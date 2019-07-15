SunPower Might Survive, But Barely

If the company's restructuring is successful, SunPower could be able to generate meaningful earnings and cash flow to maintain its ongoing viability.

SunPower (SPWR) has rallied as much as 150% since the start of 2019. In fact, the entire solar sector enjoyed big rallies during the past year. Fundamentally, global solar demand continues to grow as costs drop towards and even below levels of traditional fossil fuel electricity generation. In a global low interest rate environment, installing solar has become a good place to park investment money for institutions as well as a good way to reduce monthly electricity bills for consumers. Although these factors make SunPower well positioned to benefit from solar adoption, the company's highly leveraged balance sheet makes its stock less attractive compared to industry peers.

Manufacturing Capacity

Although the majority of SunPower's gross profit comes from its downstream installation businesses, the company's manufacturing capacity is a key factor in evaluating its potential level of profitability.

Outside of commoditized polysilicon production and silicon wafer processing, SunPower is a vertically integrated solar company. Its high efficiency products differentiate it from most peers and put its products in the extreme top tier category. Unfortunately, its premium products came at premium costs which ultimately hindered the company's growth relative to lower cost peers.

Solar demand has been driven by the levelized cost of electricity which favored lower priced mainstream products over proprietary high end ones. Thus, despite spending over a billion dollars on capex in the past decade, of which a high proportion was eventually written off, SunPower has very little current capacity to show for it. As of the start of 2019 per its 2018 annual report, the company had a total of 1400 MW of cell and 1500 MW of module capacity.

The table below shows SunPower's 2010 and 2018 ending manufacturing capacities as well as the capital expenditures spent during this period relative to JinkoSolar (JKS), one of the largest vertically integrated solar manufacturers in the world.

2010 Cell Capacity 2010 Ingot/Wafer Capacity 2010-2018 Capex 2018 Cell Capacity 2018 Ingot/Wafer Capacity SPWR 690 MW Korean JV $1024 1400 MW 0 JKS 600 MW 600 MW $1797.8 7000 MW 5000 MW Ingot/9700 MW Wafer

(Data taken from SPWR and JKS annual reports. Capex in millions of dollars and capacity based on end-of-year levels.)

Since both SPWR and JKS have downstream installation and project businesses, not all of the capex went to manufacturing capacity additions. However, capacity expansion costs should make up the bulk of capex for both companies. It is also worth noting JKS is more vertically integrated in solar module manufacturing than SPWR because it also has ingot and wafer capacity whereas SunPower now outsources wafers from third party suppliers. Ingot and wafer capacity expansion costs typically made up over half of ingot-wafer-cell-module manufacturing verticals. This means SunPower paid as much as 5x more for the same cell and module capacity as JinkoSolar.

Based on SunPower's 1175 MW production of E-Series and X-Series cells in 2018, the company has been running at full capacity since the start of 2018. An additional 250 MW of US-made P-Series cells just started production last February. The company also has joint ventures with two Chinese cell/module manufacturers that have a current capacity of 1200 MW[P-Series] of which SunPower plans to take 900 MW in 2019.

Manufacturing Costs

Since the actual average selling prices [ASP] for SunPower's products are not revealed, it is impossible to accurately estimate the company's margin profile. We can only estimate its module ASPs based on 'premiums' the company states its higher efficiency modules command. This premium is around $0.10/watt for its current high end P-Series and $0.30/watt for higher efficiency products. Based on the after tariff imported costs of mainstream Chinese modules, SunPower's premium implies ASPs between $0.50/watt and $0.70/watt for its E/X Series panels.

What SunPower does reveal are its production levels and SPT [SunPower Technologies] segment costs which should mostly be comprised of module manufacturing costs. In Q1 2019, GAAP costs after backing out minor legacy power plant portions were $282.8 million. This is further adjusted down by $49.4 million to account for above-market polysilicon costs. As a rough estimate, SunPower's blended module manufacturing costs were $233.4 million / 455 MW deployed, or $0.513/watt. The actual blended costs should be a little lower since some of the costs listed under its SPT segment might not be all module manufacturing-related.

