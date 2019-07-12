Storebrand ASA (SREDF) CEO Odd Arild Grefstad on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Storebrand ASA (OTCPK:SREDF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kjetil Ramberg Krøkje - Group Head of Strategy, Finance and M&A

Odd Arild Grefstad - Chief Executive Officer

Lars Aa. Løddesøl - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Jan Erik - ABG Sundal Collier

Jonny Urwin - UBS

I will now hand you over to Group Head of Finance Strategy and M&A, Kjetil Krøkje, to host this call.

Kjetil Ramberg Krøkje

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Storebrand’s Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. My name is Kjetil Krøkje, and I’m Head of Finance Strategy at Storebrand.

Together with me, I have the Group CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad; CFO, Lars Løddesøl; and Trond Finn Eriksen, Head of Capital Management. In the presentation today, Odd Arild will give you an update on the developments in the second quarter. CFO, Lars Løddesøl, will give an overview of the financial development and dig into some of the more technical elements in the quarter.

The slides will be similar to the analysts presentation released this morning and are available on our webpage. After the presentation, the operator will open up for questions. To be able to ask questions, you will need to dial into the conference call.

I now give the word to Storebrand’s CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad, who will start the presentation on Slide 2.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Thank you, Kjetil, and good afternoon, everyone. I have presented today our results of NOK 578 million with the operating profit of NOK 474 for the second quarter of 2019. This is a weak operating profit, but as I will show you on the following slide, the underlying profit is significantly better due to restructuring costs and not least as a consequence of a good performance in the asset management, resulting in performance fees not booked, while the corresponding performance-related costs are clearly booked in the quarter.

In total, the performance-related income not booked is calculated to NOK 100 million in the quarter and NOK 166 million year-to-date. We see solid growth within our asset management business, with NOK 45 billion in growth so far this year, that’s a 6% growth rate, and our Unit Linked business has under growth of 11%.

The solvency ratio is weakened 6 percentage points to 167% in the quarter. We lowered interest rates and a temporary adjustment in the asset allocation being the primary causes for the types. Lars will go into further details later.

If we then move to Slide #3, the accounting principles related to performance-related income and costs are asymmetric. The cost has to be booked quarter by quarter, while the corresponding income attributed only at year-end. These causes the operating profit in the first, second and third quarter to be weakened when we have group performance in the portfolios.

In the second quarter, we have booked costs of NOK 44 million in the operating profit in our asset management business. The corresponding income of NOK 100 million is not booked.

In this picture, I have adjusted the underlying profit for performance-related costs of NOK 44 million, resulting in an equivalent increase in the underlying profit. In addition, we are taking measures to reduce FTEs in both Norway and Sweden in order to reduce our permanent cost base.

At least, together with some transaction costs, results in our one-off restructuring costs in the quarter of NOK 60 million. Adjusted for these, the underlying operating profit is estimated to NOK 568 million.

If we then move to Slide #4, this is the picture of our strategy, our twofold strategy stance. We focus on actively managing the guaranteed product in our back book and at the same time achieving strong growth in our front book of occupational Unit Linked, private savings and asset management.

As mentioned, we are implementing restructuring to reduce our cost base. We are committed to delivering flat nominal costs through 2020. In addition, we are working on measures to further strengthen solvency and secure capital release in accordance with our Capital Markets Day communication.

In the following slides, I will further address the growth in our numbers. So let’s move to Slide #5. Our Unit Linked business showed a growth of 11% and the Norwegian Unit Linked assets reached NOK 100 billion in the quarter, while our Swedish Unit Linked business also surpassed SEK 100 billion. The growth is expected to continue and strengthen by Storebrand’s ability to sign important contracts for occupational pension in both Norway and Sweden.

I will address the growth in our asset management further in the following slides. It is also pleasing to see a 2% growth in the insurance business, with a 6% growth in the Retail segment of P&C Insurance.

