Retirement Advisor: A Social Security Supplement (Podcast)

In an article in The Atlantic, law professors Ganesh Sitaraman and Anne Alstott propose an intriguing fix to America’s retirement crisis, which sort of nudges workers into saving more without imposing costs on business or government, hence lowering political resistance.
This podcast (5:28) suggests that the two law professors’ idea makes for an excellent start toward solving a retirement problem that is only growing. Once in place, it would be desirable for the government to take steps that would incentivize further saving.