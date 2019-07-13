WTI Weekly: Balance Early Week Before Buying Interest Drove Price To 60.94s Challenging The June High

This week’s auction saw balance early week above last week’s pullback low before buying interest drove price modestly higher beyond June resistance to 60.94s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

The primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower. This expectation did not play out as buying interest emerged early week within balance above last week’s pullback low. Price discovery higher then developed through mid-week, achieving the stopping point high, 60.94s, near Sharedata’s average weekly high target ahead of Friday’s auction, settling at 60.21s.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

07-12 July 2019

This week’s auction saw balance trade develop in Monday through Tuesday’s auctions above last week’s key demand cluster. Buy-side accumulation developed, 57.40s-58.40s, before a buy-side breakout developed late in Tuesday’s trade, driving price higher to 59.10s. Price discovery higher continued through Wednesday’s EIA release (-9.4mil vs. -3mil expected) achieving a stopping point, 60.53s, probing last week’s key resistance, 60.28s.

Buying interest developed early in Thursday’s auction, 60.56s, driving price modestly higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 60.94s, near Sharedata’s average weekly high target (61.14s) in the London auction. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, halting the buy-side sequence. A corrective phase ensued into Friday’s trade, pulling back to 59.93s as the breakout area was tested. Structural buy excess developed, 59.93s-60.10s, halting the sell-side sequence as buy-side rotation higher developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.21s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path did not play out as buying interest emerged within balance that developed early week above last week’s key support. Price discovery higher then developed to 60.94s near Sharedata’s average weekly range high target. This week’s rotation traded just below the average weekly range expectancy (366 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s breakout above prior key supply, 59.95s-60.25s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key breakout area will target key supply overhead, 61s-62.50s/63s-63.75s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key supply will target key demand clusters below, 58.50s-57.30s/57s-56s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the sell-side phase (April-June 2019) completed at 50.60s or will it continue. Given this week’s breach of key resistance, near-term bias (2-4 weeks), shifts buy-side, with the expectation to test major supply overhead, 61s-64s, from April-May 2019.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into early June where the price low was formed. Additionally, MM net long posture has declined toward levels seen in January 2019 (the last major low area) while Open Interest (OI) has continued to decline from mid-2018. Based on the market generated data, MM posture is trending toward conditions that usually result in structural low formations, although generally requiring higher MM short posture.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the April highs. While media punditry banged the drum recently about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to June’s low, 1.66s, before rallying back toward $2 into July in tandem with WTI.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.