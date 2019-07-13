S&P 500 Earnings Update: Financial Sector Starts Reporting Next Week

Let's see what the sector holds next week.

The Financial sector continues to show the best expected growth within the S&P 500 for Q2 '19 and is only currently exceeded by the Consumer Discretionary sector for Q3 '19.

About 10% of the S&P 500 will report next week, and 24 of those 52 scheduled reports will be Financial companies.

Here is the S&P 500 Earnings data by the numbers: (Source: IBES by Refinitiv)

Fwd 4-qtr est: $174.68 vs. $174.87 from last week

$174.68 vs. $174.87 from last week PE ratio: 17.25x

17.25x PEG ratio: 2.45x

2.45x S&P 500 earnings yield : +5.80% vs. +5.85% from last week

: +5.80% vs. +5.85% from last week Year-over-year growth of fwd estimate: +3.8% vs. last week's 3.95%.

Taking a look at the expected sector growth rates for Q2 and Q3 '19 S&P sectors, the Financial sector continues to show the best expected growth within the S&P 500 for Q2 '19 and is only currently exceeded by the Consumer Discretionary sector for Q3 '19.

Let's see what the sector holds next week - like Rodney Dangerfield, Financials are getting no respect.

It's a major overweight for clients, so naturally I want to do the homework on it.

Taking a last look at full-year 2019 "expected" growth rates, only Healthcare and Real Estate are showing fast growth rates today than on April 1. That's important too; in a market and period where revisions are typically downward, watch for sectors that have positive (i.e., higher) revisions.

Financials and Consumer Discretionary look solid as well.

The earnings deluge starts next week.

Hope you find these insights helpful.

Thanks for reading.

