Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Source: Barron's

Microsoft (MSFT) reports earnings July 18th. Analysts expect revenue of $32.75 billion and EPS of $1.21. The revenue estimate implies 9% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

The Cloud Will Deliver

Given Microsoft's size, I have openly questioned whether the company could keep growing at a brisk pace. For the quarter-ended March 2019, its cloud services was the star again, yet other segments also gained traction. Revenue grew 14% Y/Y; all major product segments demonstrated growth.

Office 365 commercial and consumer revenue grew in the high double-digit range, spurred by sales of Office 365 subscriptions. Of note is that a "PC refresh," driven by the enterprise, has likely spurred the personal computer market. Microsoft's Personal Computer segment had revenue of $10.7 billion, up 15% Y/Y. Recent chatter from Gartner implies the segment could produce strong results again this quarter. Windows OEM revenue grew 8% due to a higher mix of premium licenses, while Surface revenue bounced 14%.

Cloud services is the segment that will pique investor interest. Commercial cloud revenue grew 47% Y/Y to 8.5 billion. Strong per-user base businesses spurred Azure revenue growth north of 70%. Amazon (AMZN) continues to dominate the sector. Competition is cut-throat, and Microsoft has seemingly found a way to differentiate itself. The company leads with its core suite of products and introduces customers to the cloud post-sale. Office 365 offers customers a natural pathway into the cloud; management then talks up cybersecurity once customers arrive. Azure is allegedly the first cloud to offer a secure platform to protect the confidentiality of data while in use. This could potentially allow Microsoft to reach customers Amazon, IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) cannot.

Microsoft has also partnered with several companies that could be considered competitors of Amazon. Walmart (WMT) chose the company as its preferred cloud provider; the cloud deal is expected to allow Walmart to better manage workloads and access new tool sets to spark innovation. Microsoft signed a multi-year deal to supply cloud services to Walgreens' (WBA) pharmacy store chain. If other Amazon competitors partner with Azure, then it could potentially make Microsoft more formidable vis-a-vis Amazon, IBM, or Oracle.

Margins Will Likely Expand

High single-digit revenue growth should grow scale and lead to improved margins. I have held the suspicion that competition in the cloud services space could hurt pricing and damage Microsoft's gross margins. In the most recent quarter, gross margin was around 67% or 200 basis points higher than that of the year-earlier period. Margins improved despite the hyper-growth of Azure. Either Azure's margins are improving, or Microsoft is generating margin expansion in other areas.

Operating expenses (R&D and SG&A) were $10.1 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Revenue growth outstripped growth in operating expenses; the fall-out was that operating income of $10.3 billion was up 25% Y/Y. The large pool of operating expenses gives management levers to pull. Microsoft could cut into these expenses in case its gross margin disappoints. Analysts are keen to understand if Azure's margins will drag down the company's total margins. I believe Microsoft's operating income margin will expand regardless. The question is whether the market will put more emphasis or gross margin or the company's cost containment efforts.

Conclusion

MSFT is up over 30% Y/Y. Another potential Fed rate cut has spiked financial markets and helped MSFT. Low interest rates are conducive for stocks, but rate cuts will dissipate eventually. I rate MSFT a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.