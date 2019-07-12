DFP: A Strong Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen

We like the fund because of its attractive yield, valuation, and intra-sector performance both on a risk-adjusted and absolute basis.

We highlight DFP - a preferreds fund that has recently appeared on the screen.

In this article, we refresh our Holy Grail CEF Screen and provide a brief write-up about one of the funds that flags up as attractive.

This week, we stay with the preferred theme and highlight another CEF in the sector which appears attractive on our screen - the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP). DFP has a 7.1% current yield which is nearly covered and runs nearly half a billion of net assets invested mostly in hybrid financial assets at a 34% leverage and 1% expense.

We like the fund because of its attractive yield, valuation, and intra-sector performance both on a risk-adjusted and relative basis.

Holy Grail CEF Screen

Our slightly tongue-in-cheek named CEF screen is a combination of just about everything we look for in a CEF: yield, coverage, valuation, and alpha, spread across 7 different criteria:

discount < 0

12-month yield > 7%

distribution coverage > 96%

discount sector spread percentile < 65%

yield sector spread percentile > 35%

5Y z-score < 0.5

alpha > 0

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

We like this screen because it includes a longer historical view (e.g. 5y z-score), risk-adjusted performance (alpha), and intra-sector valuation measures like discount and yield spread percentiles.

Hello DFP

The fund's mandate is to invest at least 80% of assets in preferred securities with at least 80% in either investment-grade securities or securities of companies that have investment-grade ratings on their senior debt. The fund is currently 90% allocated to financial preferreds, which is not uncommon for CEF funds, given the prevalence of financials in the sector. Less common is its 50% allocation to non-investment grade and unrated securities. About 30% of the fund is allocated to non-US securities - mostly European banks.

We think there are a few key things to note:

The fund has a 15% allocation to contingent convertible securities, typically issued by European banks. These securities are non-cumulative and can be written down or eliminated by a regulatory loss absorption mechanism if a bank's capital falls below a certain ratio. Banco Popular CoCos were written down to zero when the bank failed and sold for EUR1 in 2017. However, there was little contagion to the rest of the market. The fund's CoCo holdings are in stronger banks like HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP (OTCQX:BNPQF), Macquarie, SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF), and others.

Nearly a third of the portfolio is foreign holdings, particularly to European financial institutions. Various fund houses such as PIMCO have commented on the underperformance of European capital securities and their attractive valuations, so this is not a red flag for us.

86% of the portfolio is in adjustable-rate coupons. We think this is attractive because it lowers the duration of the portfolio and because nominal rates are quite low at present.

Regulatory leverage at 34% is fairly high overall.

UNII was positive as of the last annual report from November, although it is likely to be negative as of today.

No other financial engineering that we can see - the fund does not use derivatives and has no share buy-back program.

Distribution View

The fund has been cutting its distributions over the last few years. Its most recent cut happened in January of this year with the fund citing increased leverage costs as the primary reason.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The good news from here on is that 1-Month Libor, which serves as the benchmark index for the fund's leverage cost, appears to have hit a peak at the end of 2018 and has since fallen 5bps.

The market thinks the next move by the Fed is more likely to be a cut, which would most likely lower the fund's leverage costs. Though we don't share the market's view in this case, muted hike expectations are in the fund's favor. The slight decrease in Libor and sharply higher yields on preferred securities in the first part of the year should provide a small boost to the fund's NII over the medium term. We calculate the current distribution coverage at around 96%.

Source: FRED

The fund's DRIP plan reinvests distributions into new shares at up to 5% discount to market price when the fund is trading at a premium - a common and attractive feature, though this has rarely actually happened as the fund has mostly traded at a discount.

Performance View

DFP has put in excellent price performance relative to PFF - the largest preferreds ETF as well as the sector since inception.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

On an NAV basis, DFP looks very impressive, having outperformed the sector in nearly all years since inception.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Risk-adjusted NAV returns have also been very good, mostly outperforming the sector, save for most of 2018.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund has put in good absolute and risk-adjusted performance while staying fairly defensive and experiencing below-average volatility.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Valuation View

DFP discount is trading at quite a wide gap relative to sector average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund is currently trading 4% wider of the sector average despite a covered yield that is above the sector average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Taking a comparative view across the sector, we like the fund's combination of high covered yield and wide discount.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund's strong NAV performance has not been rewarded with a tighter discount.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Taking a broader sector view:

We like the fund's below-average discount and below-average expense

We like its above-average alpha and excess sector return

We like its high covered yield and below-average NAV volatility

It's worth keeping in mind - the fund had a larger-than-average drawdown in 2018 and has higher-than-average leverage

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

We take our Holy Grail CEF Screen for another spin and discuss DFP - a preferred fund that we find attractive for its combination of strong covered yield, good valuation, and outperformance within the preferreds sector.

