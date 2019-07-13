NG Weekly: Balance Development Following Last Week's Buy-Side Trend

This week’s auction saw balance development following last week’s buy-side phase following the development of support within the 4-year demand cluster.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following last week’s buy-side breakout. This probability path played out, albeit modestly, as selling interest early week drove price lower to 2.36s where sellers trapped, resulting in price discovery higher to 2.49s ahead of Friday’s auction, closing at 2.45s.

07-12 July 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest, 2.43s/2.42s, in Monday’s auction following last week’s sell excess into the Friday NY close. Price discovery lower developed to 2.36s, as selling interest emerged into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as balance developed, 2.36s-2.40s, before a false sell-side breakdown developed in Tuesday’s NY auction, probing the key support, 2.36s. Again, sellers trapped there amidst buy excess development before price discovery higher ensued to 2.44s as large buying interest emerged there, 2.42s-2.43s, into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed in Wednesday’s trade, testing last week’s key resistance, 2.46s. Sellers trapped there resulting in a stop clearing probe above key resistance, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.49s. Buyers then trapped there, driving price back through the breakout point to 2.42s. Balance developed, 2.42s-2.48s, through the remainder of Wednesday’s auction into Thursday’s EIA release (+81 bcf vs. +73 bcf expected) where buyers trapped amidst selling interest. Price discovery lower ensued, flushing the late buyers at the high to 2.39s where buying interest emerged into Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as narrow balance developed early in Friday’s trade before price discovery higher ensued to 2.48s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.45s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop, albeit modestly, balance early week at last week’s resistance resulted in minor price discovery higher to 2.49s. This week’s auction occurs within the context of continued price discovery higher from key support within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Looking ahead, this week’s buy-side continuation from major demand continues to support the premise that the sell-side sequence has been halted. Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.44s-2.49s. It should be noted this was major support of 2019 before May/June’s breakdown to 2.16s. Sell-side failure at this key supply cluster will target the key supply clusters overhead, 2.54s-2.57s/2.61s-2.64s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher at this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 2.30s-2.26s/2.22s-2.16s, respectively. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market finally revisited remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 56% decline from the November 2018 high, only in recent weeks has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted six to eight weeks ago continues (-152k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows, most notably 4-year demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.