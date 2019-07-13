There Is An Automotive Bubble Forming In The U.S.

These trends are forming in a strong economic environment. Not only is this unsustainable, but it will also only magnify the fallout (and damage to manufacturers) when the economy reverses course.

These larger vehicles are getting increasingly expensive, and consumers are borrowing more money for longer periods of time in order to pay for them.

US consumer preferences are shifting away from US sedans and into US trucks and SUVs. Ford and General Motors are doubling down by cutting production of sedan models.

For as dynamic and innovative that humans have proven to be throughout history, it's difficult to eliminate the emotional behaviors that occasionally cause trouble every now and then. Think back a decade ago when the meltdown of the housing markets helped fuel one of the worst financial crises in decades. For as wonderful as our modern day economy is for giving us the freedom to buy that dream home, it's those same freedoms that sometimes fail to provide a "check" and protect us from potentially destructive impulses. People seeking out unaffordable/impractical homes were greeted by creative banks/people able to find a way to finance them in ways that were irresponsible in hindsight.

This isn't a history lesson on the financial crisis (it's more complicated than that), but it does remind me of some current trends going on in the automotive industry. As consumer demand is dictating a direction away from sedans (and towards trucks and SUVs), American automotive companies such as General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) are happily obliging. Various sedan models are being retired, and the remaining trucks and SUVs are shooting higher in cost. Because of how expensive living costs have become (rent and healthcare costs continue to rise), the only way that many consumers can afford these vehicles is to utilize poor financial tools to finance them. We dive into this trend and what the downside could be for automotive companies if this continues to escalate.

US Car Sales Declining

The gravitation of US consumers towards larger vehicles is a very real phenomenon, but it does come with an important caveat. That being that the decline of sedan sales is not an industry-wide problem, rather a US company problem. In other words, while Ford and GM are witnessing failure in the sedan segment, foreign competitors Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) are still seeing sales remain stable.

Source: LA Times

There is no doubt that American consumers are trending to larger vehicles on a macro level. Larger cars offer better safety (physics are on your side when you're the larger object in a collision), more room, and utility. However, the continued success of Toyota and Honda indicates that in addition to this large-scale shift to bigger vehicles, they are also simply taking market share away from US makers. It has been stated numerous times in media and in earnings calls that trucks and SUVs are more profitable for Ford and GM than sedan models. Ford has been happy thus far with how things have gone since transitioning away from sedans.

With technology such as adding turbo to smaller engines, the continually improving fuel economy of these cars has automakers thinking that this is a permanent market shift. However, there has been a side effect of this change, which is on the consumer's side of the financials.

These Larger Vehicles Come With A Price - Literally

As demand has surged for trucks and SUVs, automakers have happily provided with models that come with continually more complicated trim options that can easily incentivize consumers to wander into pick-up trucks and SUVs that cost more than shoppers initially intended. Complicated options packages can cause consumers to buy three extra features in order to get the one that they actually want. That "executive package" to get navigation comes with leather seats, a moon roof, and heated seats for example.

This has incentivized manufacturers to continue raising prices to consumers. While car prices have stagnated in efforts to hold onto the attention of consumers, the prices of larger vehicles have skyrocketed. Full-size pick-up trucks have appreciated 21% just from 2012 to last year.

Source: Cox Automotive

The trend of lowering car sales and increasing (higher margin) SUV/truck sales has created an influx of cash for Ford and General Motors. While revenues have increased, the higher margin sales have given an outsized boost to operating cash flow.

Source: YCharts

When we look at the average price of new cars, costs continue to climb as a whole. From May 2018 to May 2019, compact SUVs, mid- and full-size pick-up trucks have each seen prices climb over 3%. Overall, vehicle prices are up almost 4% cumulatively year/year.

source: PR News Wire

Astonishingly, a new full-size pick-up truck (the "working man's vehicle") now costs on average $50,000. A full-size SUV - an underrated family vehicle because crossovers are too small with families of more than two children - will set you back $63,000 on average. When 80% of millennials blame student loans for not being able to buy a house, vehicles are becoming the "wolf in sheep's clothing" when you consider that these large vehicles outweigh the average student loan balance in America of $29,800.

