McDonald's: The Arches Are Still Golden

Figure 1 Source

What news has people up in arms recently?

McDonald's (MCD) is an iconic American business that also has a significant global presence. While not everyone is going to like the company or how it operates, it's increasing share price shows that many do appreciate it. McDonald's is nearing the end of its efforts to change its business structure to have more franchised restaurants and fewer corporate-owned ones. This change has resulted in reduced revenues as store sales are replaced with franchise fees. There is a justifiable concern that this planned reduction in revenue could mask real sales declines.

However, in a couple of recent articles on McDonald's written by contributors to Seeking Alpha, the authors have completely missed any impact from selling corporate-owned stores to franchise owners. One author even attributed the fact that expenses go down when a store converts from corporate ownership to franchise ownership to an overall decline in expenses. By ignoring the McDonald's structure and how that has been changing, these authors see a problem that a better understanding of the business would reveal it isn't really there.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

Revenues did decline at McDonald's in the latest earnings report compared to the year-ago quarter. In fact, they have been declining for some time. Why is that not a problem? To understand that, one has to look at how McDonald's is organized.

For many companies that sell products to consumers at multiple locations, the total sales at all of those locations translate directly to revenue. Some companies instead of directly operating stores, use the franchise model. How that works is, a third-party pays for the rights to operate a business using the name and concepts developed by the main company. Some companies have only corporate-owned locations, some have only franchise-owned operations, and some, like McDonald's, have both. A few years ago, McDonald's decided to decrease the percentage of stores that it directly owned. This has had the effect of reducing revenues as sales from a corporate store are less than the franchise fee paid by a franchise store. This also reduces expenses because, at the corporate level, McDonald's incurs fewer expenses from franchise stores than from corporate stores.

So, how does one tell if the reduction in revenue is do the switch to more franchisee-owned stores? Well, McDonald's does report total sales for all stores, whether they are corporate or franchisee-owned stores.

Figure 2 Source 10-K

The table above, from the latest company field 10-K, provides lots of data for an investor to use to see how McDonald's is doing. Revenue, because of the mixed ownership of McDonalds' locations is complex and doesn't tell the whole picture. So while the table above has all the data we need to determine how McDonald's is doing, it's not organized well for seeing that. So let's look at a series of charts to see if we can get a better picture.

Figure 3 Source MCD 10-K and author's calculations

From the YChart above, we can see that since 2013, the number of corporate stores has been decreasing. Since McDonald's has been implementing a plan to reduce the number of locations it owns and replace them with franchiser owned locations, this isn't surprising. Next, we see that the number of franchiser-owned restaurants has been increasing. Again, given the refranchising plans, not a surprise. Finally, we see that the total number of restaurants has been increasing, slowly but fairly steadily. That could be a good sign, provided that the new sites aren't cannibalizing the sales of older restaurants. What we can determine here though is that while the restaurant count is increasing, the mix is moving in favor of franchised locations which will have a negative impact on revenue, but a positive impact on margins and likely profits.

Figure 4 Source MCD 10-K and author's calculations

What we see in this next YChart is total sales (in millions of dollars). So, we can see that for the corporate stores, the amount of sales is decreasing while it is increasing for the franchisee-owned locations. Prior to 2016, sales for all locations had been on a small decline, but starting with 2016, sales for all locations had been increasing. So this is good news. However, it does leave one question. Since we know that McDonald's has been adding new restaurants, how much of the sales increase has been due to new locations? Plenty of chains, many quite recently, have looked like they had healthy sales growth only to have the average location lose sales and become unprofitable. Is McDonald's in that same position?

Figure 5 Source MCD 10-K and authors calculations

As the YChart above shows (sales figures are millions of dollars), prior to 2016, McDonald's was clearly experiencing declining sales per location. But that turned around in 2016, and since then, sales have been increasing. Corporate-owned stores still have a larger amount of sales per location, but the high number hit in 2017 was most likely due to a large number of corporate stores converting the franchise ownership during the year (my calculation was based on total sales for the year divided by store count at year end).

Figure 6 Source MCD 10-K

McDonald's also presents sales and guest count data for stores open for 13 months or more (and it excludes Venezuela from 2017 as the hyper-inflationary economy there would distort the numbers). As can be seen, guest count in the US is down slightly over the last 3 years, but the average check size has increased more than enough to compensate. The average check size has increased because while the number of guests has declined, the total sales are up. For the international market, the guest count and the average check size are both increasing (because total sales increased more than guest count). This seems pretty healthy to me.

April 30, McDonald's reported its Q1 2019 results. Comparable sales were up strongly, over 5.4%, while revenues were down, in part because of refranchising and partly due to currency issues. Various income measures were also down, but that was entirely due to currency issues as all income metrics were up on a constant currency basis. System-wide sales also increased by 6%.

While total expenses were down, it's a mistake to think that is because McDonald's is cutting expenses at the individual store level. In fact, at that level, expenses are up. While the new technology being introduced is intended to cut costs long term, introducing it, pushes up costs in the short run. Also as the refranchising effort comes to a close, less cash will be generated from selling corporate stores to franchise holders. Overall, Q1 looks like a solid quarter.

How safe is the dividend?

I like to look at cash flow generated from operating activities often called CFFO (Cash flow from Operations). While companies do have other ways to generate the cash needed to pay dividends, I think the dividend is safest when the company generates more than enough cash from its operations to pay those dividends. As a sort of "stress test", I take the companies' last full-year report of CFFO (if it is increasing), assume some bad conditions and look to see what CFFO needs to do to be able to cover the dividend I project 5 years down the road.

For McDonald's, I start with the CFFO from its fiscal 2018. Since it has been buying back shares, I assume they stop that. I also assume that not only do they continue to spend the CAPEX that they spent last year but also increase it 5% each year as well. I assume in my dividend projection that MCD increases the dividend by 7% for each of the next 5 years (that is a bit faster than its increase over the last 5 years).

Using those parameters, it works out that the projected CFFO will just cover the dividend given a 3.5% growth in CFFO each year. With sales growth in excess of 5% a year, it looks to me like McDonald's has a pretty good chance of covering a dividend that is growing at a 7% CAGR over the next 5 years. Opportunistically, buying back shares and perhaps a slightly slower growth in the dividend should make supporting the dividend nearly a sure thing.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see it has a very long history of dividend growth.

In my DDM calculation, I use the currently declared dividend annualized, $4.64, as the expected amount of dividends over the next 12 months. Given the big increase in dividends last time, I project a 6.5% dividend increase each year for the next 5 years. Given the current yield, I use 3% as the terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream is $168.17. This would set my buy under price to $169. Given that MCD is currently trading around $212, this would seem to indicate that MCD is quite expensive at the current time.

Looking at this page from Seeking Alpha, I see that the 4-year average yield for MCD is 2.79%. Using that yield and the current dividend to determine a price yields a value of ~$167. So even that way it looks expensive.

Conclusion

McDonald's share price has moved up quite a bit. I sold all of my MCD shares last May for $161.75, a fair price, but way below where it is now. At around $212, it's currently too pricey for me to buy shares, so I will wait for a dip. I just wish I saw something that might cause a big enough dip.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2500 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.