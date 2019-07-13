Legg Mason's Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason

There is no doubt about it; Legg Mason's (NYSE:LM) stock is cheap. The company trades at a forward P/E of 10 or 13 (depending on your data source). However, as an asset management company, its business is currently facing significant disruption. EPS is projected to be essentially flat over the next five years, but investors may be right to wonder if even this projection will end up being optimistic.

Legg Mason and the Asset Management Business

We think that the most important factor that will determine whether or not LM is a good investment over the coming years is what happens in the asset management and mutual fund industry itself. Assets are flowing out of high fee equity mutual funds and into lower fee index funds. You can already see the effects on LM's financial results. Revenue and operating income have almost been stagnant with revenue up 1.15% annually over the past five years and operating income up 1.7% annually over the past five years.

This performance may seem a bit surprising at first. Company AUM has actually increased over the past three years.

In $B 2017 2018 2019 AUM $758.0 $754.1 $728.4 % YoY .5% 3.5% Net client flows -$8 -$22.6 -$28.9

(Source: Company financials)

However, we can see that the AUM gains can mostly be chalked up to rising equity and bond markets. Net client flows have been negative for each of the previous three fiscal years. One bright spot, net outflows have been moderating and improved from $28.9B in outflows to "just" $8B last fiscal year.

While the company touts breakeven (or even lately, growing) AUM, it's important to keep in mind what is happening "under the hood".

(Source: Investor presentation; highlights author)

Assets are flowing out of the high-fee, high-profit-margin equity segment. The assets that are growing and seeing inflows are the lower-fee fixed-income assets and alternative assets. While alternative assets have fees that match or exceed equities, they are experiencing fee compression as well.

(Source: LM 10-K; highlights author)

The trend towards assets leaving the high-fee equity category and inflows coming in to the lower-fee, fixed-income and the higher-but-declining-fee alternative category has continued up to the most current results released by the company. In the company's latest conference call, it stated that pattern was continuing, saying:

"We netted breakeven long-term flows this quarter, reflecting positive inflows across our alternatives and fixed income businesses offset by net equity outflows. Further this morning, we reported $1.2 billion of positive long-term net flows in April, which is our third straight month of inflows."

For LM to end up a good investment, we think one of two things will need to happen. First, either the asset management industry as whole will need to see the trend towards low-fee passive investments reverse or, second, LM's equity fund performance could be good enough that it retains a significant slice of a shrinking pie.

The figure below from Yardeni Research shows that equity mutual fund outflows have been steady to accelerating over the past few years.

(Graphic source: Yardeni Research, report date July 10, 2019)

Based on this, we don't think that there's much hope of the trend of assets flowing to low-fee passive funds reversing. Since fund data is published weekly, investors should have ample time to spot any changing trends.

The other hope is LM's fund outperforms competitors (and passive benchmarks) and it sees comparatively smaller outflows than the rest of the industry.

(Source: LM 10-K; highlights author)

Over 10 years, the results are pretty much what you would expect given all the studies on how active management as a whole underperforms. A majority of funds lagged their benchmark. The shorter-term results are more encouraging and may even point to performance improvements. However, we cannot draw any definitive conclusions because the results are presented by AUM, and no adjustments are made for individual fund flows or fund closures, creations, or mergers.

At this point, it looks like LM's best hope for maintaining profits is keep margins steady by offsetting fee compression with SG&A cost savings. The company is doing just that stating in its last conference call:

"We originally projected that plan could deliver $90 million to $110 million of annual run rate savings by the end of calendar year 2022, or just over three years."

The problem is that there is only so much in savings you can wring out of SG&A. In fact, LM discloses just that in its 10-K, explaining how profit margins and net income are largely dependent on fee levels.

"Our profit margins and net income are dependent in significant part on our ability to maintain current fee levels for the products and services that our asset managers offer. There has been a trend toward lower fees in many segments of the asset management industry and there is fee pressure in many portions of the active equity and fixed income industry, driven in part by inflows into low-fee passive asset management products and we face continued market pressure with respect to fee levels for many products. In addition, in the ordinary course of our business, we may reduce or waive investment management fees, or limit total expenses, on certain products or services for particular time periods to manage fund expenses, or for other reasons, and to help retain or increase managed assets. No assurances can be given that we will be able to maintain our current fee structure."

While LM has managed to keep margins high enough to stave off margin compression so far, eventually it will reach the limit of what can be done through just cost savings.

Summary

Right now, there doesn't look like there is anything on the horizon that would cause the underlying business trends at LM to improve enough to cause the market to re-rate the stock higher. Yes, the company is making progress. It's managed to stem outflows and now has actually seen net client inflows. Still, the fee compression issue is worrisome. With thousands of other stocks out there for investors to choose from, we don't think LM is a compelling option at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.