Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 14

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Delta Air Lines Inc.

(DAL)

7/24

8/15

0.35

0.4025

15.00%

2.61%

7

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

(HFBL)

7/19

8/5

0.14

0.16

14.29%

1.98%

6

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

(PNC)

7/18

8/5

0.95

1.15

21.05%

3.24%

9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Saul Centers Inc.

(BFS)

7/31

0.53

No Change

55.25

3.84%

6

Tuesday July 16 (Ex-Div 7/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Greenbrier Companies Inc.

(GBX)

8/8

0.25

No Change

28.96

3.45%

5

Wednesday July 17 (Ex-Div 7/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

First Busey Corp.

(BUSE)

7/26

0.21

No Change

26.52

3.17%

6

Foot Locker Inc.

(FL)

8/2

0.38

No Change

41.87

3.63%

9

GEO Group Inc.

(GEO)

7/26

0.48

No Change

19.08

10.06%

8

Oxford Industries Inc.

(OXM)

8/2

0.37

No Change

69.63

2.13%

9

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

(PNC)

8/5

1.15

Increase

142.19

3.24%

9

Zoetis Inc.

(ZTS)

9/3

0.164

No Change

113.31

0.58%

7

Thursday July 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

(HFBL)

8/5

0.16

Increase

32.28

1.98%

6

Friday July 19 (Ex-Div 7/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

(CVLY)

8/13

0.16

No Change

22.63

2.83%

9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Banner Corp.

(BANR)

7/18

0.41

3.00%

Camden Property Trust

(CPT)

7/17

0.8

2.94%

Culp Inc.

(CULP)

7/16

0.1

2.14%

CVB Financial Corp.

(CVBF)

7/18

0.18

3.42%

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

(DGX)

7/22

0.53

2.06%

Amdocs Limited

(DOX)

7/19

0.285

1.80%

Glacier Bancorp Inc.

(GBCI)

7/18

0.27

2.68%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares

(GFED)

7/18

0.13

2.23%

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

(GSBC)

7/16

0.32

2.15%

Horizon Bancorp

(HBNC)

7/19

0.12

2.94%

Intuit Inc.

(INTU)

7/18

0.47

0.67%

Legg Mason Inc.

(LM)

7/22

0.4

4.14%

Preferred Bank

(PFBC)

7/22

0.3

2.41%

Steelcase Inc.

(SCS)

7/16

0.145

3.31%

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

7/22

0.085

1.25%

State Street Corp.

(STT)

7/16

0.47

3.41%

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

7/22

0.1

2.94%

Terreno Realty Corp.

(TRNO)

7/19

0.24

1.93%

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

(TYPE)

7/19

0.116

2.68%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

