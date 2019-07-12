Canopy Growth: Life After Bruce Linton Will Be Very Different

Canopy Growth (CGC) shocked the market on Wednesday when it announced that its Co-founder, CEO, and Chairman Bruce Linton will leave the company effective immediately. The stock initially dropped as much as ~5% before rebounding to close the day up 2.5%. We think Canopy Growth will look a lot differently after this change as its de facto owner, Constellation Brands (STZ), exerts power to design a different future for the company.

The Writing Was On The Wall

First thing first, we strongly believe that the writing was on the wall when Constellation decided to invest $5 billion into Canopy Growth. As we analyzed in details here, Constellation acquired 104.5 million Canopy shares at C$48.60 which gave it ownership of 38%. Constellation also holds an additional 140 million warrants, most of which are exercisable at C$50.40. As a result, Constellation controlled 4 of the 7 Board seats with Bruce Linton as the Chairman until Wednesday. We think Constellation probably began preparing for the firing months in advance given such matter can't be decided in days. Bruce was the entrepreneur that started the company six years ago and led the industry by doing many "firsts" including securing the first major investment from another alcohol company and the first Canadian pot company to acquire a U.S. company upon U.S. federal legalization.

There is no denying that Canopy's recent performance has been disappointing. The world's largest cannabis company by market value posted calendar 2019 Q1 results that included a 16% gross margin and a $335 million GAAP losses. Operating and marketing expenses were running high and revenue was not growing as fast as people had hoped. As a company that trades at 40x EV/Revenue on top of a $20 billion market cap, investors were beginning to question Canopy's strategy and execution. Constellation finally decided that enough is enough and a new CEO is what is required to turn around the situation at one of its most risky and important bets.

What Will Canopy Look Like

After Bruce is ousted, together with the new CFO that came from Constellation, we think the new Canopy Growth will look very different from the company it is today. There are three things that we think will change drastically beginning in the next few quarters.

First of all, we think Canopy Growth will begin reigning in its expenses by cutting down on unnecessary corporate and marketing expenses. The company spent $243 million in operating costs last quarter including $75 million of share-based compensation. Given the large GAAP losses, we think Constellation and the new CFO will focus on improving profitability.

Secondly, the company could change its M&A strategy as Bruce was the key person directing the company in its all acquisition activities. While we have been one of the earliest advocates of Canopy, there were a number of acquisitions that looked expensive and unnecessary (such as the BC Tweed deal and the Hiku acquisition). While it is too early to make a call, we think the future new CEO could decide to do things differently.

Lastly, we think the biggest takeaway from Bruce's departure is that Canopy will become much more like Constellation going forward. The company will need to become financially disciplined, operationally sound, and strategically focused. We expect the new leadership to focus on improving operational execution and manage financial performance much like a mature company such as Constellation. The company could become much less bold and a lot more "boring". We also think that Canopy will essentially become a subsidiary of Constellation with all major decisions controlled by the parent.

Looking Ahead

After the news got out in the morning, Bruce went on a few TV shows to tell people that he was "fired" instead of resigned. The shares went down more than 5% in pre-market trading before recovering all its losses by the time the market closed. While Bruce's departure must have come off as a big surprise to most investors, we understand why investors were worried at the beginning. However, the market eventually took the view that a new CEO handpicked by the successful Constellation Brands might not be all that bad. Instead, a more experienced corporate executive might be able to instill more discipline and focus into the sprawling global cannabis giant.

Constellation's CEO said on its 2018 Q4 conference call that he still expects Canopy to reach $1 billion in run-rate sales in 2019.

We are working closely with Canopy Growth on a focused, long-term strategy to win markets and form factors that matter while paving a clear path to profitability. We are confident in their ability to achieve the previously communicated run rate of $1 billion next year."

Given the latest financial results from Canopy where revenue topped at $94 million, time is running short for the weed giant to reach the revenue target set by Constellation. For investors, we think the forced departure of Bruce Linton is likely positive in the short-term as the company focuses on cost control and revenue maximization. However, whether Canopy will be able to continue its visionary transformation depends on the new CEO that is currently being recruited. We remain optimistic about the long-term outlook of Canopy due to its financial backing of Constellation and the best-in-class asset profile in Canada and internationally. The company lost a valuable employee that started the business six years ago but we believe the assets are in good hands with Constellation steering the wheel until a new CEO is found. Even then, the close ties between the two companies will ensure a highly-focused and disciplined team is in place at Canopy because Constellation has a lot of at stake that could cause havoc in its own business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.