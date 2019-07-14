Williams Companies: Solidly Positioned For Natural Gas Production Growth

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, natural gas-focused midstream giant The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) gave a presentation at the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. In this presentation, the company provided an overview of its business as well as made an investment case in itself. One major thing that we see here is that the firm is working to turn itself into a major player in the emerging liquefied natural gas export industry, which is likely to be one of the primary drivers of growth in the American energy space over the coming years. Williams Companies itself has a number of growth projects in the works and the company thus appears to be a reasonably solid core holding for the midstream part of an energy investor's portfolio.

The Williams Companies is one of the largest transporters of natural gas in the United States, handling about 30% of all gas volumes. The company owns and operates businesses in a variety of different parts of the gas midstream space, including gathering, processing, and distribution. The company also operates in all areas of the natural gas liquids midstream space so it is not just a one-trick pony.

Source: The Williams Companies

One thing that we have been seeing in recent years is that the demand for natural gas has been rising in both the United States and globally. One reason for this is rising concern over carbon emissions, which has prompted utilities to replace their coal-fired power plants with much cleaner-burning natural gas ones. The fact that natural gas prices in the United States have been so cheap in recent years has also contributed to this. We have also seen rising consumption in the industrial and residential spaces for various reasons. All in all, this has been causing consumption of the compound to deliver steady increases over the past few years, which is expected to continue over the next few years:

Source: Wood Mackenze, US EIA, The Williams Companies

In its 2019 Annual Energy Outlook, the Energy Information Administration projected that this consumption growth would continue over a much longer time frame than what the chart above shows. In fact, the agency projects that between now and 2050, the only sources of energy that will see rising consumption in the United States are natural gas and renewables, with natural gas having greater consumption growth in absolute terms:

Source: US Energy Information Administration

The agency expects this rising gas consumption to be caused by various things, including the generation of electricity, but one use stands out as growing its demand exponentially over the next thirty years. That is the conversion of natural gas into LNG for export purposes:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Williams Companies makes note of this expectation in its presentation as well and even notes the specific facilities that will be responsible for this growth:

Source: Wood MacKenzie, The Williams Companies

The nice thing about this projection by Williams Companies is that all of the facilities mentioned are already in development so we can regard its numbers as being pretty solid. All in all, the volumes of LNG to be exported by facilities that are along the Gulf Coast and Atlantic seaboard and within range of Williams' transportation network are expected to grow by 13.4 billion cubic feet per day through 2028.

It is important to keep in mind that Williams Companies does not actually produce any natural gas on its own and therefore will not be profiting by increasing its production in order to meet this demand. Instead, the company should see greater demand for its service of transporting natural gas from producing fields to areas where it can be sold. In addition, the higher volumes of natural gas will likely result in more natural gas needing to be processed, which is also a service that Williams Companies provides. As the company's business model causes its cash flows to increase as volumes do (just like any other midstream company), these growing volumes should result in steadily growing cash flows for the company going forward.

Of course, pipelines, processing plants, storage facilities, and other midstream infrastructure has a limited capacity of resources that it can handle. Thus, in order to take advantage of the opportunities being created by this volume growth, Williams Companies will need to expand its infrastructure. Fortunately, the company is doing exactly this. As we can see here, the company will be bringing a number of new projects online between now and 2022, with multiple ones being completed every year:

Source: The Williams Companies

These projects, when all are online, will increase the quantity of natural gas that the company is able to transport to 18.9 billion MMDt/day by the end of 2022. This compares to the 16.7 MMDt/day that it had at the end of 2018.

Source: The Williams Companies

In various past articles, I have stated that the usual practice in the midstream industry is to secure contracts with customers to use any proposed infrastructure before it starts construction. The reason for this is so that the company does not spend a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. Williams Companies used the same strategy here and the chart above reflects the volumes that the company has already received contracts for. Thus, we can expect to see its fee revenue continue to increase over the next few years as these projects come online.

In various past articles, especially ones on Range Resources (RRC), I discussed how we could see a great deal of natural gas production growth come out of the Marcellus and Utica basins in the coming years. The Williams Companies appears to be prepared for this as it already has a decent amount of infrastructure in place in the area, with further capacity under construction. We can see that here:

Source: The Williams Companies

One of the more notable growth projects that the company is working on in this area is the expansion to the Susquehanna Supply Hub, which is a network of natural gas gathering pipelines that collect the gas from where it is pulled out of the ground and taken to a hub for transport to its next immediate destination (possibly a processing plant). The company is scheduled to bring an additional 500 million cubic feet per day of gathering capacity online this year and another 300 million cubic feet per day next year. Clearly, these expansion projects will increase the revenue that Williams Companies generates off of this system as these expansions come online.

As already shown, the production of natural gas and Williams' volumes increased over the past few years. We see the effect of this reflected in the company's results as the firm's earnings per share went from $0.63 in 2017 to $0.79 in 2018. In addition, the company is on track to hit the midpoint of its guidance this year, which is $0.95 per share.

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can see here, if the company manages to achieve this guidance, then it will have grown its earnings per share at a 23% compound annual growth rate over the 2017-2019 period. This is a fairly impressive earnings growth rate that the company managed to achieve despite the fact that Williams Companies was selling off quite a few non-core assets over this period.

The reason why the company has been conducting non-core asset sales is due to the need to reduce its leverage. Williams Companies has been plagued by this problem for quite some time. As of the first quarter 2019, Williams Companies had a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.92x. It recently entered into a transaction to acquire the remaining 38% interest in UEOM, its joint venture in the Marcellus and Utica shales, and promptly created a new joint venture with CPPIB, which acquired a 35% stake in Williams Companies UEOM and OVM assets in the same region. This transaction resulted in Williams receiving $1.34 billion for this stake. In addition, the company recently completed a sale of its 50% interest in the Jackalope gathering system in Wyoming for $485 million. Together, these two sales should bring the company's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 4.54x based on its trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. This figure is in line with what Kinder Morgan (KMI) and some other large midstream companies have, but I will admit that it is still higher than what I like to see. I generally prefer to see this ratio at under 4.0 to add a certain margin of safety to our position.

For many, if not most, investors, the reason why they buy shares in a midstream company like Williams Companies is the dividend yield that they boast. Admittedly, Williams is not as high as some of its peers as it only yields 5.29%, but this is still respectable. As is always the case though, it is critical for us to make sure that this is sustainable as we do not want to be the victims of an unexpected dividend cut. Fortunately, it does appear that this is the case. We can see this by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the equity holders. In the first quarter of 2019, The Williams Companies had a distributable cash flow of $780 million but only paid out $460 million to its common shareholders. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 1.70, which is very strong and clearly tells us that Williams Companies is having no trouble covering its dividend. The company has a history of maintaining such high ratios, as can be clearly seen here:

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Dividend Coverage Ratio 1.65 1.44 1.85 1.82 1.70

As Williams Companies historically generates more money than it needs to cover its dividend, we can conclude that the company is unlikely to have trouble maintaining its dividend. Investors in the company can thus clearly rest easy that their dividends will not be going anywhere.

In conclusion, the natural gas industry is likely to see considerable growth over the coming years due to the rising importance of the LNG export market and the continuing conversion of the power generation industry from coal to natural gas. The Williams Companies is well-positioned to take advantage of this due to the fact that the company is already one of the largest transporters of natural gas in the nation and is working to expand its capacity. The company does have a relatively high level of debt, but it is working to solve this problem, which may be one of the biggest concerns here. Williams Companies does boast one of the best coverage ratios in the industry, though, so it can be relied on as a source of cash for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.