Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cummins Inc. (CMI) 8/20 9/3 1.14 1.311 15.00% 3.07% 14 Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 8/15 9/16 0.9275 0.945 1.89% 4.26% 15 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 7/30 8/13 0.4375 0.44 0.57% 5.76% 22 Fastenal Company (FAST) 7/24 8/22 0.215 0.22 2.33% 2.84% 20 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 7/22 8/6 0.63 0.75 19.05% 4.14% 17 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 9/9 10/15 0.78 0.79 1.28% 6.11% 16 Ryder System (R) 8/16 9/20 0.54 0.56 3.70% 3.89% 15 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 8/19 9/12 0.44 0.4575 3.98% 3.28% 44

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) 7/31 0.1 No Change 80.7 0.25% 10 Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 7/31 0.385 Increase 186.72 0.82% 12 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.375 Increase 65.14 2.30% 27 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 7/31 0.24 No Change 59.81 1.61% 11 VSE Corp. (VSEC) 7/31 0.09 Increase 26.02 1.38% 16

Tuesday July 16 (Ex-Div 7/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 8/15 0.43 No Change 74.38 2.31% 56

Wednesday July 17 (Ex-Div 7/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 8/5 1.3 Increase 178.53 2.91% 17 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 8/15 0.7459 No Change 114.99 2.59% 63 Pentair plc (PNR) 8/2 0.18 No Change 37.96 1.90% 43 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.61 No Change 178.02 1.37% 10

Thursday July 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/20 1.03 Increase 138.36 2.98% 26 Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/7 0.16 No Change 51.05 1.25% 22

Friday July 19 (Ex-Div 7/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 8/6 0.75 Increase 72.55 4.14% 17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 7/22 0.17 2.49% First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 7/22 0.17 3.12% Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 7/20 0.15 2.08% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 7/17 0.39 0.78% Limoneira Company (LMNR) 7/18 0.075 1.54% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 7/22 0.57 1.44% Bank OZK (OZK) 7/19 0.24 3.22% Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 7/19 0.264 2.09% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 7/19 0.265 0.96% Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 7/19 0.275 5.19% Domtar Corp. (UFS) 7/16 0.455 4.38% Xcel Energy (XEL) 7/20 0.405 2.66%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.