To estimate blended production costs for SunPower's E/X Series, we need to back out its P-Series numbers during the quarter. Total P-Series deployments were 218 MW in the quarter. If we assume 50% utilization at the company's new Oregon P-Series plant since it started production in early February, about 15 MW were produced in the US. Presumably, US production is no more expensive than similar imported modules which we can use non-Chinese (to minimize tariffs) mono-crystalline PERC cells as a reference. Imported costs should range around $0.40-0.45/watt in Q1 2019 and about $0.40/watt currently. If we assume $0.35/watt for under-utilized production in the first quarter, US P-Series production costs were $5.3 million in the quarter.

Backing out the 15 MW of US produced P-Series leaves 203 MW of P-Series produced by SunPower's Chinese joint ventures. JinkoSolar is one of the largest mono-crystalline PERC module manufacturers in the world and posted blended costs around $0.25/watt based on my estimates. Given SunPower only has a 20% minority interest in these JVs and combined with the company's differential manufacturing processes, production costs might be $0.05/watt or higher. This would be a hard sell for any other module manufacturer but SunPower could easily mark up the price just on brand recognition. Assuming $0.30/watt costs at 203 MW shipments puts Chinese based P-Series module costs at $60.9 million.

With these assumptions, total E/X Series production costs were $233.4 million-$66.2 million, or $167.2 million. Backing out the 15 MW P-Series internally produced leaves 279 MW of E/X Series produced in the quarter, or $167.2 million / 279 MW = $0.60/watt blended E/X Series costs.

Using the same process but with a higher degree of error, because prior years' SPT segment costs included power plant related costs, I estimate 2017 and 2018 blended E/X Series production costs to be very roughly $0.63/watt and $0.59/watt, respectively. Q1 2019's slight uptick can be explained by the under-utilization of E-Series lines being converted to the new Maxeon 5 product.

Since SunPower doesn't reveal wholesale price differences between its E and X-Series, we can only guess based on its retail system price difference of around $0.20-0.30/watt. With this rough assumption, E-Series production costs might be around $0.55/watt and X-Series around $0.70/watt. While these much higher production cost levels are still justified by SunPower's brand recognition and the company's efficiency premium argument, it has, in my opinion, limited the company's market share to the high-end market. The company's 1175 MW production last year barely cracked 1% total global market share.

Manufacturing And Margin Targets

Much like First Solar's (FSLR) shift to Series 6 in order to be cost-competitive with the mainstream market, SunPower is basing its future on its Next Generation Technology [NGT] Maxeon 5 product. Once fully adopted, the company expects its production cost levels to drop by as much as 30-35% from 2017-2018 levels relative to its X-Series product line.

If this target is reached once all E/X Series lines are converted to NGT, blended costs could drop to around $0.50/watt. To maintain the greater than 15% SPT segment gross margin target, NGT ASPs would have to be about $0.60/watt. That's more than double the price of mono-crystalline PERC modules outside the US but still within reason based on SunPower's brand and efficiency premiums.

With current solar tariffs in place, US prices for imported mono-crystalline PERC modules would be at least $0.40/watt. Applying SunPower's $0.30/watt premium would put NGT ASPs at $0.70/watt in the US. While this looks relatively much more expensive at 75% higher module costs, it shouldn't be much of a factor since module costs are only 20-25% of total residential system costs based on NREL 2018 averages. Asking a homeowner to pay 10-15% more for an installed system using high end products from a US company really isn't unreasonable at all.

On the lower end P-Series spectrum, 15% gross margins are also not entirely unreasonable. If SunPower can keep costs at $0.35/watt or lower at its Oregon plant, 15% margins would translate to $0.41/watt ASPs or roughly equivalent to levels of imported Asian brands. SunPower's brand premium would actually allow for higher ASPs and thus support higher production costs.

The company would have a much harder time competing globally outside the US since it basically outsources most of its P-Series production to minority owned JVs. Other than SunPower's brand name, its P-Series wouldn't be much different from similar products offered by Tier 1 brands. In these markets, SunPower's margin might solely be its brand name premium. This brand premium would only need to be $0.04-0.05/watt to reach 15% gross margin at $0.30-0.35/watt ASPs.

SunPower Energy Services

Until SunPower fully converts all its production to NGT, nearly all of its gross profit will come from its SunPower Energy Services [SPES]. Essentially, this business installs solar for residential and commercial locations in North America. While this segment only accounted for 81 MW of 455 MW quarterly deployments, it represented almost 60% of the company's quarterly revenues after inter-segment exclusion. Installed system ASPs roughly averaged $167 million / 52 MW = $3.21/watt for residential and $75 million / 29 MW = $2.59/watt for commercial.

