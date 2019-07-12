Kirkland Lake Gold: Fosterville Is A Golden Asset

I think Kirkland Lake Gold stock has reached a temporary overbought level at around $43, and it is essential to think seriously of the next move.

Fosterville mine has again delivered an impressive production which "saved the day."

On July 10, 2019, Kirkland Lake Gold announced the production results for the second quarter of 2019. Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 214,593 ounces.

Source: Fosterville Mine from Kirkland Lake Gold.

Quick Presentation

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is an exciting mid-tier gold miner that presents an unusually appealing profile for savvy investors. Only a handful of class-A gold miners can show such reliable results and impressive production from a handful of assets located in countries considered as safe for the mining industry.

Kirkland Lake owns primarily two high-grade, low-cost operations which sustain the unprecedented long-term success of the company:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns Taylor mine and Holt mine, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex (including Holloway mine).

Finally, on February 21, 2019, the company announced plans to resume operations at the Holloway mine placed on care and maintenance. Production at Holloway mine in Northeastern Ontario is expected to slowly ramp up during 2019 to a total of approximately 20k Oz this year.

Below is indicated the gold production per mine for 2Q'19 compared to 1Q'19.

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

The company owned a total of 29.8 million shares of Novo, representing 18.2% of issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2018. The company acquired 32.6 million shares of Osisko Mining for $47.8 million, representing approximately 13.6% of currently issued and outstanding common shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold Preliminary Production results for 2Q'19

On July 10, 2019, Kirkland Lake Gold announced the production results for the second quarter of 2019.

[P]roduction for the second quarter of 2019 ("Q2 2019") of 214,593 ounces and for the first six months of 2019 ("H1 2019") of 446,472 ounces. Production in Q2 2019 was driven by record quarterly production at Fosterville totaling 140,701 ounces, bringing year-to-date production at the mine to 269,145 ounces at June 30, 2019. Production at Fosterville is expected to increase from Q2 2019 levels in each of the final two quarters of the year, with the mine remaining on track to achieve full-year 2019 guidance of 570,000 - 610,000 ounces. On a consolidated basis, the Company continues to target full-year 2019 production of 950,000 - 1,000,000 ounces.

It is essential to look at this production from a long-term perspective. Production for Q2 is up 30.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago but down 8.1% sequentially.

However, the company indicated that gold poured in Q2 2019 of 216,166 ounces, with consolidated gold sales totaling 212,091 ounces (H1 2019 gold poured of 446,417 ounces, with total gold sales of 445,020 ounces).

I have also estimated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at about $580 per ounce this quarter and a price of gold realized around $1,310 per Oz as you can see below:

Revenues estimated for 2Q'19 should be approximately $283 million (using 212,091 Oz sold), up 31.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 7.7% sequentially.

Production 2Q'19 commentary per mine.

Gold production comes from five different operating mines. However, Taylor, Holt, and Holloway are consolidated under the "Holt Complex."

1 - Fosterville mine has again delivered an impressive production which saved the day.

In the press release, the company indicated:

Record quarterly production at Fosterville totaling 140,701 ounces, an increase of 82% from 77,462 ounces in Q2 2018 and 10% higher than 128,445 ounces in Q1 2019 (H1 2019 production of 269,145 ounces, a 90% increase from 141,305 ounces in H1 2018)

According to Tonny Makuch, the CEO, the record production achieved in Q2'19 is due to strong grade performance in the Swan Zone. The company is now targeting higher output in Q3 and Q4 with full-year 2019 guidance of 570,000-610,000 ounces

2 - Conversely, Macassa mine production is quite disappointing due to excess water from the spring run-off.

Production at Macassa in Q2 2019 totaling 49,196 ounces compared to 60,571 ounces in Q2 2018 and record production of 72,776 ounces the previous quarter (H1 2019 production of 121,972 ounces, 6% higher than 114,609 ounces in H1 2018)

The average grade was in line with the expectation, which means lower grade compared to the precedent quarter, which registered a record average quarterly grade of 29.6 g/t. Tonnes processed was lower than expected "largely reflecting excess water from the spring run-off, which limited the use of the lower loading pocket at the #3 Shaft."

The company indicated that water levels are now receding, and it does not expect third and fourth quarter production to be impacted.

Macassa remains on track to achieve its full-year 2019 guidance of 240,000-250,000 ounces.

3 - Same slight disappointment for the Holt Complex production

Production at Holt Complex of 24,696 ounces versus 26,652 ounces in Q2 2018 and 30,658 ounces in Q1 2019 (H1 2019 production of 55,355 ounces, similar to 56,415 ounces in H1 2018)

The main issue is the lower production at Taylor Mine, which experienced reduced mill throughput. However, the company said that they had a higher average grade this quarter.

Same lower production at Holt Mine this quarter due to lower average grades (3.9 g/t in Q2 2019 versus 4.8 g/t the previous quarter).

Finally, at Holloway, 1,564 ounces were produced in Q2 2019.

Production at Holloway is expected to ramp up with full-year 2019 production targeted at approximately 20,000 ounces. The Company's full-year 2019 production guidance for the Holt Complex remains unchanged at 140,000 - 150,000 ounces.

4 - The company expects a consolidated production for 2019 ranging from 950K Oz to 1M Oz, "with H1 2019 production totaled 446,472, an increase of 43% from 312,329 ounces in H1 2018."

The company announced on February 22, 2019, new and improved production goals:

2019: Improved to 950k-1 M ounces from 740k-800k ounces initially.

2020: Improved to 930k-1.01 M ounces from 850k-910k ounces.

2021: Improved to 995k-1.055 M ounces from 970k-1.005 M ounces.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Production for the second quarter of 2019 is a mixed bag, and I do not know how well the market will receive it after this impressive stock rally.

Fosterville Mine had a record production again due to the Swan Zone, and the company expects more good news in Q3 and Q4. However, Macassa Mine encountered some severe water problems this quarter and the Holt complex delivered a mediocre quarter due to reduced mill throughput at Taylor Mine and lowered average grades at the Holt Mine.

However, while I am impressed overall, I think Kirkland Lake Gold stock has reached a temporary overbought level at around $43, and it is essential to think seriously of the next move.

KL is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $43-44 (I recommend taking some profit at this level unless the price of gold trade above $1,425 per ounce) and line support around $35 (at this level, I recommend buying and accumulating again).

Generally, an ascending channel pattern is bullish short term, but I do not see KL crossing the resistance anytime soon unless the price of gold resumes its strong momentum and it is unlikely. Instead, I see a potential for retracement around $38 as first intermediate support (it could be a good idea to add a little at this level as well if the price of gold stays above $1,375 per ounce.)

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.