The Prisoner-Fed Dilemma: Rates Can Move Down Quickly

A particularly weak issuance of 30-year debt only emphasizes this dilemma and suggests that the future path isn't as certain as the market suggests.

If the economy is still growing, and since the inflation runs above target, what is the justification to cut rates?

The recent inflation numbers probably kill this hope, but they also put the Fed into a real dilemma.

Although a 25 bp rate cut at the end of July is a "done deal" for quite some time, many were expecting/hoping for a 50 bp cut.

Overview

Earlier this week, just after Powell's dovish speech, investors priced in an over 30% probability for a 50 bp cut to the Fed Funds at the next FOMC meeting (July 30-31).

Shortly after, the minutes of the previous FOMC meeting got published, showing that discussions regarding how a new QE program may look like have already taken place. The possibility for a 50 bp cut seemed more real than ever before.

But then, out of the blue, the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) inflation figures were released and they were nothing but a "party pooper". Not only that these numbers "ruin the party", seeing the probability for a 50 bp cut in July falling to ~20%, but they also prove that the future path is anything but certain.

Powell vs. Inflation

Even as I write this piece, the market still assigns a 50% for minimum three cuts inside 2019. True, this is a much lower probability than we've seen 48 hours ago, but still the market is certain about the Fed cutting 2-3 times inside this year at the very minimum.

In his "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" testimony, Powell said the following:

...inflation has been running below the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) symmetric 2 percent objective, and crosscurrents, such as trade tensions and concerns about global growth, have been weighing on economic activity and the outlook.

He also added that "there is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate."

Problem is that 24 hours later, a major part of Powell's testimony seems odd, at best.

Data released on Thursday shows that not only core inflation is running above the Fed's 2% target, but it actually began to rise over the past month!

CPI rose by 0.1%, higher than expectations for a no change.

Core inflation (which excludes the volatile energy and food prices) rose by 0.3% - the sharpest monthly increase Since February 2018!

The annual rate (of core inflation) is 2.1%, higher than the Fed's target, and also higher than the 2% run-rate last month.

I can appreciate (and fully agree) with Powell's warning that since the last FOMC meeting, "uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook." However, I don't understand where his "inflation has dipped further below the Fed's annual target level" firm statement is coming from!?

The (Powell/Prisoner) Dilemma

Recall that the Fed has two mandates - price stability and full employment.

The US employment market is in its best form ever, so there's really not much the Fed needs to do/worry about here.

Growth (not a Fed's official mandate!) is still running at a high rate, so even if one assumes a major slowdown, it's certainly too early to be worried about this aspect too.

So we are left with price stability, which actually seems in pretty good shape. If anything, one would assume that, based on the combination we see (full employment, nice growth, inflation above target), the Fed would consider hiking rates, definitely not cutting!?

A rate cut, at this stage, is likely to give inflation a boost; a boost that isn't needed at this point in time. As a matter of fact, a rate cut at this point in time will give a tailwind to inflation, risking the price stability that the Fed is mandated to keep.

This puts the Fed in a real dilemma. Although a rate cut at the end of the month is a "done deal", policy makers will need to think real hard what is more important for them - pleasing the markets and their masters, or remaining loyal to the official mandates they suppose to take care of?

Many investors probably missed it, but there was something else on Thursday that is worth pointing out at: A rare, particularly weak, issuance of 30-year bonds.

The US Treasury issued $16 billion worth of debt, which was met with an exceptionally weak demand:

The yield on the issue was set at 2.64%, higher than the previous month's issue.

The "tail", i.e. the gap between the highest bid and the lowest bid, was 2.6 basis points.

The coverage ratio (measuring the demand to the supply) fell to 2.12x, significantly below the 2.27x average over the past year.

Demand from foreign financial institutions (including central banks) accounted for 50% of the offered size compared to 60.8% in recent issues. As such, direst dealers were forced to step in, taking about 33.2% of the issue size - the highest rate since November 2018.

Slowing Economy

The world's economy is slowing. Almost every day we get data supporting this. Three examples from the last 12 hours:

Singapore's (EWS) growth in the second quarter at its slowest annual pace in a decade.

China's (MCHI, FXI) economic surprise index is down to its lowest level in four years.

The Citi Economic Surprise Index for Emerging Markets (VWO, IEMG, EEM, SCHE, SPEM, DEM, GEM) has dropped to the lowest level in more than six years.

Bottom Line

On one hand, there's no doubt that the world economy is slowing, (therefore) completely justifying a rate cut by the Fed.

On the other hand, data in the US is still firm, and cutting rates now (too early?) would seriously jeopardize the ability of the Fed to meet its official mandates.

Unfortunately, the loss of confidence, aka market expectations, is perhaps one of the two main drivers that dictate the monetary policy in the US (The other driver being the pressure by the administration to cut, as "fast and furious" as possible).

Having said that, I hope that the Fed i) still has some sense of responsibility, and that ii) down deep, it doesn't want to lose any credibility whatsoever.

If this is true, and assuming that inflation remains >=2%, it will be very interesting to see if the Fed is willing to keep catering the market expectations, even if it comes at the expense of the Fed's official mandates.

Since 2008, the Fed has been led by the markets. It's about time that the Fed starts leading, allowing the market to respond to the monetary policy and not vice versa, as is the case over the past decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.