Moving to Slide #6. Our asset management has reached NOK 750 billion in assets under management and we have reduced our growth in all segments. On the left side, you see the development in internal transfers from occupational pension contracts and private savings year-to-date. While on the right side, this is development of the institutional plans and retail savings. So it’s internal assets on the left-hand side and more external assets on the right-hand side.

On right, we show that the share of external assets are in strong growth and the share now of external assets are 34.5% of the total assets under management. We are working on more specific invoices of these flows and we’ll in the following show analysis of flow from internal transfers in the first-half of 2019.

So let’s move to Slide 7. On the left, we see that there is a modest flow of premiums from the guaranteed business of NOK 3.2 billion, primarily from profitable active schemes with no guarantee levels. The claims transfers from this mature portfolio are substantially as this – are substantial and amounts to NOK 6.8 billion year-to-date. Over time, this will reduce the guaranteed portfolio.

The returns have been solid in the portfolio in the first-half of 2019. It’s well above the guaranteed interest rate level, meaning that close to half of the records have been allocated to building buffer capital.

Within Unit Linked, the situation is quite different. This is a young portfolio where premiums by far exceeds claims and transfers, and where a high equity of share results in a solid growth so far this year.

Moving to Slide #8. The public sector pension market is large and growing in Norway. In terms of premiums, the market is twice the size of the private market for occupational pension, where we are the market leader.

The market is today dominated by one actor, KLP. Changes to the public sector pension products draws the market closer to where – in closer resemblance to the private markets. We will make use of our existing platform and systems to reenter these markets. We strongly believe we will achieve profitable growth in this market and will execute within the communicated cost targets.

On Slide 9, we saw that we are intensifying the digitalization of our business, both with regard to improving efficiency and in our processes and with a goal of improving the digital solutions we provide to our customers. We give four concrete examples of this journey on this slide.

By that, I give the word to Lars for further details in – about the numbers.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Thank you, Odd Arild. Let me briefly go through some of the key figures with you starting on Page 10. The operating profit of NOK 568 million after adjustment for restructuring costs and performance-related bonuses is somewhat on the weak side. The figure includes NOK 25 million in normal stock incentivized cost – incentive cost for employees that we book in the second quarter, but not in the other quarters. Including this, the result is acceptable.

Furthermore, if we were to include these earned, but not booked performances, the result would be good. The graph illustrates strong customer buffers in both Norway and Sweden. This is further resilience in our risk management.

Moving over to Page 11. The solvency position has fallen to 165% and 167% with transitionals. Model and assumption changes give a negative contribution of 1 percentage points in the quarter. Behind this number, there are some positive elements like increased volatility adjustment and some negative effects like increased equity stress and model improvements and corrections.

Interest rates hit significantly in both Norway and Sweden in the second quarter. In Norway, the NOK 10-year swap is down 13 basis points. And in Sweden, the 10-year swap rate is down 32 basis points in the second quarter. This hits the solvency rate by approximately 3 percentage points.

In the business mix and asset allocation, there are three main effects. One, the strong growth in Unit Linked by more than NOK 8 billion is positive for Storebrand, but contributes negatively in the solvency as these products have an embedded solvency of approximately 130% by using the group solvency of 165%.

Secondly, some large maturities in the bonds at amortized cost portfolio came to maturity late in the second quarter. These have already been reinvested in the third quarter, but weakened the solvency as of the end of the quarter.

And three, good returns and increased buffers have improved our risk-bearing capacity. We have used this increased risk capacity to purchase equities. The equity investments weakened the solvency short-term, but increased expected returns and solvency creation over time.

On the M&A side, we have finalized the previously communicated acquisition of Cubera and the sale of Nordben. In total, the solvency is weakened by 1 percentage points, but the transactions will add profitability and solvency creation going forward.

Operating profit adjusted for dividend reservation contributes positively by 1 percentage points. Profit after-tax and adjusted for amortization strengthened the solvency by approximately 2 percentage points, of which half is set aside for expected dividends.

