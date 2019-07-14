Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They're Good - 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing

The Pleasure and Advantage of Long-Term Investing

I focus primarily on speculation and trading. I define speculation in a particular way because I haven't yet found a name for what I am talking about. So my definition of speculation is first that it's a longer time period than a trade. A trade is more limited in time, 10 trading days tops, a fast money trade is 3 days tops. A speculation can reach 3 to 6 months or even more if there is a catalyst at the end of it. A trade can be to go long on a crappy stock because of a technical reason, or in anticipation of a headline. A speculation must always be a quality name, a name that you would consider holding for longer than 6 months. So while a trade can NEVER turn into an investment, a speculation can.

Okay, so what is a long-term investment? To me, long-term investments should never reside together in a speculative account. Long-term investments mean that you are a part OWNER of the business that you are investing in. Many of you own a business or even a home, how often do you buy or sell ownership in that business? NEVER. How often do you sell a long-term investment? Almost never.

As an owner of a business or some of you own a multi-family home, or maybe you own a little rental property, you expect some income from that business. The same for long-term investments; the vast majority should be returning good and growing dividends. Your goal should be to build up enough income from dividends to fund your retirement or other goals you might have. Only a very small portion can be non-dividend names, 20% tops, probably 15% going in but they hopefully grow in value. The idea is that dividends pay in good or bad times, and if you have them set up as DRiPs, they will buy more equity when the names go down in value. Once you retire or need the income, you can always shut off the Dividend Re-Investment Plan and reap the income.

Long-Term Investments do offer superior returns

With the benefit of hindsight, so many companies that I have identified have gone on to grow in value sometimes 2X to 3X or more. If you don't hold on to even a small portion of the best of them and go on to trade the next hot name, you are hurting yourself in the long run. So going long for longer makes sense.

I will rarely tell you to sell all of a good name even in your speculative account. I will say trim or take profits, and by taking profits I mean sell enough equity so that you capture the profit you made in the name and leave the rest alone. So in your spec accounts leave 20% of the best names that you have speculated in alone.

Long-term investing has a different goal, dividends first, then capital appreciation. This gives you a "Value" orientation, right now value investing is out of fashion, and if all you did was value investing, that would be a mistake, but having value in mind for the long haul is a great way to filter for names. Let me give you some examples:

3M (NYSE:MMM): MMM has been in terrible shape for a number of reasons, including China trade and environmental issues. We forget that MMM is an innovation powerhouse, and a dividend grower year-in and year-out. It was $220 a share a year ago and was trading last week at $160ish, now it bounced to the $170s. The news flow has been terrible and may keep being terrible for a while.

However, MMM is now throwing off a 3.4% dividend. It is one of those rare conglomerates that are still left. What if an activist investor comes along and says, let's split MMM up? The value that could be unleashed could make this an easy double. Meanwhile, you collect the 3.4% while they fix the environment issue, get rid of the CEO and the board if they don't right the ship.

Being a long-term investor allows you to wait for a solution to be devised to unlock value or to get the innovation engine revving once again. But what if the stock falls lower, you ask? Great! Being a long-term investor, you WANT the equity to go lower because you are adding capital every month or every quarter to dollar cost average. Buying MMM at a lower price is what you want. MMM is one of the best companies on the planet even with the problems they are having. This brings me to another hero of American business...

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): If you are one of the rare ones that still watch TV, you probably have seen the lawsuit ads on TV about Johnson's Baby Powder and asbestos. JNJ has stated with 100% certainty that none of their baby powder has had asbestos. There have been some articles written that have kept this controversy alive to the detriment of JNJ's equity. Also, this is the silly season, elections in 2020 and we have people out there making all sorts of claims about how they are going to punish the evil pharmaceutical firms. NOT A CHANCE! Can the drug business be reformed and altered? Absolutely. Will a company like JNJ thrive in any new environment in healthcare? I would bet on it.

JNJ is a tremendous innovator in all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. Just two days ago they announced an AIDS vaccine test in the USA and Europe, confirming they still have it. It's yielding a 2.8% dividend right now. There is probably more downside risk to JNJ going into 2020 due to headlines, and I hope it pressures the stock lower so long-term investors can buy more. JNJ is a great foundation for a long-term investment account. If they end up having asbestos issues for real, JNJ will figure it out, and you get to buy more at that lower level. If you have a decade or more perspective, you can use it to your advantage.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX): FDX has been called the best-run company in America. It is often in the "100 Best Companies to Work For" or in the "100 Most Admired Companies". Right now things are not going superbly well for the blue and orange name. The fear of the "Death Star" - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - getting into the delivery business, and the China Trade war has hurt this name... drastically. In less than six months, it has lost 100 points $260 to $160 on all this negativity. I admit that 1.6% is not the juiciest dividends, but the value is there, and the bad news has not gone away.

