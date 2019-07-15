A Contrarian Bet On Europe

He also likes going long on the CAC 40 and sees 5% upside potential from here, again with a stop loss of the previous two-week low.

Specifically, he likes investing in the DAX at current levels and sees 6% upside potential from here, with a stop loss of the previous two-week low.

The trends are looking very positive for both the German and French stock indexes (the DAX and CAC 40), Cerundolo Investment Research’s Guy Cerundolo said on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Cerundolo’s technical model measures supply and demand in an asset. It finds exhaustion points and then measures demand when it starts to build, allowing him to project upside.

The Trade

Cerundolo projects another 5% upside in France’s CAC 40 from here:

However, the signals he uses don’t give a sense of timing. “We could be up 5% in a week or a month,” he said.

As for Germany’s DAX, Cerundolo sees at least another 6% upside, at which point he will have to analyze whether it’s an important inflection point of a pause:

His stop loss in both trades for new investors is the previous two-week low. The trends are looking “really good” in both indices, he added.

