Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point

Despite the potential upside, betting on a sector that, for the past several years, has been a falling knife is a risky proposition.

In addition to the recent recovery in crude prices, energy service operators have been reporting an increase in pricing power recently.

Halliburton is days away from reporting 2Q19 earnings, and a shift in narrative regarding North America could be a bullish development.

I know this may sound speculative, but energy services giant Halliburton (HAL) could be approaching a turning point.

On Monday, July 22, the company is expected to share the results of its 2Q19. In terms of headline numbers, analysts are forecasting revenues to fall just short of $6 billion, representing a 3% dip YOY. On EPS, the estimated $0.30 would land much lower than last year's $0.58 - a tough compare that happened to be the best quarter of earnings since the start of the oil and gas bear cycle in 2014.

But I believe earnings day will be important beyond the results of the most recent period. The narrative for the remainder of the year could turn more bullish, assuming a few trends are confirmed.

Credit: Halliburton

The story

Halliburton is less globally diversified than top peer Schlumberger (SLB), with operations more heavily concentrated in a region (North America, representing nearly two-thirds of the company's revenues) that has been facing severe operational challenges as of late. Bottlenecks have developed in the key U.S. shale oil production areas of the Permian basin, resulting in lower investments and an expectation for much more subdued production growth in the foreseeable future.

But glimpses of hope have started to surface lately. For starters, crude oil prices have recovered about 30% since reaching a December 2018, 52-week low - supported by depletion of U.S. inventories and the most recent commitment by OPEC+ countries to contain supply. Perhaps more importantly, pricing power seems to be rising at last in the energy services space, as reported recently by a few operators.

The price trend seems aligned with an observation made by Halliburton's executive team in the most recent earnings call:

We believe the worst in the pricing deterioration is now behind us. For the next couple of quarters, I see demand for our services progressing modestly.

As I expect the international business to continue its recovery, particularly with the technically challenging winter season being over, an expected improvement in the outlook for North America could be what Halliburton needs to see its stock finally pull away from a five-year low reached only a few weeks ago.

Buy ahead of earnings?

The narrative above sounds bullish for HAL at first glance. And, if the chips fall in favor of the Houston-based service provider on earnings day, a battered stock (down 65% since July 2014) could look inexpensive enough for value hunters to start bidding up the share price.

Data by YCharts

But I would remiss not to point out the significant risks involved in betting on a sector that, for the past several years, has been a falling knife. Investors have been tricked plenty of times by rallies that proved to be short-lived, and there is a chance that even good news on the North America front could have a similar effect on the stock this time.

For the reasons above, I believe buying HAL ahead of earnings could be a high-reward play that comes with significant downside risks. Within an unpredictable and volatile sector, I think that playing it safer might make more sense.

This being the case, were I to place a wager on the energy services space today, I would likely start with an investment in SLB due to the company's position of market leadership and better geographic diversification.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.