Once Amazon does announce its service, it will hammer this name further. On the other side of the coin, the vast majority of retail will not use Amazon, and a lot of enterprises won't either. If room is to be made for another competitor in this space, the loser will be the US Postal Service. FedEx will continue integrating the TNT acquisition and target the EU. If they ever start growing across the pond, FDX will win. That leaves us with the last foundation name for today...

Boeing (NYSE:BA): I have written about BA as a speculation and a trade. I have called for the name to be bought at or under $350 and sold as it approaches $390. The thing is, we are now coming to the end-game of this sad saga for BA. I expect happy news, I expect that BA will soon announce that they have completed their testing and that the Max will be ready to fly again.

What if it doesn't? Well, if there is no visibility that the 737 Max will fly soon, then there is a good chance that BA goes lower, maybe even as low as $280. I have to acknowledge that as a possibility, but I don't believe it to be probably. If you are like me, then you believe that there is nothing inherently wrong with the plane.

You also recognize that it was not a coincidence that the plane went down while being flown by the likes of Indonesian and Ethiopian Airways. The pilots are just not as well trained as the US, or EU or even Chinese pilots, they just aren't. The planes are also not as well maintained in these countries. Can the plane be adjusted so that less qualified pilots can fly them without landing them nose first? Yes. Should you pay for a ticket for your kid to fly with a national airline from one these types of countries? Only if you really don't love them.

Okay, so as a long-term investor, you have the freedom to ignore this drama and know one thing, the middle class is growing by leaps and bounds in China and elsewhere. What do people want to do with their disposable income? Fly somewhere.

Boeing has a massive backlog of orders. Boeing has an unmatched reputation for safety and reliability, and they will regain that rep very quickly. To the people (the bears) that claim that people won't get on a 737 Max because of this news, I say BS, total BS. Most people can't find Indonesia or Ethiopia on a map, and they don't care one whit about 737 Max safety once it's approved to fly again.

I am sure everyone was sad about the loss of life, I am not a monster, but my job is to talk about stocks. Boeing is a superb long-term investment. It's throwing off a 2.3% dividend. Also, it traded down to $349 on June 12 and is now at $365, so it ended up being an excellent trade as well. As I said earlier this week, the end game is upon us. We will soon learn if Boeing has gotten all its ducks in a row and is ready to fly the Max once again. As a long-term investor, I say buy some now, and if the news is terrible, keep buying. As a speculator, I am in the camp that BA passes this test with flying colors. As a long-term investor, BA has a great future no matter what.

Interesting Earnings This Week

This week is the real start to earnings season. The financials will lead the parade. If they have good things to say, it will spill into the general market sentiment and carry the rally further. This is not a complete list. I am only listing names I am interested in. Please look up ALL the names in your portfolio and know when they report.

Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reports after the market closes (AMC). My take: This is a big trucking name; it will be interesting to hear about what they say as it pertains to GDP.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports before the market opens (BMO).

Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) (AMC) - My Take: I want to see similar numbers as Delta; did they also see a jump in premium flyers? That has great import to the state of the consumer and again GDP.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) (AMC) - Same reason as JBHT and UAL, I want to see confirmation in the transports that the economy was picking up towards the end of Q2. That will give the markets more fuel.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) (BMO) - My Take: JPM better knock the cover off of the ball because everyone is expecting excellence. More so than Citi, everyone will want to hear Jamie Dimon's take on the market, the economy and anything else he wants to pontificate on.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) (BMO) - My Take: I think GS has good things to say. I did back it as a speculation. I don't think it would be a market mover if it has different results than JPM, but if they both report good results, that could help the overall market like C would (as a confirmation).

Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (BMO)

IBM - My Take: It doesn't matter when it reports, if you follow me you should not be in this name. Red Hat was a great company, and unless the CEO of Red Hat Jim Whitehurst is given the reins of IBM, or some other outsider with an engineering background comes in to run the company, this is still a name you should stay away from. End of story.

To put a finer point on it, Ginni Rometty presided over the continued ruin of this once great technology innovator. Watson is more of a company mascot like the GIECO "Gecko" than a technology service. The board should get on their hands and knees and beg Brian Krzanch to take the job. Now I will get off the soapbox

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) (AMC)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (AMC) - My Take: You probably want to lighten up going into earnings or hedge a bit. I expect that the international subscriber numbers will explode but so does everyone. This might be a "sell on the news" event. I generally like to lighten up before earnings on these high beta names.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) (AMC) - My Take: I recommend KMI as a long-term investment, so the quarter-to-quarter earnings report is less important. I am terribly curious about all the stock Richard Kinder has been buying, as I have been noting week over week in the "Insiders Corner". Will there be some kind of earnings surprise or new pipeline news?

