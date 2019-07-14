The Inverted Yield Curve Is About To Revert

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that the U.S. government could run out of cash in early September 2019, one month sooner than was expected earlier this year. I'll quickly summarize the reasons and what this actually means for the markets.

The following chart from FRED shows that cash at the Treasury is now quickly depleting. As of July 10th, 2019, cash at the Treasury stood at $195 billion. On top of that, the Federal Reserve is unwinding its balance sheet, and excess reserves have dropped to $1.5 trillion.

As the Federal Reserve decreased its balance sheet of treasuries and mortgage bonds, remittances to the Treasury have now hit a low of $56 billion/year and are expected to go lower next year. Remittances hit a high of $116 billion/year in 2016.

Because of these lower remittances to the Treasury, the U.S. budget deficit has been exploding even though tax revenues are at an all-time high (see chart below from FRED). The budget deficit is expected to top $1 trillion this year and go beyond that for the next four years.

The government needs to issue more and more debt in the coming years and has been successful in selling this debt to foreigners. However, since 2015, foreigners have not been buying U.S. debt as they used to do (see chart below from FRED). Russia has sold all of its U.S. treasury holdings, Japan isn't buying and China is unwinding its holdings as well. The Federal Reserve isn't buying either, as it is unwinding its balance sheet. So the only ones that are buying are the U.S. banks, hedge funds, pension funds and mutual funds.

Last week, we saw a disastrous 30-year treasury bond auction which shows again how foreigners were reluctant to buy any of these U.S. treasuries. As the debt ceiling will be raised again in the coming months, I expect that bond yields will go higher again, especially the higher end of the yield curve.

In fact, I believe that the entire inverted yield curve is about to revert to positive territory again. When we look at the 3-year-2-year treasury yield, which is a leading indicator for the 2-year-1-year treasury yield, it is clearly showing an up move which started in January 2019 (see chart below from FRED). While the Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates this month, the higher end of the curve will move up due to decreased demand for higher maturity U.S. debt. What this means is that investors are calculating in inflation risk. The higher the current rate of inflation and the higher the (expected) future rates of inflation, the higher the yields will rise across the yield curve, as investors will demand this higher yield to compensate for inflation risk.

The conclusion is that the market is starting to price in inflation, budget deficits, the debt ceiling, lack of foreign buying, lower remittances to the Treasury. We see symptoms of this emerging in the yield curve, which is turning positive again. In the final chart below, you'll see that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates when the yield curve turns positive again, effectively initiating a highly inflationary period.