Despite the interest rates fall in the quarter, we were hit outside the transitional rules for interest rates and the 2 percentage points are related to equity stress on equity owned coming into the Solvency II regime. This effect will be phased out during the year.

Turning over to Page 12. The solvency position is weakened by 6 percentage points in the quarter. As explained, the main drivers are lower interest rates, which is a negative, but also long-term positive elements like growth in Unit Linked and increased risk in the portfolios.

Please notice that if rates fall further, we’ll once again get solvency capital from the transitional rules and the regulatory and reported solvency will be strengthened. The sensitivities show a strong resilience to volatility and financial markets under different scenarios shown.

Storebrand announced on our Capital Markets Day in May 2018 that we expect to reach 180% in solvency during 2021 and that we envisage to release around 10 billion tied up in the guaranteed back book between 2022 and 2028. Despite lower interest rates and weaker solvency this quarter, we confirm this ambition. We have numerous tools to secure and strengthen our solvency position.

Moving over to the next page, heading to Storebrand Group. In short, we’ve put behind us a weak quarter in terms of the reported numbers. The growth has slowed and the costs have increased. Adjusted for restructuring cost and performance-related bonus charges and including our earned, but not booked performance fees, the results are satisfactory.

We expect increased growth in the coming quarters. The growth will come from several sources in asset management, especially linked to international sales. In private equity, we have – we already have record commitments in Cubera and Storebrand funds this year.

Skagen performance is good and the transfer balance is improving. Pension sales are up in Sweden in particular. In Norway, we just won the single largest contract in the market. Many exciting digital initiatives are expected to improve efficiency and the group operation and increase sales overall.

Finally, yet importantly, the opening of executive market is promising a few years down the road. Restructuring costs and performance-related bonuses affected the results in the quarter, but laid the foundation for continued cost efficiency and increased profitability going forward. Previously communicated cost ambitions are confirmed.

And as I already said on the solvency, our ambition to return excess capital from 2021 or building of the solvency to 180% in 2021 and distributing excess capital from the back book is confirmed.

Now I think we can go over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Peter Eliot from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Eliot

Thank you very much. First question, I want to start on earnings. I guess, if you adjust for the one-off items, then you get a Norwegian Unit Linked result of NOK 76 and a Swedish Unit Linked result of SEK 58. I guess, those numbers are still a little bit below the recent run rate. I’m just wondering is that a good view of the current run rate? And what we should be putting into our models, or are there still other factors there to consider? And maybe specifically on Unit Linked Sweden, I mean, I know that it’s consistently reported a negative financial and risk results. Well, each and – for the last sort of six quarters or so, I just wonder if you could explain what’s happening there?

And then secondly, on the solvency, I think, I understand there is some moving parts after going through with IR who were very helpful this morning. Thank you. But I guess, if I could just focus a little bit on exactly how and when you might get the benefits of the transitionals again.

I mean, Lars, you said, when interest rates – if interest rates were to fall, then you get the benefit. But my understanding is, the Unit Linked book is still growing and might the bar be raised going forward. So if you could talk us through the moving parts a bit, that would be very helpful?

And the second point, you showed 1 percentage points from ongoing solvency capital generation this quarter. I mean, there’s probably some rounding and stuff in there. But I’m just wondering if you could update us on our guidance for what you expect in terms of ongoing generation and how that depends on the growth rate that you see? Thank you very much.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Okay. If I start with earnings on Unit Linked. The – if you look at the first quarter for Unit Linked Norway and this – and the second quarter together, there is some volatility due to some prioritization and some seasonal effects in those numbers.

So I would look at the first-half numbers seem together and divide that in 2 to get a good guiding on the future profitability. And as you say, we’ll have to adjust it for the the restructuring costs in the quarter, which were NOK 9 million in Unit Linked in Norway.