Textron (NYSE:TXT) (AMC) - My Take: They are in aviation executive and defense. Since they have a lot of lower-end models along with the fancy corporate jets, it would be interesting to see how they are doing at that low-end. This is the realm of the CEO of medium-sized businesses. I want to see more selling that would mean Q2 will be better than expected. They have been hurting lately because of energy, they make helicopters. So we will see. I don't recommend this name right now, but the color they can give about the market can help.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) (AMC) - My Take: Since they rent out construction machinery, they are hugely important as an indicator. This is a name that the speculators love since it is highly leveraged; once this baby starts making money, it really is making money. If they report decently, it means that housing is turning the corner and maybe infrastructure spending at the state level is going well. Again, a huge indicator for GDP. We want to see a strong Q2 to keep the rally going.

Thursday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - My Take: By sheer size, MSFT can move the entire market. I expect good results and so does everyone. I would be surprised if there is a "sell the news contingent" that would hurt the name on good news, but this is the middle of the summer so it could happen. MSFT goes up daily, so you could set your watch by it, if you are one of those dinosaurs that actually set their watches.

My discipline says derisk going into earnings, but I'm not sure if MSFT is overbought enough to make it vulnerable to a sale. If it does, I would love to buy it at a lower level. I have ignored MSFT, and that is my bad. So at this point, if you follow me, you have nothing to worry about. Though really, if MSFT does underperform, we should all worry.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) - My Take: I have spent an inordinate amount of time on this name because it's an IPO and there is a lot of liquidity and beta in this name. Going into earnings you should be largely out of CRWD. I have this thing about first-time earnings of IPOs. They generally do not do well, even when they are doing well. The execs are usually unaccustomed to the process and the analysts aren't accustomed either. There is also a high level of "sell the news" going on. It will also force comparison to their competitors like Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and even BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) with their Cylance acquisition growing at 30%.

Let's see after they report. If they get murdered, maybe we look to pick up the pieces if it's for the wrong reasons. If they knock it out of the park, you still could get in, maybe. Otherwise, there are other fish in the sea. You don't want to be holding the bag if the analysts don't understand what the CFO is saying.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) (BMO)

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) (BMO)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) (BMO) - My Take: ISRG has been receding lately, not enough for me to put a buy on it, but if they sandbag guidance and the name sells off, it would be a buy. This is a fairly volatile name so it could happen. Robotic surgery is the future so I would love to get you in this name at the right price.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (BMO) - My Take: At this point, the die has been cast on the financials, people compare GS to MS. If GS pops, maybe MS goes up in sympathy. That would require some pretty fast trading, though.

Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) (BMO)

Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) - My Take: I never talk about this name, or any part of the steel complex. Unlike our president, steel has little to do with the American future. That said, CLF is a premium iron ore provider and I am hungry for any kind of info on where the economy is growing.

The above list is not complete. Please look up all the companies you are holding and see when they are reporting. If they are high beta, that is they have big swings, consider lightening up or hedging.

My discipline is to mitigate binary situations, either the market likes the news or it doesn't. As crazy as it may sound, companies with fantastic news can sell off too. This is for traders and speculators. Long-term investors should have minimal high beta names in long-term accounts.

Analysts Corner

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, 33.1% upside from the current price of $28.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, 1.0% upside from the current price of $306.98.

My Take: Great! I only wish there were more downgrades. I hope we have more on Monday. I would love to see ILMN pressured down to its 52-week low of $260

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $371.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock, 19.8% upside from the current price of $309.60

Centene (NYSE: CNC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock, 31.6% upside from the current price of $53.94.

UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $298.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock, 12.4% upside from the current price of $265.13.

My Take: I reiterated my buy recommendation on these names earlier in the week. I like the confirmation.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock, 5.7% upside from the current price of $61.51.

Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock, 13.8% upside from the current price of $61.51.

Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock, 20.3% upside from the current price of $61.51.

Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock, 0.8% downside from the current price of $61.51

My Take: I like all the upgrades on DAL. I think it goes higher. You might want to wait on UAL reporting earnings. If they do well, then the entire sector should be up for grabs. If they do poorly, it could take DAL down temporarily. That could make DAL an even better buy.

3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $201.00 to $182.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock, 5.3% upside from the current price of $172.80.

My Take: If you are a long-term investor, you want to see a lower price target on MMM. Price targets are meaningless from a long-term perspective.

Insider Corner

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII): Morris Goldfarb (CEO) bought over $1 million in stock July 11.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.