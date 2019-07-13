Adams Diversified Equity Fund: Narrowing Discount To NAV Is A Sign Of Quality

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX), with an inception date of 1929, is celebrating a 90-year history. The equity closed-end fund has current assets under management of $1.9 billion with its investment team based out of Baltimore, Maryland. As the name suggests, ADX invests in a broadly diversified group of large-cap U.S. equities. The fund targets a distribution yield of 6% which makes it an attractive income vehicle. The returns here have been impressive as the fund has outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark in recent years. The fund is up 26.4% year to date in 2019 on a total return basis, ahead of S&P 500 (SPY) which has returned 21.4%. While previous performance is not indicative of future results, there's a lot to like about this CEF, including an expense ratio of 0.56% which is below the industry average. This article presents an overview of ADX's current holdings, including our view on why the outperformance may or may not continue.

Data by YCharts

Discount to NAV

The reason I'm writing about ADX today is because the discount to NAV caught my attention. Not so much the current nominal value at 12.8%, but the dynamic in recent months that shows the discount tightening materially from 14% in April. By this measure, ADX is expensive relative to the discount investors have traditionally been able to buy in at. The current NAV discount is also narrower than the five-year average at 14.8%.

ADX Discount to NAV. Source: data by YCharts/chart by author

There isn't a single reason to explain these conditions as CEF discounts to NAV are difficult to quantity. It's understood that some funds will always trade with a structural discount to NAV for various reasons, including the supply and demand of shares, along with the sentiment on the underlying performance.

One explanation that we believe is valid to describe NAV discount for funds in general is based on the idea that investors discount the uncertainty of holding a security where the characteristics are not fully known. We know what the holdings of ADX are today, but the investment team could very well be in the process of completely rebalancing the portfolio with new securities to the point that it could look completely different tomorrow. In contrast, when you buy an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, the passive nature of that tracking index is much more stable with a well-established and understood methodology so investors know exactly what their getting.

Another theory we can put forth is that the performance of ADX has been impressive enough that the discount to NAV is narrowing as investors place more of a premium on the opportunity to invest alongside these particular investment managers. According to Adams, ADX was one of only 11 funds in the large cap core segment to outperform the S&P 500 over a one-, three-, and five-year basis as of the end of 2018. The excess returns have continued this year, making Adams something of an all start in its category. ADX is on track to exceed the return of S&P 500 from a rolling 10-year period perspective so it should enter even more leader boards. The strong performance in part explains the narrowing discount to NAV as the market assigns ADX a higher quality premium.

ADX and Benchmark Annualized Total Returns as 03/31/2019. Source: Adams

On the other hand, with ADX approaching a 12.5% discount, this level has acted as something of a technical resistance over the past decade, limiting further contraction in the discount. On its own, this shouldn't be considered a sell signal but does warrant some caution for CEF investors that trade off of these types of metrics.

ADX Composition July 2019

The table below presents ADX's top 25 holdings along with the over/under allocation of the underlying equities compared to S&P. Considering the fund has 92 holdings, it has an overall higher concentration at one-fifth the size of the S&P 500. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), for example, is ADX's largest holding at 5.2% of the fund which is 90 basis points above the allocation in SPY. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a 3.1% weighting is the only non-energy stock among ADX's top 25 holdings that is under-weighted relative to SPY.

Speaking of energy, notably absent from the top 25 holdings are individual energy stocks. ADX holds the Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO), its affiliated energy and materials focus fund, with a 2% weighting. Within PEO, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) has a 20.2% weighting implying the indirect exposure to XOM in ADX is 0.4%.

ADX top 25 holdings. Source: data by YCharts/author table

The strategy that has worked to beat S&P is selecting particular stocks to overallocate relative to the benchmark. Data shows that ADX has largely tracked S&P's relative sector exposure weightings. ADX's style tilt towards large-cap and growth, however, is significant. ADX has nearly 800 bps more exposure to large-cap growth and 85 bps more in mid-cap growth.

ADX vs. SPY style tilts. Source: YCharts.com

This choice of style tilt best explains ADX's outperformance in recent periods. Indeed, S&P growth stocks have significantly beat value in recent years. Over the last 3 to 5 years, ADX has been more closely correlated to the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:IVW) and managed to outperform it by nearly 600 bps over the period. This highlights effective stock picking ability in our opinion.

Conclusion and Forward-Looking Commentary

If you're familiar with our research here on the platform, you'll know we typically take a bearish view on the securities we choose to cover. In the case of ADX, we can honestly say that this is a quality fund with an impressive performance in recent years that speaks for itself. The fund, in fact, has delivered superior returns as intended. ADX is a good option for investors looking for an actively managed broad market equity exposure CEF.

Keep in mind that despite ADX's outperformance to SPY in recent years and nearly the entire decade, the current tilt towards growth is concerning should there be a rotation into value as market conditions change. It's possible that the current management team is excellent as "growth investors" but that skill may not translate should value stocks lead the market. Depending on how quickly the management team is able to rebalance the fund, ADX could underperform SPY to the downside should cyclical conditions deteriorate.

In summary, we like this fund but take a neutral view at current levels given broader concerns of the current market cycle in conjunction with the historically tight discount to NAV, and risk associated with tilt toward growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.