Take Note, Williams' Financials Are Improving

Williams Companies Inc (WMB) is a midstream company organized as a C-Corp that last year pursued a major corporate restructuring, with Williams acquiring all of the outstanding units of Williams Partners in a stock-for-unit deal. We are very supportive of this reorganization as the simplified corporate structure removes unnecessary complexities previously built into its business model. Furthermore, we want to highlight that Williams' financials are steadily improving and readers should take note. We will cover Williams’ asset base, growth story, cash flow situation, credit rating upgrade, balance sheet, and potential changes to its shareholder base in this article.

The midstream company’s asset base is built around two massive natural gas pipelines in America and the organic investment opportunities those assets spawn, enabling cash flow and ultimately dividend growth. Shares of WMB yield 5.3% as of this writing.

The Backbone of Williams

The ~10,000 mile long Transco natural gas pipeline system forms the bedrock of Williams’ operations. Stretching from the Gulf of Mexico all the way up to the East Coast, Transco supports upstream players in many key producing basins in America, from the Haynesville play in Louisiana to the Marcellus/Utica giants up in Appalachia. Natural gas supplies are delivered to major buyers of all kinds across Eastern America including; LNG export facilities, utilities (for power gen and distribution), petrochemical plants and other industrial buyers.

As America is unlikely to build such a massive natural gas pipeline system from scratch ever again, Williams’ Transco asset offers the industry as a whole one of the best ways to connect surging domestic supplies to rising demand and new liquefied natural gas export facilities. The Gulf Connector Project is a perfect example of the kind of organic growth projects an asset like Transco can generate. Completed in January 2019, the Gulf Connector links the Transco system to Cheniere Energy Inc’s (LNG) Corpus Christi and Freeport LNG export developments. That addition has the capacity to ship 475 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to those two facilities for export to markets in Europe and East Asia. Please note that the Corpus Christi facility is currently operational and the Freeport LNG facility should soon become operational.

Other than the Transco pipeline, Williams owns the 4,000 mile long Northwest Pipeline, which has a dominant position in Western America’s natural gas pipeline space. An upgrade to the North Seattle Lateral is expected to be completed this year, adding additional delivery capacities to this part of the system.

Please be aware that local opposition to oil & gas pipeline projects, particularly in parts of the East Coast, have already stymied Williams’ growth ambitions. The Constitution Pipeline Project is the posterchild of failed natural gas pipelines, as the firm was unable to secure support from New York regulators to move forward with development. While there is occasionally some noise on that front, it doesn’t appear the Constitution Pipeline will ever get built.

Financial Analysis

In 2018, Williams generated $3.30 billion in net operating cash flow on a consolidated basis and spent $3.25 billion on capital expenditures, enabling a marginal amount of free cash flow generation. Please note we aren’t including ‘contributions in aid of construction’ or ‘purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments’ in this calculation, we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Here's more information on the difference between distributable cash flow and free cash flow:

That didn’t cover much of Williams’ $1.4 billion in common dividend payments that year, which is why as a midstream company, it’s important that the firm maintains access to capital markets at attractive rates to sustain its business model. Back in August 2018, Moody’s Corporation (MCO) upgraded Williams’ credit rating for its senior unsecured notes from Ba2 to Baa3 with a stable outlook, pushing its credit rating into investment grade territory. Moody’s cited the corporate consolidation as one of the reasons why it upgraded the midstream firm’s credit rating.

On the positive side, we are very supportive of Williams focusing on fiscal discipline and would like to stress here that free cash flow is king when it comes to supporting dividend payouts. Backed by an investment grade credit rating, Williams can focus on developing the many investment opportunities within its portfolio while having the financial strength to maintain its dividend payout. The midstream industry hasn’t historically focused on free cash flow and that has been the main culprit why various players within the space had to slash their distributions/dividends from 2015–2019.

On the negative side, Williams will at some point need to focus on growing its free cash flow by keeping capital expenditures contained. Please keep in mind that the company was forced to cut its dividend in the middle of 2016, in large part due to its dependence on capital markets which in turn was a product of limited or nonexistent free cash flows.

Williams exited the first quarter of 2019 with a net debt load of $23.2 billion (inclusive of short-term debt and commercial paper). Management notes that the company had a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.9x at the end of March, which pro forma for various transactions (which are covered in the graphic below) comes down to 4.5x. That’s still a quite a lot of leverage, and we would prefer that Williams stays focused on deleveraging going forward. While its debt load is manageable, that burden represents a major risk in the event credit conditions tighten.

Last year, Williams generated $4.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA and management forecasts the company will post $4.85 billion-$5.15 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year, good for 8% annual growth at the midpoint. Growth is a product of new midstream infrastructure coming online, which often is supported by long-term contracts and/or very strong macro fundamentals. Williams is targeting a long-term adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 5%–7% beyond 2019.

Long-term contracts can be in the form of firm transportation agreements (i.e. where an upstream company agrees to ship a certain amount of volume through Williams’ pipelines via take-or-pay agreements) and fee-based arrangements (i.e. an entity agrees to pay Williams a fixed fee and a portion of the margin on the natural gas liquids sales on a volume-weighted basis to run natural gas through the midstream firm’s processing plants). Strong macro fundamentals can be in the form of surging domestic oil & gas production, regional bottlenecks, strong demand growth both domestically and aboard, and rising export capacity.

Interesting Comment from Management

One of the arguments for midstream companies becoming C-Corps is that their investor base may potentially grow. C-Corps generally have better corporate governance and significantly better shareholder protections than other entities, particularly limited partnerships that are beholden to their general partners. Some funds won’t invest in companies that aren’t C-Corps for those reasons. During Williams’ May 30 investor presentation, an analyst asked if the midstream firm had noticed any change in its shareholder base since its corporate restructuring. Here’s what Alan Armstrong, CEO and President of Williams, had to say (transcript here):

It has been emerging. It definitely has been evolving and we've been out actually in Europe and in Asia, talking to new investors, and as you and I, you know, get to discuss before this talk today, it's really hard to kind of move out of the language that's very typical to our industry, and speak more to generalist investors. And so I would say we're having some growing pains on that communication front, and, but lots of opportunity on that front. People really love the natural gas focus story that we have, and they love the stability of the earnings that we're producing. And so but there's a lot of meetings that you have, and you start talking about gathering and somebody slows you down and says what do you mean by gathering? And so I'd just say, we have to really kind of pull ourselves back and learn to do a better job of communicating.

Management appears to see room for upside on this front but thinks the firm needs to better showcase why things will be different going forward to potential shareholders that previously weren't interested in the midstream space. We see deleveraging as being key to reaching that goal, on top of placing a greater focus on free cash flow (both for Williams' and the industry at-large).

Concluding Thoughts

Williams’ financial position is improving, and we appreciate its solid position in America’s natural gas pipeline space. However, leverage worries remain, as does the sting from its 2016 dividend cut. The upgrade to the company’s credit rating was a big step in the right direction, but Williams still has a lot of work to do. An interest rate cut from the US Fed would likely be very appreciated given Williams’ large net debt load and capital market dependence. We are staying on the sidelines for now as we monitor Williams' deleveraging strategy.

