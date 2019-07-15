PepsiCo: Solid Hold For This Dividend Aristocrat With Good Income And Total Return

PepsiCo (PEP), one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of snack food and beverages, is a Hold for the dividend investor and total return investor. PepsiCo has steady growth and plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, increase the dividend each year, and buy back shares. Even with an earnings beat in the last quarter, Mr. Market did not like it. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great defensive company if you do not have a position in the company. PEP is 0.6% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced in all styles of investments.

When I scanned the five-year chart, PepsiCo has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady slope for four of the five years, and then in 2019 it took off and now is fairly priced and a strong Hold.

Fundamentals of PepsiCo will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

PepsiCo passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

PepsiCo does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 47 years of increasing dividends and a 2.9% yield. It is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of dividends is moderate at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies, increasing the dividend, and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. PepsiCo easily passes this guideline. It is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $184 billion. Its 2019 projected cash flow at $10.5 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend. I also require the S&P CFRA CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This slow future growth of PepsiCo can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the worldwide economy, but the strong dollar is hurting the company’s earnings. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PepsiCo passes this guideline, since the total return is 54.70%, more than the Dow's total return of 50.02%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,100 today. This makes PepsiCo a fair investment for the total return investor, which has future growth as the world economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. PEP's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or Buy, with a target price of $145, passing the guideline. The price is presently 9% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a moderate P/E ratio of 23, making PEP a fair buy at this entry point with steady growth to continue. One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is "yes". The total return is good, and an above-average yield makes PepsiCo a good business to own for dividend growth income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles, but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes PEP interesting is the potential long-term growth of the economy and population, giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a company that has a feel-good product. Further expansion into foreign countries will drive company growth.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. PepsiCo underperforms against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 54.70% makes PepsiCo a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. PepsiCo has an above-average dividend yield of 2.9% and has had increases for 47 years, a Dividend Aristocrat, making it also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in April 2019 to $0.955/quarter from $0.927/quarter, or a 3% increase.

Dow's 54-month total return baseline is 50.02%.

Company name 54-month total return Difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage PepsiCo 54.70% +4.68% 2.9%



For the last quarter, on July 9, 2019, PepsiCo reported earnings that beat expected by $.03 at $1.54, compared to last year at $1.61. Total revenue was higher at $16.45 billion more than a year ago, by 2.2% year over year, and was in line with expected revenue. This was a mixed report, with the bottom line beating the expected figure and the top line seeing a good increase compared to last year, but earnings were less than a year ago. The next earnings report will be out in October 2019 and is expected to be $1.59, a decrease compared to last year's $1.75.

Business Overview

PepsiCo is one of the largest manufacturers and distributor of snack food and beverages in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excepts from Reuters:

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company.



The Company's portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).



The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada.



The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta, and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The NAB segment includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada.



The Latin America segment includes its beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.



The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Overall PepsiCo is a good business with 5% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with increasing demand for its products. The fair earnings and revenue growth provides PepsiCo the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt-on companies and foreign expansion. The earnings are being hurt by the strong dollar by 4%.

The graphic below shows some of the great brands the company sells or where it has an agreement to sell other companies' products.

(Source: PepsiCo web site)

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, it raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered the United States' GDP projection for 2019, which it said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting statement was a wait-and-see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. The rate cuts should help to keep the economy growing.

In the July 9, 2019 earnings release Ramon Laguarta, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, said:

First, we’re very pleased with our results for the second quarter. Organic revenue grew 4.5% overall with each of our six operating sectors contributing to the growth.



I believe the solid growth we had in the second quarter is a good indication of the strength of both our product and geographic portfolios and it also gives us the confidence that the plans we shared with you at the beginning of the year are being very well executed.



Second, we continue to make progress on our productivity agenda and remain on track to achieve a full-year productivity target savings. Third, we’re on track with our investment priorities amongst which we’ve stepped up our brand investments which is evident in the increase in A&M in the first half of 56 basis points as a percent of net revenue.



We’ve invested in advanced data and analytics to enhance our consumer and shopper insights and sharpen the precision of our execution. We’ve invested in increased go-to-market capacity and capability, including routes, other front-line selling resources, and e-commerce.



We’ve invested in increased manufacturing capacity with additional lines and plans to support our fastest growing brands. We’ve invested to drive greater global systems harmonization and standardization, and we took steps to transform our culture to become more effective by being more consumer-centric, nimble, and collaborative. And fourth, we’re reaffirming our full year guidance.



PepsiCo Beverages North America delivered 2% organic net revenue growth with solid benefit from net price realization. Trademark Pepsi and trademark Mountain Dew showed sequential volume improvement, and our ready-to-drink coffee and water volumes grew in the high and mid-single digits, respectively. A&M spending was up strong double digits for the quarter.



Beyond brand investment were also directed investment on innovation to address new category entrants and to drive success in higher growth category segments and this is evident with innovations like Mountain Dew Game Fuel, Gatorade Zero and Gatorade Bolt24, LIFEWTR, Bubly, new variants of Propel and extensions within our successful Starbucks and Pure Leaf Tea lineups.



Rounding out North America, the second quarter was Quaker’s strongest quarter of organic revenue growth in three years with organic revenue up 3% driven by net price realization and modest volume gains.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of PepsiCo's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PepsiCo has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The products of the company complement each other in that the snacks make you thirsty, so you need the company's drinks after the snacks.

PepsiCo is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and a good choice for the total return investor. It is 0.6% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased when cash is available. If you want a steadily growing dividend income and good total return in a growing business, PEP may be the right investment for you.

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high-flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the Danaher Corp. (DHR) position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. As of July 11, the time value decreased, and next week I will most likely buy the calls back and write a covered call against the $145 August contracts to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. It will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows, and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio - a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the HP Inc. (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit, since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash-positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64, compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Airshow sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second-quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 12 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/quarter, which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.98%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio, with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