In the solar industry, downstream solar installation usually offers higher margins than upstream manufacturing. SunPower is targeting residential and commercial gross margin to be greater than 20% and 15%, respectively. Based on historical results prior to 2018 when residential and commercial revenues were individually stated, these targets are aggressive on the commercial side as the table below shows.

FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2014 FY 2013 Residential 13.00% 16.00% 21.00% 17.00% 20.00% Commercial -5.00% 0.00% 6.00% 10.00% 6.00% Adjusted Residential 13.00% 18.30% 22.50% 20.20% 17.30% Adjusted Commercial 1.70% 2.40% 8.40% 12.50% 3.20%

(Data taken from 2013-2017 annual reports. Adjusted figures exclude one-time items and above-cost polysilicon write-downs.)

The company's target of over 20% gross margin on the residential side is reasonable, considering storage options could improve overall margins as it becomes available later this year. SunPower hopes that the combination of storage, additional services, and general operational cost improvements will improve commercial gross margin above recent historical averages. Based on results from industry peers, 15% isn't unreasonable but I suspect SunPower's higher module costs limited margins in the much more price-sensitive commercial sector where solar was considered more of a business investment.

Normalized Operating Metrics

Probably the main concern for SunPower investors is the company's ability to be a viable ongoing business. With losses piling up from multiple years of underperformance, it would be difficult to gauge the company's profitability profile just from reading its consolidated earnings report. However, with analysis of capacity and cost metrics detailed above, we can make a crude approximation of SunPower's earnings power under normalized conditions. For SunPower, normalized conditions assume:

The elimination of above market polysilicon contractual agreements.

Full utilization with all of the company's older E Series capacity converted to NGT Maxeon 5.

Gross margin targets for the company's business segments realized.

Storage options and additional SPES services making up for lower install ASPs.

High end residential and commercial deployment guidance for 2019 reached in 2020.

SPT Gross Profit Profile

NGT: 800 MW @ $0.15/watt = $120 million

X-Series: 400 MW @ $0.05/watt = $20 million

US P-Series: 250 MW @ $0.05/watt = $12.5 million

JV P-Series: 900 MW @ $0.03/watt = $27 million

Total SPT Gross Profit: $179.5 million

SPES Gross Profit Profile

Residential: 370 MW @ $3.2/watt x 20% margin = $236.8 million

Commercial: 270 MW @ $2.55/watt x 15% margin = $103.3 million

Inter-segment Elimination: $74 million

Total SPES Gross Profit: $266.1 million

Corporate

Operating Expenses: $270 million

Net Interest Expense: $100 million

Pretax Net Income: $75.6 million

EBITDA: $275 million

This compares to the company's fiscal 2019 guidance for top-end adjusted EBITDA to hit $110 million. The normalized projections above assume higher levels of NGT shipments, NGT production cost levels reached, and SPES target margins reached. With NGT contributing to around $80 million in annual EBITDA alone, the above EBITDA estimate is actually not far off SunPower's 2019 projections when a lot of normalized assumptions haven't been met yet.

Assuming SunPower pays little to no taxes considering it has over $1.5 billion in state and federal tax carryforward, normalized EPS based on a 141 million share count would be around $0.55. Annualized EPS to that magnitude could be reached in the second half of 2020 if the company's plans unfold as expected.

Long-Term Contract Overhang

SunPower's fixed priced long-term polysilicon supply agreement has been a main factor affecting its profitability. The table below shows SunPower's above cost polysilicon impact to gross margin in the past four fiscal years.

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Segment Gross Profit $244.60 $410.80 $261.60 $161.10 $17.00 Above Market Polysilicon Loss $98.50 $148.30 $166.90 $87.20 $49.40 Gross Margin Impact 6.25% 5.81% 9.30% 5.05% 14.19%

Based on SunPower's first quarter 10-Q, the company still has $608.1 million in long-term supply agreements remaining with the bulk due for delivery in 2019 and 2020. This looks bad given the company's current weak financial state, but the actual cash flow impact is far lower.

