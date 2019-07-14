Diamonds, Spiders, QQQ ETFs Are Approaching Their Third-Quarter Targets

The Russell 2000 ETF moved sideways last week around its annual pivot and is between its semiannual pivot at $156.14.

The QQQ ETF remains between its semiannual pivot at $188.63 and its quarterly risky level at $201.51.

The Spiders ETF remains between its semiannual pivot at $294.72 and its quarterly risky level at $305.22.

The Diamonds ETF is above its semiannual and pivot at $272.78 with its quarterly risky level at $285.35.

Despite new all-time highs for the Diamonds, Spiders and QQQ ETFs, the technical dynamics remain the same. Diamonds and Spiders have positive but overbought weekly charts, and QQQs, Transport and Russell 2000 ETFs have positive weekly charts.

Diamonds, Spiders and QQQs are above semiannual pivots while Transports and Russell 2000 ETFs are below semiannual and annual pivots.

Here's Today's Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF is 26% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and set its all-time intraday high of $273.39 on July 12. Diamonds is well above its 200-day simple moving average at $254.94.

Diamonds has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $265.10 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 80.77 last week, up from 73.76 on July 5. Monthly and annual value levels are $260.59 and $257.94, respectively, with its semiannual pivot at $272.78 and quarterly risky level at $285.35.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF is 28.6% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and set its all-time intraday high of $300.73 on July 12. Spiders is above its 200-day simple moving average at $277.73.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $292.46 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 82.14 last week, up from 75.87 on July 5. Monthly and annual value levels are $287.60 and $285.86, respectively, with a semiannual pivot at $294.72 and a quarterly risky level at $305.22.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The QQQ ETF is 34.9% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24 and set its all-time intraday high of $193.53 on July 12. QQQ is well above its 200-day simple moving average at $174.71.

The weekly chart for QQQ is positive with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $186.75 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 78.28 last week, up from 71.18 on July 5. Monthly and annual value levels are $181.65 and $169.27, respectively, with a semiannual pivot at $188.63 and a quarterly risky level at $201.51.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

IYT is 23.3% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24. The ETF is 8.6% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on Sept. 14. The 2019 high of $200.42 was set on April 24. Transports held its 200-day simple moving average at $185.68 last week as a buying opportunity.

The weekly chart for IYT is positive with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $187.84 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 47.39 last week, up from 42.77 on July 5. Its monthly value level is $186.61 which held last week with semiannual, annual and quarterly risky levels at $193.47, $196.35 and $200.49, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IWM is 24.1% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 and is 10% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31. The 2019 high is $161.11 set on May 6. The Russell 2000 is above its 200-day simple moving average at $151.77.

IWM has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $154.35 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 56.02 last week up from 49.91 on July 5. Its monthly value level is $152.33 with semiannual and annual pivots at $156.14 and $157.49, respectively, and quarterly risky level at $166.36.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original annual level remains in play. The weekly level changes each week. The monthly level was changed at the end of each month, the latest on June 28. The quarterly level was changed at the end of June. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before their time horizon expires.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.