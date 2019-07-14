Kadmon Holdings: Updates To Thesis, Systemic Sclerosis Study Gets Underway

Phase 2 clinical trial of KD025 in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis has gotten underway as management further evaluates ROCK inhibition hypothesis in other indications.

The company is guiding for completion of enrollment of the phase 3 trial of KD025 in cGVHD in 2H 2019.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) have lost a third of their value since I initially suggested readers purchase a pilot position after a solid performance at ASH in 2017. The stock is in the red by 15% since my March update piece reminded readers that lead program KD025 in cGVHD has a high probability of success in its registrational study.

An ROTY member reminded me that the stock has rebounded significantly in the past month, which led me to revisit and determine what changes have taken place in regards to our thesis.

Chart

Figure 1: KDMN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see a swift decline in the second half of 2018 along with the overall biotech sector. From there, the stock has bounced around in the $2 to $3 range for the most part with a double bottom occurring in June above the $1.50 level. Recent rise in relative strength and signs of accumulation are encouraging.

Overview

Kadmon Holdings currently sports a low $305 million market capitalization and has $99 million of cash on the balance sheet (plus 10.7% ownership of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX), whose stock has performed quite well in the months following collaboration inked with Janssen). Back the cash out and the resulting valuation of just above $200 million seems like a more than reasonable price tag to receive access to two promising platforms (ROCK for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, IL-5 containing fusion proteins for immuno-oncology) and a lead product candidate that's likely to go the distance given prior data.

Figure 2: Pipeline and upcoming milestones (Source: corporate presentation)

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Encouraging data at ASH from Kadmon's ROCK2 inhibitor KD025 in treating patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), including new results from the second cohort (200 mg BID KD025) revealing overall response rate of 64% while updated data from the first cohort (200 mg QD KD025) showed ORR of 65%. Durability was also promising as was the fact that 64% of patients reduced their steroid dose, 83% lowered their dose of immunosuppressive agent tacrolimus and there were no drug-related serious adverse events observed. Later on at the EHA meeting in June it was especially encouraging that 47% of patients in the first cohort had a sustained response for at least 20 weeks (up from 41% last time this figure was reported). In Cohort 2 initial durability data revealed 38% of patients sustained a response for at least 20 weeks. Also of note, 55% (18/33) of patients across both cohorts experienced clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms (at least a 7-point decrease in Lee Symptoms Scale score).

For a frame of reference, I reminded readers that ibrutinib was approved for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD following the failure of 1 or more lines of systemic therapy. ORR for the corresponding single arm Phase 1b/2 study was 67% with median time to response of 12.3 weeks. As a point of differentiation likely to aid Kadmon Holdings in the future, I noted that 24% of patients on ibrutinib discontinued treatment due to adverse events (most common were fatigue and pneumonia). Lastly, I noted that KD025 received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and that the pivotal study has a high probability of success given that the design is based on FDA feedback from a Type C meeting (along with leading cGVHD experts) and a relatively low bar is being set (want to see at least 30% response in patients, whereas in prior studies 60% + response rates have been observed).

As for the opportunity for KD025 in cGVHD, we were reminded that it's the leading cause of non-relapsing mortality in transplant survivors with 14,000 patients and incidence of 5,000 patients on an annual basis. The company is seeking to use the drug in patients who failed first and second line type of treatment. One important note from the prior mid-stage study was that 48% of patients enrolled had four or more organs involved by chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease and that included both inflammatory and fibrotic components. 67% had received two or more treatments and were still suffering from the disease. The safety profile of the drug continued to be a key differentiator (no serious adverse events associated with the drug and no increased risk of infection, AEs observed were those expected with underlying disease). Durability deserved to be highlighted - the first group enrolled at 20 weeks 82% had sustained responses (keep in mind that data continues to mature).

I also touched on interesting top-line data from a mid-stage study evaluating KD025 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) who were previously treated with or offered pirfenidone and/or nintedanib. Median decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) of 48 mL at week 24 compared favorably to a median decline of 175 mL in patients treated with best supportive care. Median decline in FVC % predicted from baseline to week 24 was 1% in KD025 patients which also compared favorably to a median decline of 2% in BSC patients. Also of note, at 24 weeks 20% of KD025 patients experienced FVC % predicted decline ≥5%, considerably better than 44% of BSC patients. Unsurprisingly, there were no drug-related adverse events and it was a good sign that 90% of patients treated with KOD025 for 24 weeks opted to continue treatment. As a result of intriguing data, management expanded enrollment in the study to further pursue the thesis that ROCK plays a critical role in fibrotic pathways. Pan-ROCK inhibitor KD045 appeared especially suited to this indication, as it hits both ROCK1 and ROCK2 (both involved in fibrosis) and is very specific to both targets. A clinical study was planned for the second half of the year (fibrotic diseases of lung, liver or kidney) with preclinical results showing utility in every one of the models in each of these organs (e.g. thwarting manifestations of NASH, etc.).

A fact that often got overlooked was that the company owned a significant stake in MeiraGTx, which had a $600 million valuation, several irons in the fire and acquired Vector Neurosciences for its gene therapy Parkinson's disease candidate.

Lastly, I pointed to institutional clustering as another green flag (holders included Third Point, RA Capital, Perceptive Advisors and others).

Let's revisit to determine what in the way of near-term catalysts we can look forward to.

