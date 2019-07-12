Tele2: A Hold For This Potentially High-Yielding Company

I show you why the company is set to be one of three larger Scandinavian telecommunications giants.

I believe that investors, including international investors, should consider long-term investment into this company if and when an appealing valuation presents itself.

Tele2 has appreciated ~82%, including dividends in less than 3 years and has gone from high dividend yields to a current low yield.

In this article, we'll take a look at one of the largest Scandinavian telecommunications companies. Those of you that know my articles know that I love Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) and Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY). Well, another company I really love in the sector, and these three companies really represent my European telecommunications investments (apart from smaller positions), is Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY)

Each of these companies is, in my view, worth investing in. None of these companies will become obsolete in the geography - if so, they'll be bought up by the other/s, and Tele2 is slated to become one of the foremost of them - let me show you why.

Tele2 - Introductions

The Swedish telecommunications market can be characterized as an unofficial oligopoly. The three aforementioned operators each hold a sizeable chunk of market share. Tele2 comes in at one of the largest.

The company was founded as late as 1993 and currently runs several companies and subsidiaries. It's active in telecommunication services (landline and cellular), internet/data services and as of late, the company has merged with Com Hem (much more on that later).

Initially, the company began as the ISP Swipnet, but started offering private customers landline telecommunications back in 1993. The fact that this is the date is no coincidence. The governmental Televerket had a legal monopoly on all things landline telecommunications up until that point - so, no other operators were permitted in the market.

The company currently has 4.5 million customers on the Swedish market alone, accounting for almost 50% of our current population. Other than Sweden, Tele2 is active in 9 nations - namely Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, and Kazakhstan (this nation is being exited as of 2019, however).

Over the course of the last 25 years, the company has made numerous M&As, buying Sweden's first company offering pre-paid cards/phones, E.ON's ISP services and local governmental ISP projects. The company has divested less profitable segments as well, such as the sale of the Danish part of Tele2, which was sold to Telenor back in 2007. The company has also found solutions to sell off markets that have been less than profitable while still remaining stakeholders in the resulting companies.

Corporate Structure

Tele2, like many Scandinavian telecommunications companies, reports in geographical segments - specifically nations. These are:

Sweden Consumer

Sweden Business

Lithuania

Latvia

Estonia

Croatia

Germany

Over the past few years, Tele2 has divested/sold operations in Austria, The Netherlands, Russia, and now, Kazakhstan, to focus on those that remain. Because of these structural changes, Tele2 is the company out of the three that has the largest exposure - over 75% on a pro forma basis - to Sweden, which because of this size is split into two reportable segments.

The collective Baltic operations in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania contribute another 15% of group revenue, with the remaining 10% coming from Croatia, Germany, and IoT services.

While Tele2 isn't strictly offering the same services under the company umbrella in the Netherlands anymore, the company is a 25% shareholder in T-Mobile Netherlands, the newly-created company. Prior to this merger, the company operations here had been lagging behind. Apart from the 25% stake, Tele2 will also receive a one-time cash payment of €190M during 2019. The company will continue to receive cash payouts/dividends from this stake.

Com Hem Merger

During 2018, the company announced and executed a large merger with Com Hem, a Swedish company in telecommunications offering both Internet services, telecommunications, and triple-play services. The company manages one of the largest triple-play networks in the country, with almost 20% of Swedish households (going by our population of 10M, and assuming 1 person = 1 household) connected to the network. The total number of connected households is 1.76M. The company's market share of the nation's cable TV network is an impressive 75%.

Com Hem will come in under the wing of Tele2, and the companies expect synergies of 1.35B SEK annually, mainly through cross-selling of mobile and fixed services, as well as through increased customer loyalty set to lower customer churn.

Together, the companies now hold a mobile network covering 99.9% of the population, a fixed broadband/fiber network covering 60% of the population (with further growth ongoing), #2nd place in Mobile/Fixed broadband and the clear leader in digital TV.

Com Hem itself was an appealing company on its own, prior to this merger, and a popular dividend stock.

(Source: Merger Presentation, Tele2/Com Hem)

Together, the company will have a much more appealing sales/service mix that, in this contributor's opinion, complement each other nicely.

(Source: Merger Presentation, Tele2/Com Hem)

The new company will have a larger market presence than Telenor in Sweden, both in terms of revenue and EBITDA. Only Telia, at #1 in both Mobile Services and Fixed Connectivity, is larger.

Prior to the transaction, Tele2 had a 1.7X net debt/EBITDA ratio. Post-merger, this number has increased to a 2.8X EBITDA LTM-ratio with the inclusion of Com Hem's debt and cash consideration. The company's first consideration is the reduction of the leverage back to a targeted 2.0-2.5X/EBITDA level. (This is already happening, more on this in recent results)

The company, confident in its position, has also announced a special dividend for Tele2 owners during 2019 related not to the merger but to the sales of operations in Kazakhstan. This special dividend of 6 SEK will be payable, if approved (which it very likely will be) during the 29th of August 2019. (Source: Privata Affärer)

The current yield on Tele2 as a result of that merger and the capital appreciation over the past 2.5 years is a not-that-attractive ~3.5% annually, paid bi-annually. With this special dividend, this goes up to almost 8% for the year, however. My own yield on cost, locked in at a much lower valuation, is 5.6% prior to the special dividend. As one can expect, I'm pleased with the normal dividend, and more than pleased with the resulting annual dividend yield for 2019.

