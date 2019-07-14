PetroChina Shareholders Have More To Worry About Than Just A Low Share Price

Introduction

The political risks associated with emerging market investments are well known and seldom lost on the minds of most investors, however, a new bipartisan bill from the US Congress will further amplify this risk for PetroChina (PTR). This new legislation would force Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges to comply with increased regulatory oversight, including providing access to audit results or face being delisting for noncompliance.

Current Situation

Given their name it’s no surprise that PetroChina is based in China and is one of the three main arms of their state-controlled China National Petroleum Corporation, with Sinopec (SNP) and CNOOC (CEO) comprising the other two. Although these two companies also face the same fate, I would argue PetroChina’s shareholders are facing a more daunting situation as their investment has chronically underperformed.

The poor performance is glaringly obvious and despite being the first company in the world to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, their share price is now trading around the lowest point in over 10 years. Whilst the two related companies haven’t necessarily performed well in absolute terms, they’re at least above their 10-year lows and thus provide their shareholders a less financially painful way to neutralize this new risk by divesting their shares.

Data by YCharts

The Likely Future Outcome

Although there remains the possibility that Chinese companies simply comply with this new regulation, I believe this is a very remote possibility for state controlled companies such as PetroChina. I’m skeptical the Chinese government, which like all authoritarian regimes isn’t known for their transparency, will compromise and further open their financial and operational disclosures from any state controlled companies.

The probability of this outcome is further amplified since the benefit they receive from the United States listings is minimal, despite being viewed favorably and providing them a degree of international prestige and legitimacy. All three of their oil companies are massive in scale and able to self-fund their operations without constant support from capital markets and in situations where external capital is required, their state controlled status provides them preferential treatment when borrowing domestically in China.

Assuming that no resolutions or compromises eventuate, their shareholders will face their shares being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Naturally this could cause quite the headache for any shareholders who are not adequately equipped to trade on this particular stock exchange.

Possible Solutions

Presently there are two proactive paths shareholders can take to avoid this disruption, with the first being to simply divest their shares, however, this will almost certainly crystallize losses whilst removing their potential upside. Alternatively, shareholders could move to a broker that offers trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and even possibly preemptively sell their New York listed shares and buy those listed in Hong Kong. Considering the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the United States Dollar, at least for the foreseeable future, this doesn’t create any foreign currency risk. There is also the possibility this may have tax consequences, however, this will depend on shareholders personal circumstances.

Conclusion

Whilst it remains unknown whether a compromising deal between the United States authorities and their counterparts in China will be reached, given the ideological differences between the countries and the ongoing trade dispute, I believe it’s very unlikely. The shareholders currently holding shares in any of these three companies would be wise to consider their options in the short-term to minimize any disruptions and headaches further into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.