In Sweden, the one-off restructuring charge was SEK 16 million in Unit Linked SPP. So that’s the adjustment you will have to make there. And I would also emphasize that there is very strong growth in the Swedish Unit Linked business. We have very good premium development there and the cost base is fixed. So you should see increased profitability from that area as well.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Hi, Peter. When it comes to – when we will enter or if a potential – enter back into the transitional measures, that’s not a straightforward question to answer, because as you say, you have arrived at increased value from Unit Linked business to be able to postpone fall in interest rate and enter back into the transitionals.

At the moment, or in this quarter, there were the technical provisions of approximately NOK 200 million away from getting back into transitional measures. So – and that was approximately a half, or in Q1, this was NOK 500 million away from getting back into transitionals. So that’s the magnitude that you’re looking at. So – but that’s – it’s experienced a good growth in the front book, which is a good thing. As I’m – we should get back into transitional measures and thus you see significant drops in the market.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

And in solvency capital generation, as we have previously guided, we expect to generate 10 to 12 basis points – the 12 percentage points per year, of which half is allocated to a reserve for dividends on a quarterly basis.

And I think also when it comes to the reserve generation and the 1%, you should bear in mind that we take half of the result out of that calculation. Of course, it goes to expected dividends. So it’s a 2 percentage point increase where one of them increases the solvency directly.

Peter Eliot

Okay. So it sounds like no change to the ongoing guidance then. So I kind of just come back very quickly on the first point. The – in the breakdown, you gave us special items. You showed NOK 16 of the one-off costs being attributed to Unit Linked Norway and SEK 2 million being attributed to Unit Linked Sweden. It sounded like you quoted slightly different figures there?

Odd Arild Grefstad

Yes. I think, Peter, sorry, that’s a little mistake on my part. It should be the other way in special items. The figures on the online we will update them after the call.

Peter Eliot

Okay. So could you repeat the numbers then? Sorry, I didn’t quite catch them.

Odd Arild Grefstad

So it’s SEK 60 million on the Swedish Unit Linked business, as Lars said.

Peter Eliot

Okay. They’re just inverted. Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Matti Ahokas

Yes, good afternoon. The question firstly on the solvency capital and the return of capital that, Lars, you mentioned earlier on or the ambitions. When you look at the interest rates, obviously, they’ve been trending down this year. And now recently, we’ve seen a little bit of a pickup in Norway.

But how much should the 10-year swap rate, or could it fall before it would really start to have an impact on this capital release plan? Or is it just so that if the interest rate falls enough than the transitionals will kick in, so it really doesn’t matter. I’m just kind of trying to gauge the timing of the parents of the guaranteed pension back book capital release?

And then I’ve got second question on the insurance business. Could you just remind us what the issue in the health and group life was then? Is that now solved, or should we expect that that will continue in the coming quarters as well? Thanks.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

So on solvency and interest rate fall, you are correct that there is a sensitivity there. But I also said that we do have a number of different tools available to us and we’ll have to try and manage that as well as we can. But there is some kind of limitation at some stage in terms of how much rates can pull in, in Norway. But it’s very difficult for me to give you a fixed answers as there are many tools in the toolbox to counter that depending on how dramatic the changes are.

And in terms of insurance and group life, we mentioned in the first quarter that we had an issue with especially one industry contract or one group contract with one particular client. And we also mentioned that that we have announced price changes on that contract. However, there is a 12-month delay, so those price changes will only take place on January 1, 2020.

So this quarter, we’ve also had weak profitability and we strengthened reserves in this particular – on this particular contract by NOK 58 million in order to ensure that we can expect a – around zero result for the rest of the year. So while group life and health insurance this quarter also have the small negative contribution. We do expect a small positive contribution for the remainder of the year and then significant improvements as these price increases are – come through in the first quarter next year.

Matti Ahokas

Could you, Lars, just give us a bit more flavor on what exactly are the most important tool – tools in this toolbox you mentioned to kind of combat the potential decline in interest rates?

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Yes. I can say there is – it can mainly be divided into three different categories. The first is, of course, the asset allocation on the ALM as such that we can always adjust your risk-taking in the portfolios, so that’s number one.

