Natural Gas Transport Volumes Are Going Nowhere But Up.

Fits and starts in the natural gas logistics chain are creating periodic volatility through various parts of the system.

LPG ship leasing rates have been spiking recently even as LNG shipping rates return to earth from a recent run up of their own.

Source: Value Investors Edge

A key reason for this volatility is fits and starts in the natural gas 'NG' logistics chain. China ran out of LNG in the winter of 2017 and thus decided to use ships as floating storage in 2018. This effectively took those ships off the market during that high demand season. LNG shipping rates subsequently dropped back down to earth as those ships got released and new build LNG ships hit the water despite US gulf export facilities being behind schedule.

However, the Cameron, Freeport, and Elba Island exports facilities are now taking first gas, shipping demand will follow.

Additionally, new billion-dollar+ NG related projects seem to be announced each week.

Most recently, Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) said it is expanding its Houston Ship Channel terminal. When complete (Q3 2020 scheduled) they expect to be able to ship 1.1M barrels per day 'bpd' of liquified petroleum gas 'LPG' from this location to Asia and the rest of the world.

Separately, we also learned ExxonMobil (XOM) and Saudi Basic Industries Corp 'SABIC' committed to building what will be the world’s largest ethane steam cracker. This will be a 4-billion-pounds/year facility constructed near Corpus Christi, Tx. Next to it, in order to take advantage of its production, they will also be building two polyethylene 'PE' plants and a monoethylene glycol 'MEG' plant. The overall plan is to take in natural gas liquids 'NGLs' from new pipelines originating in the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and other shale basins. Turn them into ethylene, then turn that ethylene into PE and MEG for export throughout the world.

Meanwhile, US LNG Exports are already hitting new highs.

Source: HFIR

And as already alluded to, new LNG export facilities continuing to grow and expand every quarter.

Thus I keep trying to emphasize, Natural gas transportation volumes are going nowhere but up. To see how to take advantage of this strong secular demand growth, see my article "Top Idea for 2019". In the latter half of the article, it outlines a number of companies likely to benefit. Or for more up to date information on these companies consider trying Cash Flow Kingdom.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception, the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return of 50.8% (verse 27.8% for the S&P 500, and 35.7% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished this while also producing a very attractive dividend stream, typically in the 7-9% range. A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king", and see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.