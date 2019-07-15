So-Young International: Riding On China's Consumption Upgrades

The market is growing fast thanks to the consumption upgrade trend in China and the rising middle class in major cities.

Investment Theme

So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY), listed in April 2019, is a unique opportunity for investors to get a foot in China’s fast-growing medical aesthetic services industry. This market is considered to be just exploding as part of China’s consumption upgrade path, along with the economic growth. We expect SY to ride on the market growth and deliver nice revenue results.

So-Young: All About Medical Aesthetic Services

So-Young International is considered to be the No.1 online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. In another word, SY doesn’t provide medical services directly, but serves as a platform connecting customers and service providers (think about Yelp (YELP) as a comparison, but for medical services only).

(Source: So-Young website)

Investors in the States might not be quite familiar with this market, as this has never been a major thing for Western countries. There is no direct comparable company in the States to benchmark on SY. In Asia though, medical aesthetic services have grown extremely popular, thanks to the broadcasting effects from movie stars / fashion models.

The market in China is considered to be just taking off. With the economic growth and emerging middle class in major cities, people’s demand for improving quality of life and psychological well-being has been growing accordingly, or even faster. According to the third-party research presented in SY’s prospectus, the market sits at a total revenue of close to $18 billion and will grow into over $50 billion by 2023, representing 25% CAGR.

With the penetration of internet and mobile, customer acquisition spending on online medical aesthetic platforms went up from 0.9% in 2014 to 7.0% in 2018, and is expected to reach 25.6% by 2023. This presents a 58% CAGR opportunity for the online customer acquisition business.

(Source: SY’s Prospectus)

Business Model

SY’s business model comprises three integrated components:

The company hosts and distributes user-generated content regarding their medical aesthetic service experiences and reviews of service providers.

The content then helps to build up a highly engaged social community as a potential customer base.

As the last stop, the company provides online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

(Source: SY’s Prospectus)

Based on this business model, SY’s revenues were generated from two major sources, including:

Information services (charged from service providers), and

Reservation services (charged from customers)

From 2016 to 2018, SY’s total revenue grew 12X from less than RMB 50MM to over RMB 600MM. The revenue distribution between information services and reservation services is about 2:1. The fact that the company still has 1/3th of its revenue coming from the customer side shows the strong demand in the market (imagine if Google charges people for searching - what will happen?)

(Source: SY’s Prospectus)

Although the sales and marketing expenses grew at the same speed as the revenues, we think that’s acceptable, as SY is building up its customer base and network. Once the company can reach a dominating position in the market (which it actually already has) and become the “go-to” place for everyone, we would see its financials go up quickly.

Consumption Upgrade

China’s GDP per capita reached 3000 USD in 2011. That’s the point when people stop worrying about basic need for food and clothes, and turn to consideration of life quality and physical well-being, or what we called consumption upgrade.

Among all the sectors that benefit from China’s huge consumption upgrade path, medical aesthetic service is definitely a niche but fast-growing sector that has huge potential. A most comparable example would be China’s neighbor in Asia, South Korea, which has a huge medical aesthetic services industry. In fact, this service in South Korea is so successful that it has become a globally renowned industry. There were said to be around 15-20 million people visiting South Korea for medical tourism. Although we don’t know how many of the visitors were from China, this does show the huge demand for the service.

Valuation

SY is now trading at about 10% down from its IPO price and at around 4x-5x Price/Sales. We feel the current valuation is relatively cheap for such a high-growth company, presenting a good entry point for investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risk Factors

As a Chinese company that relies on the country’s overall consumption growth, SY’s business is certainly exposed to the risk of the country’s economic slowdown. Also, as a medical/healthcare information provider, SY has the legal obligation if the information on its platform is proven to be fake or misleading.

Note to Investors

Overall, we feel SY provides a unique opportunity for investors to share the fast growth of China’s consumption upgrade or, more specifically, the growing demand for medical aesthetic services. We expect the company to continue to grow at 20+% in revenues in the coming quarters, and the current price presents a good entry opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.