Measure number two is what you can do on the capital side either by more subordinated loan capital or we can do reinsurance. And the third element is what goes on what I should say internal structures of how you set up and run the business and how you are making the model work and stop. So you have, at least, three different main levers. It’s also got some levers to date.

Matti Ahokas

Great. Thanks, Lars.

The next question is coming from Jan Erik from ABG. And please, Jan Erik, if you can also mention your last name. Your line is now open. Thank you.

Jan Erik

Yes. It’s Jan Erik from ABG in Oslo [ph]. I just wanted to pick up the – how much cost other than the Cubera acquisition from 1st of April, if it was anything added there at all, because it looks like the asset management cost base went up a little bit on top of whatever you had as a restructuring cost?

And secondly, there is some negative profit sharing. This is technically in the asset management and then also in the defined benefit for Norway. What is kind of – what is that? Is that something recurring, or it’s something particular which we should be aware of? Thank you.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Well, there’s two things, Erik. The cost base in Cubera, I believe it’s somewhere in the area of NOK 7 million. I can get back to you on that, Erik, but it’s somewhere in that area for the quarter.

Jan Erik

Okay.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

When it comes to the negative some in the defined benefit, this is basically a technical adjustment where we had a small deviation into each of our systems and this was fixed in the quarter and it led to a charge of NOK 21 million.

Jan Erik

Okay. In the asset management side, you have also some NOK 6.6 million in negative something there. I just couldn’t understand what else was [Multiple Speakers]?

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

These are – yes, apologies if I missed that. That is tied to both the value of the earn out, which is on the balance sheet after we bought Cubera and it was more of the financial effects that occur in the asset management business.

Jan Erik

Okay. How much was the earn out in Cubera, if you could remind me?

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Roughly, half of that should be from that.

Jan Erik

Okay. And the other half is from Skagen or…?

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

No, it’s just from general financial effects in the asset management business, not from Skagen.

Jan Erik

Okay. Would you say that you are in the – on the Skagen earn out story as well, or is – how is that business pursuing?

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

So the Skagen business and turnaround is really progressing well according to plan. Performance is very well up this year in all the large share funds and also the smaller funds. The flow in that business has been negative for a while, but that’s turning interesting now and the operational platform is very much integrated.

I think we’ve already said previously that we’ve run this business basically for a small profit without performances and performance-related costs. But at the end of the year, we do expect quite significant performance-related bonuses, which should then contribute significantly through the end result.

In terms of the earn out, we have due to lower funds under management during last year, as well as weak performance last year, the earn out reserve was reduced down and from what was set aside initially. But this – so far this year, it’s basically stable.

Jan Erik

Okay. So it’s a fund that you have provided to. So it’s not going to be sort of a big one-off cost when – if that happens? Is that fair to equate?

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Yes. It’s – so the earn out itself is on the balance sheet based on expected levels of earn out.

Jan Erik

Based on this?

Odd Arild Grefstad

Yes.

Jan Erik

Based on this, yes.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Unless there’s large deviations from that, because we have a large one-off coming from that.

Jan Erik

Okay, perfect. Thanks, Lars.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

And the earn out liability is in Storebrand ASA, not in Storebrand Asset Management.

Jan Erik

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Next person is Jonny Urwin from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jonny Urwin

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions, too. So firstly, just on the business extract to Solvency II. I’m – I apologies if I missed this earlier. But is there any recurring impact there? Any comments there would be great?

And then secondly, just on the cost side of things. So, again, you guys are still committed to flat operating costs, good cost discipline. Just – I’ve asked you this before, but just strategically, given the level of growth that’s sort of there for you guys, how wedded are you to that target if you could say investable for growth to growth, particularly given the new products that you’re going into. So I guess, this is a balancing act, but any color there would be great? Thank you.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Sorry, Jonny. Well, the first question. What that is, there was an average recurring elements in the movement on the solvency.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Now on the business-mixed asset allocation. So basically, I can just do a short answers and then you can fill in if you have anything. So basically, we have three factors. So increased allocation requisites. That is not anything recurring. That’s, of course, something that – we have just our equity for every now and again, but it’s not a recurring feature on that part of the movement.

