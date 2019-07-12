AssetMark Financial Aims For $250 Million IPO

AMK has grown revenue and assets on platform, the IPO appears reasonably valued, and the industry has bright prospects ahead.

The firm provides wealth management software to investment advisors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings has filed proposed terms for a $250 million IPO.

Quick Take

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $250 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides wealth management and technology software solutions.

AMK’s growth prospects, solid balance sheet post-IPO, reasonable valuation, and industry tailwinds, mean a potentially interesting IPO opportunity at $20.00 per share.

Company & Technology

Concord, California-based AssetMark was founded in 1996 to provide financial advisers with wealth management and client engagement software solutions.

Management is headed by President and CEO Charles Goldman, who has been with the firm since 2013 was previously Senior Advisor at Bain & Company.

AssetMark has developed a platform that provides an end-to-end experience through nearly all parts of independent financial advisers’ engagement with their clients while enabling the outsourcing of high-cost and specialty services that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money.

Various aspects of an adviser’s engagement cycle that the company’s platform facilitates include initial client conversation, ongoing financial planning discussions, as well as performance reporting and billing.

Additionally, the company’s platform provides advisers with solutions that help them manage and optimize their day-to-day business activities.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: AssetMark

According to management, from December 31, 2014 to March 31, 2019, the company’s platform assets grew from $25 billion to $50 billion, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the period, while more recent data suggest that rose to 45% from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2019, as can be seen in the graphic below:

Additionally, company net flow grew from about $2.4 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion in 2018, which represents 8% and 14% of beginning platform assets, respectively, as seen by the graphic below:

The company markets its products through a sales force of over 100 employees.

AMK’s assets per engaged advisor has dropped slightly, as shown in the table below:

Assets Per Engaged Advisor Period Amount Variance 2018 $20,867,470 -0.4% 2017 $20,955,362

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global wealth management software market is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing need for digital tools that can automate the wealth management process.

The financial advice and management segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the period due to growing demand for tools to manage finances.

Major competitors that provide or are developing wealth management solutions include:

Fiserv (FISV)

Temenos Headquarters (SWX:TEMN)

Fidelity National Information Services

Profile Software (LON:OTCPK:PROF)

SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

SEI Investment (SEIC)

Finantix

Comarch (WSE:CMR)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

AssetMark’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue although at a decelerating rate

Decreased net income

Highly variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 92,314,000 9.2% 2018 $ 363,634,000 23.1% 2017 $ 295,517,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 2,811,000 2018 $ 37,421,000 2017 $ 98,986,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 2,769,000 2018 $ 61,662,000 2017 $ 45,612,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $102.5 million in cash and $439.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $38.0 million.

IPO Details

AMK and selling shareholder Huatai International intend to raise $250 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 12.5 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Huatai will sell 6.25 million shares and the company will sell 6.25 million shares as well.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.6 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering, together with cash on hand, to repay approximately $125 million of our Term Loan [...] and the remainder of the net proceeds to us from this offering, if any, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James, Huatai Securities [USA], and William Blair.

Commentary

AssetMark is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt although the firm isn’t particularly heavily indebted.

AMK’s financials indicate growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate. Other metrics have been highly variable in recent reporting periods.

Assets using the platform have grown in the past five years and assets per engaged advisor has essentially plateaued.

The market opportunity for wealth management software is expected grow at a strong CAGR over the near term, so the company has a favorable industry environment as advisors seek greater efficiencies for their operations.

As to valuation, compared to public firm SEI, the AssetMark IPO appears reasonably valued although the firm has markedly lower earnings per share which is offset by its growth rate.

Given AMK’s growth prospects, solid balance sheet post-IPO, reasonable valuation, and industry tailwinds, the IPO appears interesting at $20.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 17, 2019.