Individual Segments

Let's take a look at the various reporting segment to get a picture of their performance. Please note that the service revenue figures are pro forma, including full-year Com Hem post-merger financials/numbers.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Sweden Consumer is the largest segment, with a fairly well-diversified revenue portfolio that's naturally gravitating towards mobile services. The inclusion and forward development of Com Hem television/streaming services will change this composition. Nonetheless, the trend insofar as key numbers go has been positive. The focus here is continued Com Hem integration and begin the large-scale rollout of 5G technology.

(Source: FY18 Report)

As for the business side of the Swedish segment, gains in both public and private sector with established contracts with ICA (OTC:ICCGF), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), the Postal Service, Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) and others were still offset by continuing price competition and service revenue pressure. Legacy telecommunications also continue to drag down results somewhat.

The forward focus is on restructuring to focus on higher margin, network-based communication-services which should change the margins.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Lithuania remains competitive in terms of pricing, but Tele2 has defended its market share while continuing to grow the market with new telecommunications products, and a strong entry into the country B2B segments. Tele2 also manages a national instant mobile payment network with 2 other operators and has been recognized as the best employer in the Baltics (AON Hewitt). This positive momentum is expected to continue in 2019, and the company expects further profitability.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Similar developments can be seen in Latvia. Here, the company focuses on the continued monetization on its data services with a growing B2B market. The company has truly impressive EBITDA margins in both of these nations, and Tele2 continues to develop its Latvian 4G network. Here, like in Lithuania, the company is strictly a mobile communications operator.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Estonia, on the other hand, is more complex, and the segment was re-built during 2018 by re-evaluating company strategy, leadership, and other things. Tele2 closed down its unsolicited telemarketing program and continued to invest into the somewhat poor-quality network, and ambitions for 2019 include executing on this more customer-oriented strategy as well as more strongly entering the B2B segment.

Croatia results include the addition of a national lowering in spectrum fees, which can be considered a one-time effect on EBITDA margin/EBITDA but will establish a new adjusted EBITDA margin for the nation. However, the segment also included a growth in customers of 56 000, which confirms the company's already-strong position in the country. Forward goals include further leveraging of this momentum.

Lastly, Germany is a somewhat problematic segment for Tele2. The company continues to attempt to retain customer and cross-sell products and services, which according to company data has reduced the churn in customers and increased margins. Nonetheless, key numbers keep dropping. Forward goals include a focus on stabilizing the struggling customer base through the use of analytics (translation: the company doesn't have an actual, successful plan yet, nor do recent results support the company's optimism).

Finances

With that, let's take a look at the overarching company finances post-Com Hem merger. We have recent results from 1Q19 to look at here. The Q-on-Q comparison basis (1Q18, 1Q19) are distorted by the inclusion of Com Hem numbers, but thankfully, the company includes key financial on a quarterly basis, including these numbers as well.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

Some mixed results, with a strong underlying EBITDA increase (thanks to cost restructuring and synergies) even when considering the Com Hem numbers. The company launched Com Hem Mobile, a mobile subscription which includes an unlimited data account at a competitive price point of ~$50/month.

The company's synergy targets are on track, with a 50M SEK rate during 1Q19. Cost reductions were related mainly to personnel reductions in the consumer segments. These savings are, as of now, offset by restructuring costs, with 365M SEK out of 1B SEK of estimated restructuring costs incurred thus far (155M SEK this quarter).

Key number development is still looking good.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

The company has also managed to reduce its leverage to a 2.6X net debt/EBITDAaL (Underlying EBITDA and leasing depreciation and interest expenses for leases according to IFRS 16), which is within its adjusted target range of 2.5-3.0X. As of 1Q19, the company holds an economic net debt position of 25B SEK, down from 27.8B in late 2018.

The company's guidance for 2019 a virtually unchanged revenue, a small growth in EBITDA, and an increase in company CapEx to 2.9-3.2B SEK.

In terms of reporting segments, most segments were on track for slightly positive or flat development, with very small organic decreases in Sweden (both consumer and business), and impressive organic growth in Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia. Germany and Estonia continue to provide challenges, with Germany revenues dropping another 16% due to the loss of subscribers.

Looking at the whole picture, however, we see virtually flat development for the quarter.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

It is my belief that we'll need to wait for materialized synergies before seeing more potential from this new structure and the combination of Com Hem/Tele2. Thankfully, the savings/synergies on an annualized basis are on track, with the target of 900M-1.1B achievable.

So, current finances are acceptable, but forward finances are expected to be even better when the company exits its restructuring phase.

Company Risks

Tele2, of course, has risks - like any other company we look at. Let's look at a few of the more significant ones.