The Dollars & Cents Of What's Happening

When you further peel back layers of these trends, it becomes even more troubling. Financial advisers will often tell you that you shouldn't spend more than 20% of your gross annual income on vehicles, and an absolute max of 50%. Based on the current median US household income of approximately $61,000, the typical consumer is overspending on these vehicles. This doesn't even factor in households with multiple vehicles.

The best indicators of overspending that we can look at are the trends of vehicle financing over the years. For example, consumers are generally financing vehicles with increasingly lengthier loans.

Source: The Truth About Cars

Despite the US economy being in its longest economic expansion ever, the majority of consumers are continuing to finance vehicles at loans with six-year terms - or longer. This wasn't the case prior to the recession a decade ago. There are loans out there that go 7-8 years in length. The only real reason anyone would finance a depreciating asset for that long is that they cannot afford the monthly payments at a shorter term. The average new vehicle loan in the US today is termed at 65 months.

When you finance over that long of a time frame, consumers are paying more in interest. These interest charges can really add up depending on your credit score. While the average APR rate among all borrowers is 8.35%, consumers with lower credit scores are taking on vehicle loans at credit card similar interest rates.

Source: Lending Tree

This means that between the vehicle price and lengthier financing, monthly payments continue to skyrocket. The average new car monthly payment is now a whopping $530 per month.

If we look at median credit scores distributed by income brackets, we can see that all of these negative circumstances are impacting those with lower incomes the most. In other words, these poor buying decisions (and often predatory lending practices) are aimed at those least financially equipped to work through them.

Source: Value Penguin

How Long Can This Last?

To this point, it has likely become clear why the state of the automotive industry in the United States sounds similar to the housing crisis a decade ago. There is a bubble forming that many automakers are currently riding the wave of.

Automakers such as General Motors and Ford often handle the lending when it comes to financing leases and purchases of vehicles. The lending arms of these companies are large profit centers for each. As part of that, these balance sheets absorb huge quantities of future receivables on their balance sheet (they finance the car at point of purchase, and you pay them back with your monthly payment). These operations have pushed total debt levels well pass pre-recession levels (both Ford and General Motors operate with little/no actual debt from day-to-day operations; it's virtually all from the financial arms).

Source: YCharts

While each company will point to low charge-off rates (between 1% and 2%) as a sign of stability within their lending units, the reality is that this is a strong economic environment. Wage growth has ballooned over the past five years, and unemployment is at generational lows in the low single digits.

Source: Federal Reserve

The economic environment is essentially at peak condition for consumers - wages are growing, and everyone is working. What happens when this reverses course? We are already in the longest economic expansion in our nation's history. Nobody has a crystal ball, and nobody is calling US automakers a potential General Electric (NYSE:GE) type of disaster waiting to happen. However, these lending arms do occasionally get too big and can get the company into trouble when a recessionary event causes a surge of instability in these institutions (General Motors DID require a "bailout" a decade ago).

Wrapping Up

What is the take-home point of this deep dive into the US automotive industry? General Motors and Ford are changing course as they lose market share to foreign competitors in the sedan segment. As Americans embrace trucks and SUVs, Ford and General Motors are going "all in" on the shift, and enjoying stronger revenue growth and margins because of it.

However, investors should remain cautious should they choose to hold stock in US automotive companies - specifically General Motors and Ford. Earnings reports will point to growth and expanding margins, but the underlying currents of how the automotive market operates today only make these manufacturers more vulnerable to disaster should the bottom fall out. Ultimately, the spending (and borrowing) patterns of consumers are trending in directions that are unsustainable. That sure sounds like a bubble to me.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.