Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Insiders Bought At Twice The Price 2 Months Ago

I believe that the stock price will rebound slightly leading up to Q2 results as the market speculates that things may not be as bad or permanent as they seem.

Three insiders purchased shares in AMRX immediately after Q1 results were released and the stock price dropped under $10. It has since dropped to around $4.

Insider buying is usually a bullish sign while insider selling is seen as bearish. For instance, there were a lot of executive options exercised with some of them sold at $13.44 on May 7th on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) a couple of days before the company was to release Q1 results:

While these exercises and sales presumably took place at a predetermined time and amount, the timing was impeccable because the market didn't like the release and the stock was less than $10 a few days later. However, shortly after the release of Q1, three executives took advantage of the lift of the blackout period and immediately bought more shares than originally sold or initiated a position:

Joseph Todisco, Senior Vice President of Specialty Commercial, added 15,000 shares at $9.88 to his already substantial position. Andrew Boyer, Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations, purchased 19,000 shares at $9.46 to nearly triple his position, and Pradeep Bhadauria, a recent addition as Chief Scientific Officer, initiated his position with a 7,000 share buy at $8.48. These three executives' combined investment of nearly $400,000 is already down by over 50% just two months later. Whoever followed these three insiders into buying the stock shortly after Q1 results are hurting right now.

What happened?

On top of the extensive weakness seen in the generic drug sector that dragged AMRX's stock price down under $7.00, the company's stock further cratered after announcing a restructuring plan that will save $50 million a year starting in 2021 but also contained updated EBITDA guidance of $425 million to $475 million for 2019. This is $175 million lower compared to the $600 million to $650 million EBITDA guidance announced on May 9th that was part of the larger Q1 release that caused it to drop below $10.

The drop in midpoint from $625 million to $450 million represents a 28% decline. Due to AMRX's leveraged balance sheet, the stock price reacted even more harshly to the news, down about 40% since. AMRX's $3.6 billion enterprise value leads to an EV/EBITDA of 8, which puts it more or less in line with larger industry players like Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

AMRX plans to give updated guidance for metrics other than EBITDA as part of the Q2 announcement. It previously announced guidance of $0.94 to $1.04 in adjusted diluted EPS. Assuming full flow-through of the $175 million decline in EBITDA and exclusion of restructuring costs, updated EPS guidance could be in the $0.36 to $0.46 range, leading to a P/E of around 10.

AMRX may be a good short-term bounce candidate leading into Q2 on August 8th

While AMRX's business has clearly been in distress, the stock price has eroded so furiously that its metrics are not unreasonable for value hunters in this kind of bubbly environment. So from a value perspective it's not an avoid, though not necessarily a screaming buy either.

It's rare to see insider buying get hammered so badly so soon after purchase. Was the executive team blindsided by the recent issues that were cited in the announcement? Those issues being additional competition on its key generic products, the uncertainty of supply of epinephrine auto-injector (generic Adrenaclick) from its third-party supplier during the high seasonal third quarter and delays in key product approvals. If so, how bad could they be to the overall business? If the supply issue and delays in product approvals are the main drivers, those are temporary issues that will not impact 2020 (unless new issues of a similar nature repeat themselves next year). The market seems to be worrying about competition as all of AMRX's peers have been trading poorly since AMRX released this announcement.

Despite company and industry-wide challenges, I expect a short-term bounce leading into Q2 as people like myself speculate as to why insiders bought as soon as they could after Q1 was released. New investors have a chance to initiate a position at more than a 50% discount to their purchases in May. The restructuring plan may be part of a larger initiative to extract value from this business that hasn't been announced yet as the company wants to get all of the bad news out of the way first. AMRX's position as a smaller generic drug player makes it an ideal takeover candidate in an over-leveraged industry that is in desperate need of consolidation. I have purchased a small, short-term position in AMRX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.