Laredo Petroleum: The Effects Of Its Increased Capital Expenditure Budget

Oil production is now expected to be relatively flat in 2019 and 2020 compared to Q4 2018, while total production should be up significantly.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has increased its 2019 budget and 2019 and 2020 production expectations. Oil production is expected to be relatively flat compared to Q4 2018 now, while total production should be up significantly. With the benefit of hedges, Laredo should be able to deliver neutral to slightly positive cash flow at current strip prices still despite the higher capex.

Revised 2019 Outlook

Laredo Petroleum announced earlier that it was increasing its 2019 budget by $100 million and that it also reduced its expected 2019 well costs from $7.5 million per well to $7.0 million per well. This additional capex is expected to increase its total 2019 production by around 2% compared to its original guidance and its 2019 oil production by around 3% compared to its original guidance. The additional second-half completions as a result of the budget increase are expected to help Laredo keep its oil production flat in 2020 compared to 2019, while it previously expected a double-digit decline in 2020.

Laredo's production is now expected to average approximately 75,700 BOEPD in 2019, with 36% of that production being oil. At current strip prices of roughly $58 WTI oil and $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas, Laredo would deliver around $709 million in oil and gas revenues. It is hampered by low realized prices for NGLs and natural gas, and guided for Q2 2019 realized price for NGLs to be 20% of WTI and its Q2 2019 realized price for natural gas to be 0% of Henry Hub. This is offset by Laredo's hedges, which cover most of production and could have around $40 million in positive value at current strip prices. Thus, Laredo's total revenues are estimated at $754 million net of hedges in 2019.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 9,972,000 $55.25 $551 NGLs 8,562,000 $14.00 $120 Natural Gas 54,504,000 $0.70 $38 Hedge Value $40 Net Midstream Service $5 Total Revenue $754

With its increased $465 million capital expenditure budget, Laredo has $735 million in projected cash expenditures, resulting in around $19 million in projected positive cash flow at current strip prices. This does not include the settlement proceeds from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $90 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $46 Marketing and Transportation $21 Cash G&A $58 Interest $55 Capital Expenditures $465 Total Expenses $735

On Hedges

As mentioned before, Laredo is benefiting a fair bit from its hedges in 2019, as they help offset the weakness in realized pricing for natural gas and NGLs. Laredo's hedge position for 2020 looks pretty solid as well, with most of its oil production hedged at $59.50 per barrel, and the majority of its natural gas production having WAHA basis hedges at negative $0.76 to Henry Hub, which is significantly better than current strip. There is some exposure to changes in prices for NGLs, which may be less than 30% hedged for 2020 though.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

Valuation And Leverage

Laredo is now projected to end 2019 with approximately $883 million in net debt. This is around 1.8x Laredo's projected unhedged 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices, which appears to be a reasonable amount of leverage.

Laredo's enterprise value is $1.61 billion at its current $3.09 share price and its projected year-end 2019 net debt. This is around 3.2x its unhedged EBITDAX.

I believe that Laredo's multiple will improve a bit if it can demonstrate better well results from the wider spacing it is now using. The lower well costs are also helping the company, but due to the relatively low oil percentage of its wells, returns (35% ROR) are still fairly modest at high-$50s oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas.

Source: Laredo Petroleum

Conclusion

Laredo Petroleum appears to be in a stable situation for now, with oil production expected to be relatively flat in 2019 and 2020 compared to Q4 2018 levels and total production up double digits in 2019. Its solid hedge position results in high probability that Laredo can deliver neutral to modestly positive cash flow during this period as well.

The company is trading at a relatively low multiple still, although its upside will be significantly dependent on its results from its more widely spaced wells going forward. Its revised type curve shows decent results at high $50s oil, but it would be vulnerable (hedges aside) to lower oil prices. If it can do better than its revised type curve as a result of wider spacing, then the results start looking good at high-$50s oil.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.