CannTrust: Shaken Trust

When regulatory risk is cleared, CannTrust is a buy for speculative investors with the market cap down to $425 million.

The stock is down nearly 40% for the week and 70% from the March highs.

A failed Health Canada audit came as a huge surprise to the market and the event details have investors fleeing CannTrust Holdings (CTST). While the decision of management to jump the gun on cannabis licenses is shocking, the market action appears far too harsh for a product that has been illegally grown and consumed for centuries. The market is shaken here, but the opportunity exists to benefit from the panic without taking on too much risk.

Image Source: CannTrust website

Non-Compliant Audit

On Monday, CannTrust revealed the company was found non-compliant with a Health Canada audit. The company was found to have grown cannabis in unlicensed grow rooms in their Pelham, Ontario, facility from October 2018 to March 2019.

Health Canada placed a hold on 5,200 kg of dried cannabis inventory and CannTrust instituted a voluntary hold on another 7,500 kg on dried cannabis at a production facility. In addition, a Danish company was reportedly shipped a small batch of medical cannabis oil from the unlicensed cannabis. Though, the latest headlines from CNBC suggest StenoCare is quarantining up to five batches of cannabis oil from CannTrust.

The stock plunged due to media outlets picking up that The Canadian Cannabis Act includes imprisonment and fines for exporting unlicensed cannabis. Throw together headlines that include imprisonment and quarantines and an investor panic will ensue.

The combined total is 12,700 kg of dried cannabis in inventory. BoAML analyst Christopher Carey double downgraded the stock on Monday and estimated the inventory to have a cost of $53.5 million or roughly $4.21 per gram.

The cost could be lower due to the efficiencies of scale with the substantial growth in harvested cannabis during Q1. For the quarter, CannTrust sold 3,000 kg and harvested 9,000 kg with a cost of closer to $3.03 per gram and cash cost of only $2.77. The $53.5 million is probably closer to the lost revenues, if the product can't eventually be sold.

A big key to considering an investment in the beaten down stock is the fact that CannTrust already got approval for these grow rooms in April 2019. In addition, the company had already passed certified lab tests on the questioned cannabis.

The risk appears limited that Health Canada would come back in the next 10 to 12 business days and require the company to dispose of perfectly fine pot. Remember that individuals have smoked illegal weed from Mexico for decades, so something grown in an unlicensed rooms but lab tested isn't likely a risk to hurt consumers.

The hiring of Andrea Kirk as Vice President of Quality should help, but her hiring date in March 2019 does cloud her position. The company needs to further qualify whether she was part of the solution or part of the problem.

Big Tail Risk

The major tail risk is whether the company faces fines or repercussions that impact Health Canada revoking of their licenses. In addition, CannTrust has major plans for an outdoor grow area that was expected to add up to 200K kg of cannabis production during 2020 that might run into regulatory approval hurdles.

The initial outdoor space was expected to add up to 75K kg of dried cannabis production in 2019 and delays have already nearly eliminated the ability to produce any outdoor cannabis this year. The audit compliance issue all but eliminates the likelihood that CannTrust obtains a license in time to plant a crop this year.

The company has an ultimate plan of reaching 300,000 kg of cannabis production by the end of next year. CannTrust has to compete Phase III of the existing Ontario facility and obtain approvals for two outdoor growing spaces in order to reach that cultivation target.

Source: CannTrust July presentation

The additional risk here is that these combined failures will cause shareholder lawsuits, including over the recently completed secondary that sold $170 million worth of shares. Investors buying stock for $5.50 per share aren't going to be pleased that the stock was sold with unlicensed pot being grown and included in quarterly numbers.

The ultimate risk is how much any Health Canada decision impacts the future revenue potential. Analysts were up at 2020 revenues approaching $200 million and 2021 at $266 million. As the table shows, the forward P/S multiple dips to only 1.7x 2021 revenue estimates with the stock down at only $3.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Health Canada destroying the unlicensed inventory has a large cost, but it doesn't alter the long-term financial picture dramatically. If CannTrust is full speed ahead with the current approvals and future outdoor cultivation sites, the stock will quickly bounce off the lows.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is to not take on the risk of the initial regulatory hurdle. The best option is to wait for more details on whether the Health Canada decision impacts the current and future licensed cultivation plans and make an appropriate decision.

If the news suggests CannTrust only gets slapped with minor license delays and fines, the stock is a major buy with the market cap down to $425 million. Naturally, such a move is only for investors willing to risk the loss of capital due to the uncertain nature of a company that has run into regulatory problems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.