The second of all was that we have a little bit shorter duration just on the turn of the quarter. That is not a recurring feature. We did have strong growth in Unit Linked, which, of course, gives some – also requires some capital as far as [indiscernible]. that is, of course, a recurring feature, we would – much hard to see again. So strong growth in Unit Linked, it’s very good and that set aside a positive in the capital product that it might.

Jonny Urwin

Thanks.

Odd Arild Grefstad

When it comes to the cost levels quite after that, I think, first of all, the cost is clean with them and our flat cost that we have been during since 2012 explain is a very good way of overrunning the business and I’m sure that we have that. While in stead, these are more effective way of doing the business. And our platform, as we have after [indiscernible] is very stable and we have seen, of course, really strong growth all these years. That is based on digitalization and sourcing reference and et cetera. We’ve been able to keep that cost run outs at the right level.

That is, of course, not seeing the center if we have good opportunities in the market, we see opportunities for growth as we do have done with acquisition of Skagen and also Cubera. Of course, we will go into these type of solutions and that we have changed the cost levels as such.

But we also see that we have the opportunity to scale our platform as with all do and we go into the public sector market with our existing systems and people. And believe that we will be able to take on this huge opportunity without stretching the cost levels further, but do that within the cost limits we have already set forward.

But just to be very clear, Johnny, it – we are going to be – it’s going to be a very good profitability opportunity for work through, which our cost communicated goals and we would communicate clearly if that was to be the case. So you should not expect that we’ll just float into higher costs, we will be continued to be very, very strict on the cost base according to the communicated levels.

Jonny Urwin

Got it? Thanks, guys.

[Operator Instructions] We do have another question from Peter Eliot from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Eliot

Thanks very much. So I just just wanted to follow-up actually on, I guess, my earlier question, but also Jonny’s questions there. I mean, I know we’re talking sort of small numbers and rounding and all the rest of us and other tools in the box. But if we just take the numbers that you’ve reported now of 1 point of solvency capital generation post dividend and actually, when you factor in the business mix change and you hope to get ongoing growth, then actually that the net ongoing capital generation looks to have been below 1 point this quarter. And if you extrapolate that out from 165%, then you’ve got a lot more than two years to get to 180%.

I appreciate you got other tools in the box, which you might use if interest rates were to fall. But am I just rounding too much there? I mean, is – would you expect the normal run rates have been higher than this quarter? Sorry, along with the way of asking a fairly simple question. So I guess, you understand where I’m coming from? Thank you.

Odd Arild Grefstad

I think we are still confident at around 12 – around 10% increase in solvency annually pre dividend. That’s the level that we’re at. And as you see in the presentation, there is definitely rounding when you look at these different factors. So nothing new here really. And also we have factored into our capital generation that we will set some capital aside for capital effort.

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Yes. If I can also add on, Peter, because the movement, the official one, the capital generation we show is compared to the financials – to the result explanation. Of course, they are expecting a normalized, well, a pickup in some risk premiums in the market. So we’re expecting to have market return above the discount rate until the buffered capital, which is still lower than capital requirements, as well as the moves towards a lower average interest rate guarantee in the portfolio, which you can also reflect in the picture that Odd Arild have showed during the presentation, where we see a larger outflow than inflow.

So I think that you will see that you will also get capital regeneration from excess return of all the risk we generate and that’s slightly defined in the guaranteed liabilities or the capital requirements from the – guaranteed items fits all the time, as well as to the results as such.

Peter Eliot

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, at the moment, there’s nobody in the queue. [Operator Instructions] There is no further questions coming through. We’ll hand the call back to you. Thank you.

Kjetil Ramberg Krøkje

Thank you all for joining the call today. Before we end, I’d just like to remind you that we’ll be present in London on Monday and I hope to see several of you there at the Analyst Meeting and in meetings during the day. Have a good afternoon.

