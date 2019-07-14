Visa's New 'Visa B2B Connect' Could Become A Major Growth Driver

Visa (V) is launching a new service, Visa B2B Connect, to facilitate cross-border business to business transfers. The service launched on June 11th connecting 30 global trade corridors. The service uses a distributed ledger system to enhance transparency and decrease the likelihood of fraud. There exists a significant opportunity for growth in this area, with the global B2B cross-border payment industry taking in $127 billion in revenue in 2017. Visa’s brand and expertise in the payment industry should help aid its expansion into this payment area and the greater efficiency offered by their system should help attract customers.

Visa’s Advantages and Partners

Visa’s B2B Connect system is using the opensource Hyperledger Fabric framework from the Linux Foundation, in partnership with IBM (IBM). This blockchain technology is designed to facilitate faster, more transparent, and more secure payments versus the legacy system.

The system aims to make cross-border payments faster by enabling payments to cross easily from one business’s bank through Visa’s network to the other business’s bank, without having to travel through multiple banks. In 2017, cross-border payments involved 0.6 extra intermediary banks per transaction, which means that on average for every ten cross-border transactions, six of them required the payment to go through an additional bank in another country to reach its end beneficiary, and some transactions require even more intermediaries. Visa’s system will directly connect the two ends of a transaction to make the process faster.

On the business end of the project, Visa is working with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and Bottomline (EPAY) to help bring the service to their clients around the world. Access to both FIS and Bottomline’s ability to connect with their financial institution clients and bring them onto Visa B2B Connect is key to the quick growth of the service. FIS has integrated Visa BSB Connect with its payment service to ease the transition for its over 20,000 clients, reducing the requirement for them to update their existing systems in order to utilize the new service. Visa is also able to work with the over 15,500 financial institutions which currently use Visa’s VisaNet network to speed adoption of the new system on their end, helping it to grow more quickly.

Visa’s Competitors

By far, Visa’s largest competitor is SWIFT, the long-dominant international bank payments network. Here, Visa’s new network offering's increased speed may help bring customers away from the existing network. SWIFT has been testing new blockchain payment systems on a small scale as a proof of concept between some of its member banks, including the same Hyperledger Fabric back in 2017 that Visa is using now in its network, albeit Visa is using a newer version than the v1.0 tested by SWIFT. SWIFT’s tests reportedly went “extremely well,” yet the organization has yet to adopt the technology and is currently undergoing another PoC test of a blockchain-based system in partnership with R3. That said, they are working hard to increase efficiency within their network and have made some gains in recent years.

One issue that Visa will have to contend with is scalability, as their payment system, at launch, only covers 30 trade corridors, with plans to triple that by the end of the year. This disadvantage to legacy systems, like SWIFT, may slow adoption, but Visa has touted the scale of their existing VisaNet, which connects 15,500 financial institutions, more than SWIFT’s 11,000+ connected institutions. These existing institutional relationships with Visa, in combination with their partnerships with FIS and Bottomline will help to speed the growth in the network’s scale.

Visa is also competing with even more ambitious innovators, such as Ripple Labs, a blockchain company whose decentralized RippleNet network facilitates cross-border payments using Ripple’s cryptocurrency XRP. The downside to this is that the volatility of cryptocurrencies, Ripple having declined 10% on a recent day, makes banks hesitant to use networks that rely on them. Especially when so much money is at stake. This ties into another advantage that Visa has, it’s a known company that has been trusted in the payment space for decades. Additionally, their focus on high-value payments of $15,000 or more means that they are helping facilitate payments that banks are likely more cautious with and less likely to risk transferring in a volatile cryptocurrency.

Visa’s broader competitor Mastercard (MA) is also an existing player in the B2B payment space, and like Visa has a niche that they are catering to. Mastercard’s B2B network is focused less on cross-border transactions and more on the US market with is Mastercard B2B Hub, which is designed for middle market companies. The service has been a successful venture for Mastercard and they are taking their B2B Hub payment solution to Australia and New Zealand through a partnership with MYOB. Both Mastercard and Visa’s approach to the B2B space has been to focus on select areas within the larger market, which allows them both to grow in the space without directly competing.

Other competitors in the cross-border B2B payment space include TransferWise, Western Union (WU), and PayPal (PYPL) in addition to a myriad of smaller fintech startups.

The Numbers

Global payments is a huge business, with over $127 trillion in cross-border B2B transactions in 2017. Of this, companies had a revenue margin of 0.1%, bringing in $127 billion in revenue for the year. This low revenue margin means that, like Visa’s larger credit and debit card business, it’s a volume game. Visa’s targeting of larger transactions will help bring in greater revenue per transaction, with Visa making $15 on a $15,000 transaction through their system based on the average revenue margin in the industry. It is possible that Visa will be able to earn a slightly higher fee than other companies based on its efficient system and trusted company name, though this is by no means guaranteed. Fortunately, the cross-border B2B transaction market is expected to reach $218 trillion in 2022, meaning the potential volume is certainly there. The market that Visa is trying to target with Visa B2B Connect, according to its global head of business solutions Kevin Phalen, is transactions with a value of $15,000 or more which he says represent approximately 10% of the global cross-border B2B market. If Visa can capture a 10% market share in transactions of this size by 2022, they would earn $2.18 billion in revenue from their service. This would represent a 10% increase over Visa’s revenue for the trailing 12 months of $21.67 billion. Below are some basic calculations of potential revenue from this service based upon the 2022 estimate of global B2B payments value. As you will see, even a small percentage of worldwide transactions would translate into significant growth for Visa.

Visa’s share of high- value cross-border B2B markets in 2022 Estimated Revenue (Based on average revenue margin for cross-border B2B transactions) Revenue increase over Visa’s total revenue for the twelve months ending March 31, 2019 5% $1.09 billion 5.03% 10% $2.18 billion 10.05% 20% $4.36 billion 20.12%

Conclusion

Visa’s entry into the business to business payments market is the marker of a new significant source of revenue growth for the company. While there is fierce competition in the market, Visa has advantages that will allow it to make a strong entry and grow its share of the market over time. By choosing to focus on a specific subset of the wider industry, which is high-value cross-border transactions, Visa has the ability to tailor its service to the needs of those businesses who carry out such transactions. This should help to speed the adoption of the system due to its targeting of a specific area of transactions. I think that this move by Visa is indicative of its strong growth history and has the potential to broaden Visa’s revenue base. Overall, this new service should help bolster the stock's premium valuation by contributing to Visa's strong growth capabilities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.