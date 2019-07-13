New Gold Finds Further Support

After the gold price broke above $1,400/toz in late June, it provided strong support to the whole gold mining sector. New Gold (NGD) is no exception. After dipping to the $0.65 area, its share price started to grow back up above the $0.90 level. Today, the company released a Q2 production report that provided further support, and New Gold was also able to cross the $1 level. If operations keep on improving and gold price remains at least at current levels, it is reasonable to expect the share price to keep on growing.

Data by YCharts

New Gold reported that its Q2 production was in line with expectations, and it reaffirmed its 2019 production guidance. As shown in the table below, New Gold produced 85,216 toz gold and 21.6 million lb copper in Q2. They equal to 133,556 toz of gold equivalents. What is important is both Rainy River and New Afton are on track to meet the 2019 production guidance. In H1 2019, Rainy River produced 129,043 toz of gold equivalents, which are equal to 49.16% of the 2019 guidance midpoint (262,500 toz). New Afton produced 126,777 toz of gold equivalents, which are equal to 55.12% of the 2019 guidance midpoint. If New Afton is able to maintain its current production rate, it should be able to break the upper boundary of the overall 2019 production guidance. The combined value for both the mines stands at 51.94%, which means that New Gold is clearly on track to reach the guidance.

Source: New Gold

The New Afton mine did as good as usual. Over recent years, New Afton was the cornerstone and the main stabilizing element of the whole company. And although it was expected that the Rainy River mine will become the new crown jewel, it hasn't happened yet, as the mine has been haunted by various operational issues. But Rainy River is getting into shape step by step quarter by quarter. As can be seen in the chart below, in Q2 2019, a new mill throughput record was set. The mill operated at a throughput rate of 21,117 tpd. However, in June, the throughput rate climbed to 24,230 tpd. Although the feed grade was slightly lower, only 1.15 g/t gold compared to 1.19 g/t gold in Q1, the gold recoveries set a new record at 93%. The resulting production of 66,013 toz gold is the second best quarterly result in Rainy River's history.

Source: Own processing, using data of New Gold

The production volumes look good, and they provide some short-term support to the share price. However, the market reaction to the Q2 financial results will be even more important. In Q1, the Rainy River mine produced 61,557 toz gold, but at an AISC of $1,330/toz gold. Logic says that as the Q2 production was higher, the Q2 AISC should be lower. However, in this case, reality should be different. The 2019 Rainy River sustaining CAPEX is projected at $210-230 million. In Q1, only $36.6 million was expended. It means that on average, $57.8-64.5 million per quarter should be expended over the remainder of 2019. At the Q2 production of 66,013 toz gold, it equals to $876-977/toz. This is in addition to the cash costs that stood at $801/toz in Q1. In other words, it is reasonable to expect the Q2 Rainy River AISC in the $1,600-1,800 range. As a result, New Gold will most probably report a net loss despite positive gold prices. Investors will have to endure several more quarters of losses; however, starting in 2020, the situation should start to get notably better.

But even during H2 2019, several positive catalysts are expected. A comprehensive mine optimization study is underway at Rainy River. Its results, including an updated mine plan, are expected in Q4. Moreover, a 7,500-meter drill campaign is underway at Rainy River. It should be completed in Q3. An exploration program is also underway at New Afton. And New Afton should have an updated mine plan completed sometime in Q4 as well.

Conclusion

New Gold's share price was boosted by the growing gold price and it rose almost 75% since the late May lows. The optimism was further boosted by the positive Q2 production results. However, Q2 financial results may be disappointing for some investors, which may lead to another share price decline. Although the 2019 production and cost guidance clearly states that the Rainy River AISC should be in the $1,690-1,790/toz range, history shows that New Gold's share price reacts pretty negatively on negative (although expected) quarterly results. If the share price survives August 1 (the release date for the Q2 financial results) without a notable decline, it will be a clear indication that the market confidence in New Gold was finally restored and the road back to higher valuations is clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.