Washington Prime Group: Let Us Keep The Discussion Simple

Management needs to talk about the limits of the ability of second tier assets to cause havoc.

For a long time, the dispute over the future of Washington Prime Group (WPG) has centered on the cost and durability of renovations. There has long been a fear that all the challenges would pile up at one time and exhaust the company resources. Then of course, bankruptcy (or at least no income distributions) would result from an assumed lack of management creativity. Washington Prime Group management has not been sitting still and the challenges ahead will probably arrive in manageable groups over time.

More important, the unit price now discounts a distribution cut. However once this company gets past the current hurdles, at some point, the turnaround could be very significant. Cash flow and the balance sheet are doing OK. Maybe progress is not to the liking of some that want it fixed in a year or two. But the latest market price clearly anticipates a recovery of several years. Even that pace could provide a nice annual return from current levels.

Of course the effect of online sales has been overexaggerated for some time. Retail has been washing out the weaker competitors for some time. This time the downward spiral has lasted longer than expected. That has led to speculation that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would take over the industry by a few with overactive imaginations. Online orders are rapidly growing. But those orders often need an old-fashioned brick-and-mortar associated business. Online is simply another way to place a sales order for many businesses. The sales still needs to be made by the business (or earned). Often that process takes more than a computer or smartphone.

As a result, the continuing upgrades should add to cash flow as upgrade projects are completed. At some point, the current load of cash necessary for those upgrade projects will decline so that the distribution becomes more certain. The time to invest in a company like this is when Mr. Market has his doubts. However, a basket of these type companies is probably advisable due to the higher risk inherent in this security.

About those Future Doubts

Clearly the stock price action does not hold much hope. Every time a new wobbling retailer makes the news this particular security takes a hit. Then there is the news of lease pricing weakness that usually follows a cyclical retail washout. It makes one wonder if Mr. Market every watched the retail industry cycle before.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website June 16, 2019

Clearly the market expects a distribution cut followed by more bad news. With the price now heading below $4 per share, one would have to believe that a financial crisis is just around the corner, to be followed by much worse.

However, the market has long had a record of panicking right around the time trends finally begin to reverse and things begin to get better. There has been a lot of talk about the lower-tier assets and the drag they cause the company. Much of the geography of the United States is viewed as lower tier. Only really big cities have favorable characteristics when viewed in this way. Evidently the rest of the country does not spend much money at malls.

Much of that talk about the drag of losing properties is unfounded when the facts are reviewed. Any potentially long-term cash-flow-negative property is subject to discussions with the lenders about a debt revision or a potential sale, or the partnership simply gives the property back to the bank. That is the end of the problem.

However that has not stopped Mr. Market from endlessly focusing on the potential perceived mischief that can be caused by these properties. Management unwittingly hyped the discussion by refusing to talk about these properties anymore. A far more helpful management attitude would have been to continue to repeat the message about the limit of damage these marginal assets can produce.

Management should point to the many times that giving the keys back to the bank has resulted in accounting gains in the past. Gains are usually not seen as damaging. That is especially true when the gain is recorded as a result of the disposal of a cash flow negative property. When the market is confused by facts like that, the proper strategy is to explain those facts until the market understands.

Location And Quality

A lot of the discussion undervalues the majority of perfectly fine and desirable properties owned by the partnership.

Source: Washington Prime Group Nareit REIT Week June 2019, Presentation

The company is clearly well diversified. Most of the assets would be desirable to competitors if the company decided to sell the assets. The market concern has been the decline of anchor stores. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) J.C. Penney (JCP), and others were supposed to go broke all at once and dump a lot of renovation projects on the partnership at one time. Once the stores did not all go broke at one time, then they were supposed to steadily dump idle floorspace on the partnership throughout the foreseeable future.

More important, there is probably a reasonable future for malls in smaller-population areas. That is roughly at least 80% of the geographic area of the country. Finding that future may be messy. But patience may return a solid investment profit. The biggest deal is that this could take five to seven years in a day and age when "long term" means the time between breakfast and lunch.

Besides, the future is so rarely neat and tidy. Bankruptcies do not always result in liquidations. Many times parts of chains or even the whole chain are sold to a competitor who operates the already-open store to the advantage of the landlord. Many competitors marked for extinction rarely behave according to market plans. All of this combines to create a fair amount of uncertainty that the market really hates.

The other unpredictable turn is that these bankruptcy cycles generally end as suddenly as they begin. But the market hates unpredictability and therefore is far more likely to forecast a continuation of the current trend. That shows itself in the form of articles that assume revenue and cash flow will continue to drop.

