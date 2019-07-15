MUB: Steady Return, But Little Upside Potential Now

ETF Overview

iShares National Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) focuses on municipal bonds in the U.S. This fund tracks the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. The fund invests in investment grade municipal bonds. MUB has higher exposures to California and New York as over 40% of its holdings are from bonds issued in municipal governments in these two states. MUB’s risk to interest rate changes is low as its portfolio of bonds only has an average effective duration of 6.16 years. It appears to us that the market has priced-in one or two rate cuts already. Hence, there is little incentive to initiate a position now as the market may be disappointed if the Fed ends up not cutting the interest rate.

Fund Analysis

Higher exposure to California and New York not a problem

MUB weights its holdings by market value. Therefore, its holdings are tilted towards states that issue large amount of debts. This explains why over 42% of its holdings are from New York (21.9%) and California (20.5%). While some may think this high exposure presents too much risk, this risk is mitigated by the fact that these bonds actually have high credit ratings.

As can be seen from the table below, nearly all of its bonds are investment grade bonds and only 5.81% of the bonds are the lowest investment grade BBB bonds. On the other hand, AAA rated and AA rated bonds represent 20.4% and 56.4% of its portfolio respectively. These bonds have little credit risks. Therefore, we do not see any problem that MUB has a high exposure to New York and California.

Modest sensitivity to interest rate changes

MUB’s portfolio of bonds has an average effective duration of 6.16 years. This means that its exposure to interest rate risk is modest. Below is a chart that compares MUB’s fund price and the interest rate of 10-year treasury note. As can be seen from the chart, MUB’s fund performance is inversely correlated but with much smaller magnitude to the interest rate of 10-year treasury note. For example, in the first half of 2019, when the interest rate of 10-year treasury declined by about 21%, MUB’s fund price only increased by about 4%.

On the other hand, when the interest rate of 10-year treasury note has risen by 40% from September 2017 to December 2018, MUB’s fund price only declined by less than 3%.

We like MUB’’s low sensitivity to interest rate changes especially. This means, that if investors can hold on to this fund for more than 1 to 2 years, they will have a very high chance of at least achieving a positive total return. In fact, its average annual return since inception is about 4%. This means that if an investor can hold on to this fund for 10 years, he or she will get a total return of nearly 50%. This is not bad for a bond ETF.

Should you buy this fund now, or wait?

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are many signs that we are already in a late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion. As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, consumer staples, etc.). In addition, many investors are also rotating their riskier assets towards investment grade bonds. We believe investors are concerned that the escalation of the global trade tensions will lead the U.S. and global economy into a recession. However, we believe a large portion of this concern is reflected in the treasury yield already. The decline in treasury yield in the past few months suggests that the market has already priced in 1 or 2 rate cuts in the U.S.

Perhaps the U.S. economy may need 1 or 2 rate cuts to boost business confidence. However, what if the U.S. economy continues to show signs of strength (e.g. good employment growth, strong consumer confidence, higher inflation, etc.)? If the economy proves to be stronger than the market thought, there is little reason for the Fed to cut its interest rate once or even twice. In such a situation, we think bond prices will decline. Therefore, we do not think investors need to hurry to invest in MUB now, especially because its fund price has appreciated by nearly 4% since the beginning of the year.

Investor Takeaway

We like MUB’s investment grade quality bonds and its low sensitivity to interest rate changes. However, we think the bond market has already priced in at least one or two rate cuts. Therefore, we think short-term investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.