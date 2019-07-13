Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 7/24 8/15 0.35 0.4025 15.00% 2.61% 7 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 7/19 8/5 0.14 0.16 14.29% 1.98% 6 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 7/18 8/5 0.95 1.15 21.05% 3.24% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 7/31 0.53 No Change 55.25 3.84% 6

Tuesday July 16 (Ex-Div 7/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 8/8 0.25 No Change 28.96 3.45% 5

Wednesday July 17 (Ex-Div 7/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 7/26 0.21 No Change 26.52 3.17% 6 Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 8/2 0.38 No Change 41.87 3.63% 9 GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 7/26 0.48 No Change 19.08 10.06% 8 Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) 8/2 0.37 No Change 69.63 2.13% 9 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 8/5 1.15 Increase 142.19 3.24% 9 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/3 0.164 No Change 113.31 0.58% 7

Thursday July 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/5 0.16 Increase 32.28 1.98% 6

Friday July 19 (Ex-Div 7/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) 8/13 0.16 No Change 22.63 2.83% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Banner Corp. (BANR) 7/18 0.41 3.00% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 0.8 2.94% Culp Inc. (CULP) 7/16 0.1 2.14% CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7/18 0.18 3.42% Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 7/22 0.53 2.06% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/19 0.285 1.80% Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 7/18 0.27 2.68% Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 7/18 0.13 2.23% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 7/16 0.32 2.15% Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 7/19 0.12 2.94% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/18 0.47 0.67% Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 7/22 0.4 4.14% Preferred Bank (PFBC) 7/22 0.3 2.41% Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 7/16 0.145 3.31% Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 7/22 0.085 1.25% State Street Corp. (STT) 7/16 0.47 3.41% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 7/22 0.1 2.94% Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 7/19 0.24 1.93% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) 7/19 0.116 2.68%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.