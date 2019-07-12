Amazon's Effort To Retrain: Time Pacing Hits The Labor Force

Time pacing, the practice of bringing innovations to market based on time and not events, seems to be driving employment practices now as workers must continually advance.

Information is now spreading at such a pace that "lifetime learning" is getting built into job descriptions.

Amazon is stepping out to retrain 100,000 members of its workforce in the new technologies that are transforming the workplace.

One of the new techniques that hit the world of information technology in the 1990s was the concept of time pacing.

The basic idea about time pacing was that a corporation would bring the next stage of innovation to market based upon time…not events.

The reason for this was that innovation was occurring at such a rapid pace that a company could not afford to wait until the whole, next generation of innovations was complete before bringing that next generation to market.

Waiting until an innovative initiative was complete, in the new, modern world, would be too late.

Competitors would have hit the market with their “next” innovative round and those that waited for a “complete” package, would be left in the dust.

So, the business model became, “don’t wait”. Hit the market with what you have. Then, in another short period of time, hit the market with the next round.

Yes, each round of innovation in this model might not be complete in terms of having all the components of the full round of innovation included, but, it would keep the company “in the game” and moving with the changes that were occurring in the market place.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has now announced its plan to retrain “100,000 workers in new skills from machine learning to nursing.”

As reported by Chip Cutter writes in the Wall Street Journal,

“U.S. companies are increasingly paying up to retrain workers as new technologies transform the workplace and companies struggle to recruit talent in one of the hottest job markets in decades.”

Mr. Cutter adds,

“Amazon.com Inc. is the latest example of a large employer committing to help its workers gain new skills. The online retailer said Thursday it plans to spend $700 million over about six years to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce as automation, machine learning and other technology upends the way many of its employees do their jobs”

In doing so, Amazon joins other large companies like AT&T, Inc, (NYSE: T), Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) that are making efforts to advance the labor force.

The need for “time pacing” related to the development of human capital has become a necessity.

Three reasons for this: the first is related to the spread of information in general.

Readers of my posts know that I believe that one of the major trends in history is the growth and spread of information. And, this is a global phenomenon. If one does not keep up with this movement, one falls behind. There are no alternatives.

Therefore, lifetime learning is a must.

Second, the growth and spread of information is speeding up. One of the results of modern technology is that to keep up, let alone not fall behind, people must continue to learn and grow in the use of the advancements in information.

One piece of evidence that captures this need is the labor force participation rate. Over the past twenty years the labor force participation rate has dropped substantially and during the current economic recovery, even though the unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in fifty years, the labor force participation rate has hardly moved.

The bottom line is that parts of the labor force are unable to keep up with the needs of today’s job market. It is true that some people don’t have the ability to develop the skills needed in today’s world or they cannot keep up with the advancement of these needed skills. Another factor is that some people just don’t have the will to keep up with these skills.

Third, corporations have been “letting the market” handle the development of skills. Here the idea is that potential employees will see what the market is demanding and move, themselves, to develop the skills and experience needed to provide the work force for the modern world.

I think two things need to be considered here. One, the innovations are now taking place at such a pace that potential workers, on their own, cannot keep up with the amount of information on the needed new job skills and experience associated with the evolving job market.

Second, there is a cost to the corporation of hiring these new skills in the market. There is the search for the new talent that must be taken, the testing and hiring practice that must be paid for, and then there is the training and acclimation of the new employee to the “team” related to the new job.

Furthermore, if the firm releases existing employees to hire the “new” round of employee, there is a cost associated with this transition as well.

This reason, I believe, is very similar to the one that convinced corporations to move toward time pacing for the new innovations. The costs of the full development of the new innovation was too great so that corporations moved toward bringing products to market based upon time and not upon the completion of the complete package of the new technology.

Here, in the case of employees, Amazon, and others, have discovered that things are changing so rapidly that makes sense to train and retrain as many existing employees as possible so that the movement into the future can be done as smoothly as possible.

Lifetime learning is becoming a part of the workforce, provided by the corporations that need this advancing human capital.

This effort is becoming a part of the picture of the “new” Modern Corporation. Not only is it important for the “new” Modern Corporation to achieve scale, it is also important for this organization to sustain that scale and this can only be done if the company can keep up with the technology imbedded in the products and services that will be incorporated in what the competition is bringing to the market.

It seems to me that lifetime learning is going to become a part of all we do and this is perfectly consistent with the growth and spread of information. In fact, it is part of what contributes to the speeding up of this process.

In this area, as in other areas, Amazon seems to be stepping out in front of the pack.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.