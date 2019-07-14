Deutsche Bank: If It Didn't Exist, Nobody Would Invent It

It wasn't supposed to be this way.

In September 2016 I called buy on Deutsche Bank (DB) amid a panicked sell-off in the stock that was way overdone.

For a while this looked like a great call: the stock closed at EUR 11.57 on the day of the article concerned, and saw EUR 19 six months later (March 2017). I continued to advise investors to stay long, which was a mistake. The stock is now trading EUR 6.67. I would say "ouch", but it isn't funny.

Source: Google

The only mitigation is I consistently said investors should keep exposure small. So while holding on was a mistake, hopefully it has not been an expensive one. You can add and profit from a recovery. With a huge restructuring plan in the pipe, what should investor do?

Just another DB restructuring plan?

The recent announcement of a radical restructuring plan looks interesting. DB will:

Exit Equities Sales & Trading

Downsize its Rates business

Create a bad bank - the Capital Release Unit, CRU.

All this is to be achieved without a capital increase. The 2022 target for Return on Tangible Equity is 8%.

That ROTE target allows investors to get a sense of upside should everything be delivered. First quarter 2019 Tangible Book Value per share at DB was EUR 25.9. If you run a 10% cost of equity and zero growth it suggests a value of around 80% of Tangible Book, so a share price of EUR 20.7 which would give you a more than 200% return from current levels.

Much of the plan involves cutting business lines that do not make DB much money. Profits have been minimal in the Corporate and Investment bank in the last few years with ROTE levels below 2% in most quarters. The private and Commercial Bank at DBK makes 5-6% ROTE and the Asset Management division delivers handsomely with late teens/early twenties ROTE, a fact well known by the market.

This sounds like a plan. The problem is that the magnificent Asset Management division takes about EUR 2bn of tangible equity. The Corporate and Investment Bank before the latest restructuring plan was over seven times the size at over EUR15bn. And a good quarter from this inconsistent, problem giving division, when one occasionally came along, was bigger than a good quarter from Asset Management in terms of absolute size. So there are big numbers moving here and what will come out as an eventual business structure for DB is uncertain.

What can you base your workings off?

There is a 2022 cost/income target of 70%, (which US readers will understand as the efficiency ratio) which was always the long term goal of former CEO John Cryan, who current CEO Sewing replaced. The dilemma for Sewing is the same; outside of one off costs like regulatory and legal penalties, DBK can control costs fairly well as an exercise in itself. However, this tells us nothing about its franchise strength as the bank loses business lines and goes through further reorganisation, not to mention the impacts of macro economic factors such as interest rates in the top line. It is the income side of the cost/income target that the market will most scrutinise.

Still, with EUR 17bn of recurring cost targeted for 2022, we know CEO Sewing thinks he can get EUR 24.3bn of annual revenue to make his 70% cost/income target. Net revenues for full year 2017 and 2018, respectively, were EUR26.5 and EUR25.3bn. The big swing factor in the drop was a drop of EUR 1.4bn in Sales and Trading revenue.

There is obviously going to be a lot of upside if Sewing can move core cost/income towards 70% over the next three years, given the ratio is now consistently around 90%. The 10% operating margin of this bank would triple. With EUR7bn of restructuring charges forecast out to 2022, the market's perception of the core business will be critical.

If you have lunch with CEO Sewing in the near future, what should you ask him? I'd probe the concrete revenue assumptions in the Corporate and Investment Bank, which is taking the brunt of the cuts. What can be retained as you exit equities. What do you assume as a recurring base there for you 2022 assumptions? As we see n the chart below, it's the revenue dips that push DB into recent losses here, not only cost spikes.

Source: Company Data

In contrast, I'd probe the costs in the Private and Commercial Bank. Revenue there is quite consistent. But cost/income is in the low eighties consistently. So keep that revenue base, great, but where's the fat in the costs. This is really a polite way of asking if the division just has a structurally high cost/income level.

Source: Company Data

Conclusion

Just as the cost/income target of DB management now is the same as the cost income target of DB management when I liked DB in September 2016, the challenge is the same: losing around 4% of revenue but about 18% of core costs. The savage cuts in Equities and Rates businesses give DB a chance, but this will be a choppy ride. If Sewing can do it the stock should triple from here absent a recession in Europe or the Global economy.

Investors comfortable with broad goals, a medium term horizon and possessing strong stomachs will add a little and buckle in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.