Firstly, SunPower uses polysilicon, so even if the company has to pay a higher price due to a bad long-term supply contract, it isn't a complete loss. Recent spot market price for mono-crystalline silicon is slightly below $10/kg, or about $0.01/gram. SunPower uses less than 3 grams/watt in its E/X Series solar cell production and slightly under 4 grams/watt for P-Series. Given likely shipments for 2019, the average consumption might be close to 3.5 grams/watt, or $0.035/watt. That's $70 million at 2 GW production in 2019.

Given the shipment ratio in Q1 2019 vs. FY 2019 guidance, SunPower needed to buy about $16 million worth of polysilicon at recent spot market prices. If the supply contract was linear in quarterly volume, about $87 million worth was supplied in the first quarter. Thus the company's supply contract was at volumes higher than it currently requires and the excess was sold and marked as a loss.

Since the main supplier is US-based Hemlock Semiconductor and all of the company's cell manufacturing are Asia-based except for very small volumes at its Oregon facility in Q1 2019, it's likely SunPower sold nearly all of its contracted supply in the US and bought polysilicon and mono-crystalline wafers from Asian sources to reduce logistical costs. Hemlock's supply is also higher purity semi grade polysilicon which could fetch higher pricing in the US. Thus if we assume SunPower can get $12/kg for its polysilicon sales in the US, the $49.4 million above-cost polysilicon loss reported in the quarter suggests contracted prices are around $27-28/kg. The quarterly above-cost polysilicon losses reported in 2018 compared to corresponding quarterly polysilicon spot pricing also support this contracted price range.

New polysilicon manufacturing capacity coming online this year and in 2020 vs. estimated global solar demand suggests pricing will likely not go up. SunPower will thus likely post similar above-cost polysilicon losses each quarter until the supply contract expires at the end of 2020, or around $340 million in total. With $158.5 million left in advances to suppliers at the end of the first quarter, the cash flow impact would be about $180 million in the next seven quarters. It's still a significant amount but far less than the face value of the company's remaining $608 million long-term supply contract liability.

Cash and Cash Flow Situation for 2019 and 2020

Needless to say, the company's current financial condition is not good and bankruptcy concerns have been floating around for the past couple of years. As of the end of the first quarter, SunPower had a shareholder deficit of -$286.4 million and $932.3 million in debt. The most recent guidance estimates 2019 adjusted EBITDA to range $90-110 million. After net interest and above-cost polysilicon expenses, SunPower would be at around negative $100 million in 2019 operating cash flow. The company's Q1 2019 earnings presentation also suggests a $100 million cash draw-down with 2019 ending cash position at $200 million.

The good news is second half 2019 is expected to see positive $30 million in business segment cash generation. The company's implied second-half 2019 adjusted EBITDA is $80 million, after adjusting the annual estimate with Q1 reported and Q2 estimated figures. If this operating progress can be maintained and assuming 10% revenue growth in 2020, adjusted EBITDA could head towards $180-200 million, or halfway towards my $275 million normalized estimate. It's thus possible for SunPower to come close to being operating cash-flow neutral in 2020.

Conclusion

As a solar company, SunPower definitely has a role to play with its higher end product differential and concentrated US presence. California's solar requirement on new home construction could be a big benefit in 2020 and beyond. If manufacturing cost reductions from the new NGT product line become realized, SunPower is a viable ongoing business.

Assuming SunPower can maintain its credit facilities and keeps operating costs and capital expenditures at a minimum, the company should be able to remain solvent through 2020. The biggest concern is the ability to revolve the $400 million of convertible notes coming due in 2021. This will heavily depend on the company's ability to reach EBITDA goals detailed above as well as the condition of the financial markets next year.

If SunPower can refinance this $400 convertible debt, I suspect it might be at higher interest rates and/or in combination with secondary share dilution. At about 25x my normalized potential earnings, SPWR is not cheap relative to many other solar companies without solvency risks. Even if SunPower can reach my normalized EBITDA estimate, it would still take 4-5 years of flawless execution to pay off its remaining debt. Given the company's track record, such expectations would be extremely generous and giving management a huge benefit of the doubt.

I suspect most of SPWR's recent huge rally was due to short covering since 30% of its float was short as of a month ago. If the original short premise was based on bankruptcy, those positions might have to be re-evaluated to reflect SunPower's current ability of generating earnings and cash flow. Outside of a further technical short squeeze, it's hard to justify owning SPWR based on future potential earnings and current balance sheet valuations.

