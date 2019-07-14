Corn Hangs Tough Despite Currency Headwind

The fundamental outlook for corn remains bullish on an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis. As we’ll discuss in this report, however, corn’s near-term upside potential will likely be limited by factors including U.S. currency strength and weakness in the Brazilian Real currency. My expectation is for the corn price to remain range-bound in the coming weeks, but as I’ll explain here, there are some other commodities which have rally potential this summer – including corn’s cousin, soybeans. I’ll also make the case that later this summer corn should be able to eventually benefit from the overall strong internal and fundamental condition of the market and break out of its trading range.

There were high hopes among commodity traders heading into summer that corn would be the main leader among the agricultural commodities. Those hopes were bolstered by the weather-driven rally in corn futures prices in May, which can be seen in the following chart of the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN), a corn-tracking ETF. Since hitting a peak in mid-June, however, corn prices have drifted sideways and remain stuck in a lateral range as traders process the many conflicting planting reports which are now descending on the market.

Source: BigCharts

In prior weeks, there had been something of a consensus among ag traders and commodity analysts that U.S. corn plantings for the current marketing year would be significantly lower due to unfavorable weather earlier this spring. The spring’s planting season was one of the wettest in the last 25 years and led analysts to predict a major reduction in the size of the soybean crop and a small decline for the corn crop. However, while many independent analysts continue to forecast a lower corn harvest for 2019, the latest U.S. Agriculture Department statistics have cast doubt on these forecasts.

Recent government estimates have indeed unsettled many traders, for they reveal a higher-than-expected level of planted corn acreage in the Corn Belt states. The latest USDA projections in July are for planted corn to reach 91.7 million acres in 2019-20, up from 89.8 million acres estimated in its June report.

This corresponds with estimates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), which released its first survey-based report of the year in June. Last month, NASS surprised the markets by raising the total U.S. corn planted area for the 2019-20 season to 91.7 million acres. This compares to the 89.1 million acres previously estimated. Moreover, the U.S. government estimates were ahead of industry analyst estimates which averaged between 81.7 million-87 million acres.

Yet, not everyone is convinced that the latest government statistics are correct. In a recent survey by Bloomberg, traders said they believed less corn was planted than the 91.7 million acres which USDA reported in its latest report.

The traders surveyed by Bloomberg also predicted the corn crop at 13.6 billion bushels and soybeans at 3.9 billion bushels. They further forecast that yields would likely be lower than the yields projected by USDA since late-planted corn tends to be less productive than corn which is planted in a timely fashion. According to the traders interviewed by Bloomberg, U.S. grain stockpiles were also expected to decline in the coming months, which they expect will eventually lead to higher corn and soybeans prices.

While there are fundamental reasons supporting the more sanguine corn outlook on the part of commodity traders and independent analysts, one of the biggest factors which ultimately determines future corn prices – namely the currency factor – is currently a headwind for higher corn prices.

Enlarging upon this theme, one of the biggest reasons why corn has been unable to make a higher high is because of recent strength in the U.S. currency. The U.S. Dollar Index rally, which began in late June, has kept corn in a lateral trading range in the last couple of weeks. This is due to the fact that a strong dollar is one of the biggest headwinds for corn prices. Shown below is the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), which closely tracks the dollar’s progress. As you can see here, UUP is near its high for the year.

Source: BigCharts

As long as the dollar index remains near its yearly high, corn will face a currency-related headwind. But it’s not only from the U.S. dollar that corn is under pressure. The Brazilian Real currency is also a negative factor for corn prices in the near term. Shown below is the 1-year graph of the Real (USD/BRL), which has been slumping since May. Historically, corn and soybean prices both tend to track the Brazilian Real due to the global importance of Brazil in both grain markets. Strength or weakness in the Real often determines the level of commitment among Brazil’s farmers in exporting both crops.

Source: BigCharts

With the Real currency in decline and the dollar showing strength, it’s not surprising then that corn prices remain temporarily locked in a sideways range. While the planting statistics and harvested acreage predictions are mostly supportive of higher prices later this year, the near-term outlook is less certain. This likely explains why corn prices have been directionless in the last six weeks as the market remains subject to the conflicting forces of bullish fundamentals and a weak currency component.

Meanwhile, corn prices should be able to at least remain buoyant and stay close to the recent high in the coming weeks thanks to the bullish internal condition of the overall U.S. commodities market. This is reflected in the following graph, which shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new quarterly highs and lows of the 30 most actively traded non-financial commodities. I use this indicator to show the near-term path of least resistance for the broad commodities market. As long as the momentum of the quarterly new highs-to-lows is rising, traders should generally avoid selling short and favor a bullish posture. When this indicator establishes a declining trend, by contrast, the commodities market outlook is considered to be bearish and traders should avoid long positions.

Source: BarChart

As you can see, this indicator is still rising and supports buoyant prices for the commodities already in a relative strength position. This includes corn, gold, palladium, gasoline, and crude oil.

Currently, I recommend that traders who are long corn maintain those positions but protect them by raising stop loss levels in case dollar-related weakness unexpectedly increases. Regarding the Teucrium Corn ETF, my preferred corn trading vehicle, I recommend putting the stop at slightly under $16.00 level on long positions.

Meanwhile, I’m anticipating that we’ll have another intermediate-term buy signal in both the corn and soybean markets later this summer based on bullish fundamental factors, as discussed previously. As the growing season progresses, the market should gradually come to realize that the poor spring planting season will have a definite negative impact on yields (despite USDA's optimistic projections). This in turn should allow both corn and soybeans to finally break out from their lateral trading ranges as the market will then focus more on the bullish fundamentals and less on currency strength, as is often the case when the harvest approaches. For now, however, no new trading positions in either commodity is recommended and I’m placing a “hold” rating on both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN, GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.