Pioneer Natural Resources: The Reset Is Underway, But Requires Patience

Oil continues to face some major headwinds and if prices fall to $50 a barrel or lower for an extended period, then that could create problems for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) which needs higher oil prices to generate free cash flows. The good thing, however, is that Pioneer Natural Resources is in great financial health and can easily absorb a cash flow deficit. More importantly, the company is actively trying to bring its cash flow breakeven level lower and has already made admirable progress in this regard. In the near future, the company may become a low-cost operator which can generate strong levels of free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. It will then use that excess cash to reward investors with dividends and buybacks.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have officially extended their production cut agreement by nine months. The group will continue to implement production cuts of 1.2 million bpd agreed upon at the end of last year through March 31, 2020. This can give support to oil prices which have fallen from the 52-week high of $75 a barrel (WTI oil) in October and more than $66 a barrel in April to $57 at the time of this writing. Following the production cuts, we may witness tightness in the oil market, particularly as output declines in Iran and Venezuela and amid continued supply disruption risks in several oil-producing countries. The tightness in supplies can help prop up oil prices.

The oil market, however, is also facing some headwinds. Notably, an increase in non-OPEC supplies can frustrate OPEC’s efforts to stabilize the market. The growth will largely come from Brazil, shale oil production in the US, and the startup of some major deepwater projects such as the Liza development in Guyana and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway. That could lead to a build-up of oil inventories which will push oil prices lower. Furthermore, the oil demand is also coming in weaker than expected due to the global economic slowdown. OPEC and the International Energy Agency have recently cut their oil demand forecast in their monthly reports. The weakness in supply, as well as demand side fundamentals, can have a negative impact on oil prices. The prices may remain volatile and weak but the low-cost oil producers can still thrive in this environment.

Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the biggest operators at the Permian Basin which is the lowest cost shale oil patch in the US. However, access to high-quality asset base alone can’t make a company a low-cost operator, which is evident from Pioneer Natural Resources’ performance. The company has burned cash flows in the previous quarters, even when it received support from high oil prices. Last year, for instance, when the WTI oil price averaged more than $60 a barrel, the company generated $3.10 billion of cash flow from operations (ahead of changes in working capital) but spent $3.52 billion as capital expenditure led to a cash flow shortfall of $422 million, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows.

This showed that Pioneer Natural Resources needed even higher oil prices last year to balance cash flows. This performance stands in stark contrast to other oil producers, such as Continental Resources (CLR), Devon Energy (DVN), and ConocoPhillips (COP), which delivered free cash flows in the same period. In fact, some companies like Continental Resources and ConocoPhillips have talked about their ability to generate free cash flows even in a $40 a barrel oil price environment. Pioneer Natural Resources, however, can’t do that. If oil prices crash to less $40s a barrel and remain there for an extended period, then Continental Resources and ConocoPhillips, who benefit from having a low-cost structure, can reduce their capital budgets to sustaining levels and still generate free cash flows. In other words, these low-cost operators self-fund their capital budgets from internally generated cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. Pioneer Natural Resources, on the other hand, could face a large cash flow deficit at $40s oil and will rely on the debt market, equity offering, or asset sales to fund some of its operations.

The good thing, however, is that Pioneer Natural Resources has realized that it needs to bring down its cash flow breakeven level in order to survive in these challenging times. The company has aggressively moved to improve its cost structure. The company witnessed a change in management earlier this year when its former head Timothy L. Dove retired to make room for the current CEO and founder Scott D. Sheffield. The new CEO has already made some major changes. Most notably, he has initiated major downsizing which covered more than a quarter of the company’s workforce, including a number of senior executives. Sheffield has restructured the organization by making it flatter and more responsive to changes in oil prices.

One of the reasons why Pioneer Natural Resources has been outspending cash flows is the company’s strategy of aggressively growing production by an average of 20% every year. Pioneer Natural Resources regularly posted one of the highest growth rates among all large-cap oil producers in the prior years. But due to this approach also came higher capital expenditure requirements than those oil producers who had modest growth plans. This put Pioneer in a difficult position in the current market where companies are rewarded for growing production at a reasonable pace while living within cash flows. Sheffield, however, took the right step by tapering down the company’s long-term production growth plans from 20% to 15%. The company has also abandoned its ambitious target of growing output to a million boe per day by 2026.

The above-mentioned measures, as well as other initiatives such as the sale of non-core assets, can improve Pioneer Natural’s cost structure and reduce its capital expenditure requirement. That should help bring the company’s cash flow breakeven level meaningfully lower. The great thing is that Pioneer Natural Resources has already shown in its first-quarter results that it has doubled down on cost-cutting measures and doesn’t need oil prices of more than $60 a barrel to balance cash flows. In the first three months of this year, when WT averaged at $54.82 a barrel, Pioneer Natural generated free cash flows of around $108 million as it netted operating cash flows of $849 million (before working cap. changes) but spent $741 million as capital expenditure, as data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Moving forward, if oil prices continue to hover around $56 to $60 a barrel, just like we’ve seen in the last few weeks, then Pioneer Natural Resources will continue delivering free cash flows. The WTI oil futures indicate prices of $56-57 a barrel for the rest of the year. However, the company has just started working on its cost reduction plan and hasn’t gotten to a point where it can tout a low cash flow breakeven of $40-$45 a barrel like some of its peers. Pioneer Natural Resources still likely has a lot of work to do and until then, it is facing the risk of burning cash flows if oil were to fall to $40s a barrel range. In this scenario, the company’s stock could underperform against those oil producers who report superior levels of cash flows.

However, Pioneer Natural Resources is well-positioned to withstand a cash flow deficit as it works on bringing down its cash flow breakeven point. That’s because the company has the strongest balance sheet among large-cap oil producers. At the end of the first quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources carried $2.28 billion of debt, with no significant (>$1 billion) near-term maturities. This translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.7% - the lowest among large-cap independents. On top of this, Pioneer Natural Resources also has ample liquidity of $2.5 billion consisting of $1 billion in cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. I believe this puts the company in a strong position to meet any cash flow shortfall that it may face in the near future.

In the long run, Pioneer Natural Resources will be successful in bringing its cash flow breakeven level lower. That will allow the company to generate strong levels of excess cash even in a weak oil price environment. The management has already shown its intention to use free cash flows to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. Pioneer is currently working on a $2 billion share repurchase program of which it has spent $328 million. Additionally, the company currently pays an annualized dividend of $0.64 per share which yields 0.44% but it has promised to increase dividends which will push the yield to 1% in the near future. As the company continues to generate free cash flows, it will likely repurchase shares and announce additional dividend hikes which will make its yield competitive as compared to the S&P 500’s average of 1.97%.

For these reasons, I believe Pioneer Natural Resources' stock can reward patient investors in the long run. The company’s shares have fallen by 4% in the last three months but have easily outperformed its E&P peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), whose shares have fallen by almost 16% in the same period. The company’s shares are currently trading around 13.7x next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. That’s close to the large-cap peer median of 14.3x. At this price, I would rate Pioneer Natural Resources stock as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.