XLE Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 64.66s, Testing Near-Term Resistance

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

The primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower following last week’s sell excess, 64.71s-64.52s and potential stopping point high. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as pullback to key demand met with buy excess and subsequent price discovery higher through mid-week to 64.66s, testing key resistance, ahead of week’s end, closing at 64.44s.

07-12 July 2019:

This week’s auction saw buyers trap early in Monday’s auction, 63.49s/63.39s, as minor pullback to 63.11s developed as buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a probe to 63.23s early in Tuesday’s trade developed within key demand. Structural buy excess developed there, rejecting the low as price discovery to 63.27s developed before selling interest emerged, 63.22s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open developed in Wednesday’s trade, driving price higher to 64.26s. Balance developed there, 64.27s-63.65s, into Thursday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 63.84s and later 64.16s-64.22s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Friday’s trade to 64.66s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 64.66s.

This week’s auction saw buying interest emerge at last week’s pullback low resulting in price discovery higher to 64.66s, testing key resistance. Within the larger context, this week’s balance occurs within the context of the buy-side phase from a structural stopping point low, 58.77s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s unsecured high, 64.66s. Sell-side failure to defend this area will target key supply clusters overhead, 65.50s-65.70s/66s-66.50s. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher will target key demand clusters below, 62.80s-62.40s/61.70s-60.90s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is buy-side within the context of a likely incomplete buy-side sequence from 58.77s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index bottomed into early June, consistent with the termination of the correction from April’s high. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. At present, sentiment is neutral in both the broad market and energy sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

