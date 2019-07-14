This Week's 10-Year TIPS Auction Spotlights Our 'New Reality'

The superior alternative is the U.S. Series I Savings Bond, currently offering a real yield of 0.50%, tax-deferred interest and a flexible maturity.

The inflation break-even rate was about 1.77% as of Friday. That might seem low, but it is a fair reflection of current inflation.

The real yield is likely to come in around 0.35%, more than 60 basis points below where these yields started the year.

The U.S. Treasury will offer a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 9128287D6 - in a $14 billion auction Thursday, with the real yield likely to fall substantially below recent results for this term.

As of Friday's market close, the Treasury was estimating the real yield (meaning, yield above inflation) of a full-term 10-year TIPS at 0.35%, down a dramatic 61 basis points from where it began the year. On January 17, a similar new 10-year TIPS auctioned with a real yield of 0.919%. We won't get anywhere close to that in Thursday's auction.

Confused by these terms? A TIPS is a Treasury investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate.

So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS tells us how much an investor will earn above inflation. The coupon rate of this new TIPS will be set at Thursday's auction, just below the auctioned real yield to maturity.

As things stand today, this TIPS will get a real yield of around 0.350% and a coupon rate of 0.250%, but things can change in this volatile market. If the real yield rises above 0.375%, the coupon rate will be set at 0.375%.

So, why have real yields declined so dramatically this year, even as the Federal Reserve has held short-term interest rates steady throughout 2019? The markets are pricing in future cuts in the Federal Funds Rate, the Federal Reserve's key short-term interest rate. Those cuts could begin this month.

One key is that overall U.S. inflation has been waning this year, even though core inflation has remained steady at 2.1% through June. Here is a chart comparing U.S. all-items inflation and the Federal Funds Rate (from 2015 to July 2019):

Just before the Fed's last rate increase in December, U.S. inflation dipped below the Federal Funds rate, and has remained below that rate throughout 2019. When inflation was running at or above 2.0%, a Federal Funds Rate of 2.5% seemed "about right." (It is still "neutral" in my opinion). But now inflation has dipped to 1.6%, and the bond market is pricing in future short-term interest rate cuts.

TIPS investors should realize that future rate cuts are already reflected in today's longer-term bond yields. The TIP ETF, for example, has had a total return of 6% in 2019, even though the Fed has done nothing and inflation has been muted.

Here is the trend for 10-year real yields since 2010, showing how severely yields fell - well into the negative - after the Federal Reserve began aggressive quantitative easing in mid 2011:

Where we stand today, with a 10-year real yield around 0.35%, is the "new reality" for TIPS investors. The yield is down substantially from a year ago, but well within the norm of the last eight years. If the Fed begins aggressive easing, yields could dip much lower.

The I Bond alternative. I pointed out last week that U.S. Series I Savings Bonds purchased through October have a permanent fixed rate of 0.50%, which is equivalent to their "real yield." That is about 15 basis points higher than the yield of a 10-year TIPS, making I Bonds the superior investment. Anyone considering buying this new TIPS at auction should first buy I Bonds, up to the $10,000 per person per year limit.

Inflation breakeven rate

With the Treasury estimating a full-term 10-year nominal Treasury yielding 2.12% as of Friday, a 10-year TIPS currently has an inflation breakeven rate of 1.77%, fairly low but slightly above the result for the last auction of this term, 1.73% in May. This number means a 10-year TIPS will outperform a 10-year nominal Treasury if inflation runs higher than 1.77% over the next 10 years.

For perspective, realize that U.S. inflation has averaged 1.7% as of the last 10 years, ending in June. So that 1.77% number might seem low, but it is reasonable. I'd still prefer a TIPS over a nominal U.S. Treasury yielding 2.12%.

Here is the trend in the 10-year inflation breakeven rate since 2010, showing that for many years early in the decade, the market expected future inflation to run well above 2.0%. It didn't happen.

The inflation breakeven rate is not a predictor of future inflation, it simply shows the current market sentiment. If investors think inflation will be higher than 1.77%, they buy a TIPS. If they think it will be lower, they buy a nominal Treasury.

Yes or no on this new TIPS?

I won't be a buyer. My TIPS ladder does have an investment maturing in 2029 (paying a luscious coupon rate of 3.875%, by the way), so I don't need to fill that spot. Right now, I wonder if the longer-term bond market has overreacted to future Fed rate cuts. Could 10-year real yields eventually pop back up to 0.50% or higher? Who knows.

My theory is that I Bonds won't be offering a fixed rate anywhere near 0.50% in 2020, so that's the investment to make in mid 2019. If you've already filled your 2019 allocation, this TIPS could make sense to build a ladder out to 2029. It will be reopened in auctions in September and November.

I will be posting the auction results as soon as I can after the close at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday. Meanwhile, here are auction results for this term back to 2016:

