation charges. Last year's GAAP earnings were heavily inflated by a tax refund. Assuming 20% of taxes, earnings would have come in at $70 million or about $2.70 per share. This, however, includes the $18 million in impairment charges, equal to about $0.55 a per share impact on reported GAAP earnings after factoring in taxes, for adjusted earnings at around $3.25 per share.

With shares having risen from $65 at the start of the year to $81 currently, multiples based on the adjusted earnings number have expanded from 20 to 25 times earnings. This comes even as the company operates with $190 million in net debt, although far from a concern given the reported $139 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Comforting for investors is the relentless focus on costs with multiple rationalisation programs of real estate being announced as well as the fact that organic growth is set to outpace the wider industrial segment, well liked by investors, of course.

2019 has been a solid year so far with first quarter sales growth of 5% held back by some lumpy orders. This argument is confirmed by the second quarter earnings report with sales up 11%. The company hiked the full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $3.05-3.10 per share. Of interest is the fact that amortisation charges are not adjusted for in the adjusted earnings numbers, making for adjusted earnings comfortably in excess of $3.50 per share in my book, still working down to about 22-23 times earnings, as net debt has fallen to $182 million. With 26 million shares trading at $81, the company currently supports a $2.3 billion enterprise valuation. As I foresee sales at roughly $800-850 million this year, that works down to about 2.8 times sales.

More M&A

With leverage coming down and EBITDA probably comfortably surpassing the $150 million mark this year, the company is resorting to more deals again. The company has reached a deal to buy Globe Composite Solutions which is a vertically integrated supplier of mission-critical components based product for navy, defense, and industrial users. Key applications include parts which are used for acoustic, signature reduction, sealing, vibration reduction, etc. No financial details have been announced other than that sales come at $37 million, boosting overall sales by about 4-5% per annum, while margins are similar as reported by the filtration segment, the unit in which the activities will be housed.

Pegging the sales multiple at 2-3 times, I peg a purchase price at roughly $75-100 million. This suggests that net debt could rise to $250-280 million, still very reasonable as I see pro-forma EBITDA probably around $170 million, for manageable leverage ratios. Furthermore, the deal could probably add a few pennies to reported earnings but will not move the needle enough to start chasing the shares at current highs.

Interesting Play

Do not get me wrong, I am quite impressed with the recent performance of Esco and wished that the company surfaced on my radar a bit sooner. Nonetheless, valuations are quite elevated already, certainly after a good year so far, as the small size but solid margins make it perhaps an acquisition target over time.

I guess that I would be happy to buy this moderately leveraged business at a market multiple of 17-18 times. With adjusted cash flow power probably trending around $3.75 per share now, that, however, suggests only appeal at $65, being defined as an interesting level to see a decent risk-reward from there onward, as the current valuation is too steep for me to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.