Landmark Infrastructure: Flexing Its 5G Potential To Cover The Dividend

Landmark expects to deploy hundreds of kiosks at select high-traffic locations during 2019 with revenue growing over that time.

If you are not familiar with FlexGrid, it’s Landmark’s colocation infrastructure play - a self-contained, neutral-host, integrated smart pole designed for wireless operator collocation.

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled, Screening For Critical Mission Infrastructure Value, in which I explained that "the emergence of new property types over the past decade, such as cell towers, data centers and alternative housing, has shifted the U.S. REIT market to be structurally less cyclical and more tied to long-term growth trends such as the rise of e-commerce and demographic changes."

I added that "infrastructure assets form the backbone networks that support essential services enabling communities to function and economies to grow."

Of course, with growth stocks, you have to be picky, especially since "many of these infrastructure-focused REITs have become expensive". Notably, the cell tower players like Crown Castle (CCI) and American Tower (AMT) are now trading at a 20% premium to fair value. Also, the specialty players like Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) have become costly (17% premium to our fair value).

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) is an MLP that has a REIT subsidiary (no K1), and we have been covering the company that has recently shifted its strategy to deploying capital into its infrastructure developments, which should drive more accretion and higher organic growth.

If you are not familiar with FlexGridTM, it's Landmark's colocation infrastructure play - a self-contained, neutral-host, integrated smart pole designed for wireless operator collocation. FlexGridTM is designed for macro, mini-macro, and small cell deployments that support 4G/5G, Internet of Things ("IoT"), carrier densification needs, private LTE networks and other wireless solutions.

Source: LMRK

Landmark has targeted its FlexGridTM deployments across various markets, including commercial enterprises, municipalities, and transportation hubs/centers.

The underlying fundamentals within the wireless communication industry are extremely supportive of Landmark's push towards deploying its FlexGridTM solution. Wireless data consumption has increased significantly, driven by various factors, including an increasing smartphone ownership, expansion of wireless infrastructure, and the vast adoption of mobile video content, and is expected to increase by more than 7x from 2017 to 2022, according to industry reports.

To keep up with the exploding demand in consumption, the wireless carriers have focused on densifying their existing networks, especially in dense urban locations where the highest concentration of consumption takes place. This, all with the backdrop of the wireless industry moving to the 5G standard - a deployment which is just beginning.

Source: LMRK

A tremendous number of new infrastructure sites will be needed to support 5G, and as 5G waves will have more difficulty traveling over distance and through objects, these sites will need to be placed closer together - requiring even more sites to eliminate any potential coverage gaps.

As expected, wireless carriers are ramping up capital spending to support these 5G deployments. In 2019, for example, U.S. wireless capital expenditures are expected to meaningfully increase after several years of flat spending. With more than $275 billion expected to be spent over the next six to seven years to build out 5G across the U.S., the wireless carriers are focusing their efforts on upgrading their networks in key strategic markets, concentrating primarily on dense urban locations.

These types of locations are where Landmark has targeted its FlexGridTM solution. Landmark's FlexGridTM solution should help facilitate wireless carrier deployment within its target industries, where wireless connectivity, greater capacity and network densification with significant collocation flexibility is required and desired.

Source: LMRK

Landmark's FlexGridTM shared infrastructure collocation model is similar to the attractive tower company model, where one tenant yields an adequate, minimum return of approximately 7% (comparable to its core ground lease assets).

The FlexGridTM solution has very high incremental margins, as the cost to add additional tenants to an existing site is extremely low. This allows Landmark to potentially increase initial returns on its original investment, approximately $300,000 per site on average, by as much as 2x-3x as additional tenants lease available space on the existing smart pole site.

With the potential to generate these significant returns, we're not surprised by Landmark's decision to shift their capital deployment strategy and focus on FlexGridTM.

Currently, Landmark is working on three major FlexGridTM projects, including deployments with Dallas Area Rapid Transit ("DART"), a commercial enterprise deployment in Canada, and a deployment in the City of Lancaster, a municipality in the suburb of Los Angeles.

These current FlexGridTM deployments are also potential templates for additional projects, as Landmark pursues similar opportunities with other real estate owners in their primary target markets.

With strong wireless industry fundamentals, including the growth in the demand for data and connectivity, the multi-year 5G deployment cycle, along with the shifts in the commercial economy, there is considerable opportunity for FlexGridTM going forward, and we anticipate FlexGridTM activity to accelerate in the coming years.

How To Play It

Some of you may recall that I recommended LMRK back in November 2018 as a spec buy with a potential upside of 50-75% in the next 12-24 months, and since that time, shares have returned 30%.

Despite the run-up in the unit price, LMRK remains a buy-rated investment, with an attractive 8.9% yield and the units still trading at a meaningful discount to its peer group, which include the tower companies and net lease REITs.

LMRK is trading at approximately 11x Price to forward AFFO vs. mid-20x for tower companies and high teen multiples for net lease REITs.

As noted above, Landmark expects FlexGridTM to be a significant source of future growth, with rental revenue from FlexGridTM anticipated to commence later in 2019 and activity accelerating in 2020.

Although the company missed revenue by 4.3% ($14.4 million vs. consensus of $15.2 million), it was due to the contribution of assets to the Landmark/Brookfield joint venture in September 2018. Q1-19 adjusted EBITDA was $15.4M vs. $15.5M in Q1-18. AFFO per unit in Q1-19 was $0.32 compared to $0.33 in Q1-18.

Keep in mind that Landmark is an MLP, and while I'm not an advocate for the more complicated K1's, Landmark has since made changes to broaden the investor base by substantially eliminating unrelated business taxable income, otherwise known as UBTI.

Landmark also significantly simplified its state income tax filings for unit holders, and with this change, the company did not eliminate the Partnership structure since that will continue to give the company operating flexibility.

So, essentially, when you own shares in this MLP, you are also investing in the REIT subsidiary, so it makes perfect sense to include Landmark in our REIT coverage where the company is considered an infrastructure investor.

Also, the company said its stated goal is to convert to a better corporate structure as an internally-managed REIT.

Landmark is not waiting around for the internalization process. The company said it has already "taken additional steps to position the partnership for such an internalization, including first of all, shifting the investment strategy to a direct acquisition development model versus the previous dropdown portfolio acquisition model, driving more accretion with higher cap rate acquisitions and development."

The dividend is not well-covered, however, but we believe the FlexGridTM growth will drive the payout ratio down. Currently, the company is paying out $.3675 per share (quarterly). The Q1-19 payout ratio was 114%. We have modeled the 2019 AFFO per share growth as follows:

Source: iREIT

Landmark expects to deploy hundreds of kiosks at select high traffic locations during 2019 with revenue growing over that time. A number of wireless carriers and other groups have expressed interest in the footprint, and the company's competitive advantage is its first-mover status.

The move to internalization is also critical, and we're glad to see the alignment of interest forming. Although we are maintaining a "speculative" status, we remain bullish that this small-cap ($418 million market cap) pick can deliver strong returns in an ever-changing world… beam me up Scotty!

Source

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.