The company's overexposure to Sweden, as opposed to competing companies Telia and Telenor, does leave the company open to a singular geography. Tele2 bears could point and do, to this dependence - because frankly, the company's other segments are little more than complementary compared to Sweden. As such, one could say that Tele2 doesn't qualify as a multi-geographical telecommunications operator next to Telia and Telenor, which do a far better job here. So - geographical dependence.

Secondly, synergy challenges. While the merger seems logical, Com Hem has some of the worst customer satisfaction numbers for an ISP/Telecommunications company in all of Sweden and has been quoted by government officials to be unsatisfactory in infrastructure safety due to several instances where their networks/televisions have failed. Tele2 has their work cut out for them in transferring and bringing their own good reputation to the new company. So - synergy/integration challenges and customer satisfaction.

Thirdly, as with all telecommunication companies, the forward CapEx demands of running this sort of company in the light of a 5G/technology rollout needs to be considered a forward risk as well - especially in combination with the company's increased leverage. Tele2 has demands upon them to quickly roll out new available technology - and Sweden is a large country which requires extensive geographical investment. So, forward CapEx requirements.

Valuation

Let me begin by saying that I don't consider the current Tele2 valuation appealing. That's not my reason for publishing this article. Given the company's current yield, the debt taken on for Com Hem and a current lack of clarity as to what the new standard dividend will be for 2019/2020, it's hard to say what it'll take to make this company investable on the basis of share price.

This is the current share price we have.

(Source: Börsdata)

The current stock price compared to 2016-2017 (when I entered my large, 1.5% position) is not just a result of the Com Hem merger, but the former CEO, Allison Kirkby and her team executing extremely well on an excellent restructuring plan, that catapulted the company to the impressive profitability and margins we see today.

As a result of this, the previous 5-6% yield is history. This is now a company matured into its role as one of Sweden's largest telecommunications company, and because of the performed merger that is just being included in the numbers and key data, these are prone to distortion and forward uncertainty.

Its valuation, which is distorted somewhat by Com Hem, is at a ratio of ~90 in terms of P/E (~15 P/E back in 2015), compared to Telia, which is currently valued at 30 P/E (has been 13-16 P/E) and Telenor trading at around ~20 P/E. Out of the three giants, Telenor is the more fairly valued for the time being, and I write about Telenor in my article "Telenor: ~5% Yield From 174 Million Mobile Subscribers ".

As a result of the merger, other key financials such as Price/Sales and Price/Book have seen similar skyrocketing, with both numbers at near record-levels in a period of almost 8 years.

Valuing this company at this juncture, due to forward CapEx requirements and uncertainties tied to the 5G rollout is tricky. Previous valuations based on DCF analysis provide us with a fair value of 135 SEK/share, but these calculations and recommendations are based on successful synergies and materializing growth due to increased efficiency in B2B, the cable TV business and cross-selling - none of which have yet materialized.

As such, the current share price is, to my mind, excessive based on forward uncertainty.

When the stock traded around 100-110 SEK/share and yielded 4-4.4% back in January 2019, a strong case could be made for an upside based on the synergies that thus far have materialized with Com Hem. However, because we're now looking at such a share price, I wouldn't recommend that anyone invest in Tele2 at this time based on current valuation. There are easier, more risk-adjusted ways to get 3-4% annual yield and potential capital appreciation, even in this market.

My risk-adjusted value for the company post-merger remains around 100-110 at this time. This, in my mind, would more fairly represent the company's sales potential, given the work that's still to be done as well as the current macro situation. If and when the market drops, Tele2 will drop along with it - an appealing case for investment can be made at that time.

Thesis

The company we're looking at today is one of Sweden's largest telecommunications businesses. Post-merger with Com Hem, it represents the second-largest player on the market, adding to it a strong cable TV network and triple play service offering across Sweden. Telecommunications is something I consider a defensive sector, as we'll continually require the service - and Sweden's market characteristic makes Tele2 a very appealing company to own.

However, due to forward uncertainty as to exact synergies, execution an apparent risk as well as some small geographic areas that still aren't working properly (Germany, Estonia), the current share price does not, in my mind, represent a good entry point for the conservative dividend investor. While upside does exist if all synergies and growth drivers play out as the company wishes, such a view would in my mind be far too optimistic and not conservative enough.

I'm very happy I invested in Tele2 when I did and am currently sitting on an 80+% capital appreciation including dividend payout over the course of 3 years. I have no plans to sell my holdings at this time, and I'd be willing to add more - just not at this price.

Around 100-110 SEK and a yield of 3.9-4.5% would be where I consider an appealing buy-in would be for this company.

As such, the purpose here is to enlighten and put a company on your watchlist - learning, before buying.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this article, I consider Tele2 a "HOLD" at these levels of ~137 SEK/share. I recommend purchasing this company when it falls to better valuations. I consider this company to be central to telecommunications in Sweden due to the characteristics of the new, merged company structure and segments.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLSNF, TELNF, TLTZF, ICCGF, SVNLF, SIEGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.