Select Recent Developments

On November 6th the company announced presentation of preclinical data for anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein candidate KD033 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. KD033 is designed to stimulate immune response directed toward tumor microenvironment- recombinant IL-15 alone is not well-tolerated when administered systemically, but this program overcomes that challenge to direct IL-15 activity specifically to the tumor microenvironment (hopefully leading to improved efficacy, durability and tolerability). New single dose preclinical data across multiple in vivo syngeneic tumor models achieved dose-dependent efficacy in a resistant melanoma syngeneic mouse model (strong immune memory response, mice remained tumor free after multiple tumor-rechallenges). It will be interesting to see in-human results in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors.

Figure 3: KD033 preclinical data (Source: corporate presentation)

On November 29th the company announced presentation of preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase (ROCK) inhibition for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. ROCK has already been found to regulate pro-fibrotic gene transcription, collagen deposition and fibroblast to myofibroblast differentiation. Lead program KD045 has been shown to attenuate fibrosis and stabilize barrier function in multiple in vivo settings (models of renal, hepatic and pulmonary fibrosis).

Figure 4: Activity observed in NASH model (Source: corporate presentation)

On December 3rd the company reported updated data from the phase 2 study of KD025 in cGVHD. Updated ORR of 65%, 63% and 52% across Cohorts 1, 2 and 3 was quite encouraging. Patients with two or more prior lines of systemic therapy achieved ORR of 58%, while patients with four or more organs involved experienced ORR of 62%. Durability was encouraging with median duration of response of 28 weeks and 72% of responders experienced clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms (measured by at least 7-point decrease in Lee cGVHD Symptom Scale score). The steroid sparing effect shouldn't be overlooked, with 69% of all patients reducing steroid dose and seven patients discontinuing steroids completely.

Figure 5: Steroid sparing effect a significant benefit of KD025 program (Source: corporate presentation)

In 2019 the company took some steps to strengthen leadership and the Board - for the latter Cynthia Schwalm was added (served in management at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and as President & CEO of Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) North America). David Cohen, M.D., MPH, was added as well (Chief of Allergy and Contact Dermatitis, Vice Chairman of Clinical Affairs, Director of Occupational and Environmental Dermatology, and the Charles C. and Dorothea E. Harris Professor of Dermatology). Steven Meehan was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (has significant experience with M&A and capital raising).

On July 9th the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in a phase 2 clinical trial of KD025 in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (SSc). As for market opportunity, consider that as a chronic immune disorder characterized by fibrosis of the skin and internal organs, SSc affects around 75,000 to 100,000 people in the United States. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will randomize 60 adults with SSc to receive KD025 200 mg QD, KD025 200 mg BID or placebo (20 per arm) for 24 weeks, followed by an open-label extension period to allow treatment for up to 52 weeks. Primary endpoint is the Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) score at 24 weeks (measure of clinical and patient-reported outcomes). Keep in mind that the disease pattern here is very similar to cGVHD (affects skin, lung, GI tract, etc.) and it affects a much larger patient population (bodes well in regards to probability of success and commercial potential).

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $99.4 million as compared to loss from operations of $22.7 million. Research and development expenses rose by about 50% to $15 million, while SG&A came in at $7.9 million.

As for future catalysts of note, management is guiding for completion of enrollment for the registrational study of KD025 in cGVHD in the second half of the year, along with providing guidance on initial data analysis and regulatory pathway. Clinical studies should get underway during the same time frame for KD045 in fibrotic diseases and KD033 in the immuno-oncology setting.

As for institutional investors of note, what sticks out to me most is Consonance Capital's new 11.6 million share position along with Vivo Capital adding significantly to its already large stake. Perceptive Advisors continues to hold over 13 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the company continues to be an intriguing platform idea as its portfolio of drug candidates provides proof of the critical role ROCK inhibition plays in autoimmune, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Other intriguing assets in the pipeline such as immuno-oncology program KD033 provide us significant optionality while stake in MeiraGTx plus data generated to date provide us the derisking and downside cushion we look for in ROTY. At the same time, it appears that key clinical data readouts are still a ways out (in 2020).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and accumulating dips throughout the next few months.

Time Frame For Upside here is 12 months+, as pipeline continues to progress in the clinic and key readouts approach in 2020.

Risks include disappointing pivotal readout, setbacks in the clinic (safety concerns, delay of trial initiation or patient enrollment), competition in certain indications and potential dilution toward the second half of 2019. Even with positive data for KD025, negative regulatory decision is also a risk factor to consider. Reliance on CROs (Contract Research Organizations) to conduct some clinical trials entails certain risks as well (failure to comply with cGCP procedures, etc.). One ROTY member (Kas23) rightfully pointed out that durability of KD025 is also a factor to consider, as the initially high ORR of 65% or so has been observed to fall to significantly in the first two cohorts past 20 weeks (still well above the 30% desired threshold). It will be interesting to see longer-term data (i.e. 52 week) to understand how far responses fall.

As for elements of derisking, the company's cash position plus 10% stake in MeiraGTx account coupled with the $500 million plus opportunity in cGVHD for KD025 and convincing data observed so far provide us significant downside cushion at this point.

For our purposes in ROTY, I still prefer to wait until the end of 2019 to revisit when key clinical readouts are closer.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Join our 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Take your investing/trading to the next level through being part of a group known for its pursuit of profits, continuous improvement and generous sharing of due diligence & knowledge. My primary focus is on biotech stocks with high % upside potential within the next twelve months (Runners of the Year or ROTY). These picks typically have multiple green flags, elements of derisking or downside cushion, and other criteria I look for. Membership includes access to our market beating model account, Active Live Chat, Idea Lab and much more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.