Revenue

The market is further terrified by decreasing rents. However, it is not unusual to have excess commercial space available after a cyclical retail housecleaning. This has cyclically happened in the past and will undoubtedly happen in the future during the next cyclical downturn.

Source: Washington Prime Group Nareit REIT Week June 2019, Presentation

The rent decrease shown above should not scare anyone. It is simply part of the retail cycle. The bigger concern is how long the retail housecleaning will last. The continuing current pace of retail bankruptcies and liquidations could strain many balance sheets. Combine this with a change in sales patterns brought about by the online business, and the corresponding lack of clarity has Mr. Market in a panic. Clearly the last expansion went way overboard and got out of hand. This current snap-back is extremely painful but not that unusual. Retail has always been a sea of change. This is really not much different from the past.

The partnership may not be showing a lot of growth at the current time. But business is also clearly not rapidly declining. The stock price reaction shown above appears to be an overreaction to the current cyclical washout.

Source: Washington Prime Group Nareit REIT Week June 2019, Presentation

Despite market worries, renovation works much of the time. Some of those now-vacant stores long ago ceased providing traffic to the rest of the mall. The new tenant is nearly guaranteed to improve mall traffic. Once a property is renovated and rented, those properties become stable.

The real worry is the eventual effect on tier-one properties. Right now the assumption is that the current retail changes will only affect the smaller-population-centered properties. Even though that appears to be the case currently, that assumption is very dangerous and ill advised. Changes rarely pick only part of a market while nicely allowing the premium part of the market to operate unscathed. More than likely change will also come to the top of the market at a certain point.

That more than likely indicates this partnership will probably steadily renovate for the foreseeable future. Cash distributions could remain low for a few years. But some competitors that are unaffected by the current shift in desirable tenants had better plan for the day when this change affects them potentially.

Finances

Finances and cash flow appear to be in decent shape.

Source: Washington Prime Group Nareit REIT Week June 2019, Presentation

Despite the continuing barrage of news of potentially broke anchor stores, the partnership finances are clearly not falling apart. It may take a while for ratios to improve. But clearly management is properly focused.

The market has long worried that renovation projects would exceed cash-flow and lending abilities. However, management has done joint ventures and creative leasing in the past. There are perfectly good and legitimate ways to "stretch" the available cash flow enough to get the job done. Instead of worrying about an unlikely future, the market should bet on management doing the job they have done in the past. That should be more than enough, based on the past track record, to get the partnership through the current surge of renovations.

Source: Washington Prime Group Nareit REIT Week June 2019, Presentation

Similarly, as much as the market expects a financial crisis, there does not appear to be any in the making. As shown above, this partnership still has considerable flexibility. There is plenty of time to negotiate new loans where needed and refinance as needed. The debt-due profile shown above needs some work but is not horrible.

The distribution will evidently last for about two more quarters. After that it depends upon the cash needs of the partnership. Mr. Market has been demanding higher coverage in several partnership types for some time. That is likely to be the case here once the current wave of renovations ends. Therefore investors should expect a different partnership model to emerge after the latest perceived crisis ends.

Conclusion

Even a new partnership model is really no excuse for the market to dump the stock as shown above. Debt and new rentals are proceeding reasonably well. Admittedly a good strong sustained recession could throw a monkey wrench into a decent future scenario. Right now, such a recession does not appear likely.

The shift away from retail will make this partnership recession resistant. Many potential customers, including the government possess recession resistant or even countercyclical characteristics.

Clearly the company has moved up the risk ladder as more and more renovation projects have used the cash flow. But as these projects complete successfully, there will be more reliable cash flow generated in the future. In many cases that newly generated cash flow will far exceed the cash flow by the previous tenant. The new tenant will also likely be a better mall traffic draw than the old department store strategy.

Right now, Washington Prime Group appears to be a decent speculation at current prices. The current market based momentum is driving the partnership units down to unreasonably cheap levels. Investors may want to stay out of the way of Mr. Market until the price stabilizes. That is not a bad strategy. Some may want to "layer in" by dollar-cost averaging.

No matter the purchase strategy, investors will have to wait for the turnaround to complete. That will take some investor patience and time. The latest cyclical downturn has lasted far longer than expected by many retail experts. The downturn, combined with changing mall offering expectations, has created a fair amount of financial strain. However, the bottom of the retail housecleaning should arrive this year. Retail failures should finally begin to decline.

Long term, a group of companies like Washington Prime Group should outperform the market. So far only CBL Properties (CBL) appears to be caught at the epicenter of the current wave of change. Washington Prime appears to have considerable financial flexibility as a result. That safety should reassure investors that there will be a recovery from the current situation even if the first step is a first distribution reduction or elimination.

